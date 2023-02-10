Check in, find your gate, and wait for the flight for a couple of hours — everybody knows the airport procedure. It is a very long process whose annoyance can only be told through funny airport tweets. They touch upon the monotonous aspect of travel, making them sound relatable and hitting close to the hearts of every traveler. Funny tweets about airports are rare on Twitter because not every one of them can make us laugh. Like the Krabby Patty, a secret ingredient is always there in the many funniest tweets. 

#1

Funny-Airport-Tweets

a_pfeiffer13

Gracie Winstanley
Gracie Winstanley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow that’s quite sad “just divorced” then quite weird “divorce support group” why is it on there shirts??

#2

Funny-Airport-Tweets

david8hughes

#3

Funny-Airport-Tweets

cottoncandaddy

#4

Funny-Airport-Tweets

jbfan911

Gracie Winstanley
Gracie Winstanley
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#5

Funny-Airport-Tweets

ianjd12

Gracie Winstanley
Gracie Winstanley
Community Member
1 hour ago

😂 "no smoking unless your me then your fine bc your SMOKING HOT!"

😂 “no smoking unless your me then your fine bc your SMOKING HOT!”

#6

Funny-Airport-Tweets

NateBoyer37

Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does the airport put these up or some random people going through?

Does the airport put these up or some random people going through?

#7

Funny-Airport-Tweets

cloxic

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there a name for this phobia? Like when you have a police car behind you and you start sweating even though you know that the worst thing you ever did was a silent fart in a church?

#8

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Scaachi

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I must try this next time. I wonder if it also works when I stand in the aisle the second the plane lands at my destination? Can i get off faster?

#9

Funny-Airport-Tweets

MoonGoddess_86

#10

Funny-Airport-Tweets

ChaseMit

#11

Funny-Airport-Tweets

danielhowell

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago

You're lucky he was just an immigration officer, and not the fashion police. 😉

You're lucky he was just an immigration officer, and not the fashion police. 😉

#12

Funny-Airport-Tweets

alyssalimp

#13

Funny-Airport-Tweets

sammorril

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah they're thinking of something all right...

Yeah they're thinking of something all right...

#14

Funny-Airport-Tweets

JoannaStern

#15

Funny-Airport-Tweets

cyberomin

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
37 minutes ago

What a lovely, caring c**t

What a lovely, caring c**t

#16

Funny-Airport-Tweets

meganjeaux

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Gotta check those numbers still numbering.

Gotta check those numbers still numbering.

#17

Funny-Airport-Tweets

AnnaKendrick47

#18

Funny-Airport-Tweets

LizHackett

#19

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Kristen_Arnett

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
37 minutes ago

It was laced with coke.

It was laced with coke.

#20

Funny-Airport-Tweets

electrolemon

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago

She wanted to see if it could get any worse. (It did.)

She wanted to see if it could get any worse. (It did.)

#21

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Taylor_Stag

#22

Funny-Airport-Tweets

ShelbyWolstein

#23

Funny-Airport-Tweets

EwdatsGROSS

#24

Funny-Airport-Tweets

michaelianblack

#25

Funny-Airport-Tweets

SortaBad

#26

Funny-Airport-Tweets

lilireinhart

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's a man who's got his priorities straight!

There's a man who's got his priorities straight!

#27

Funny-Airport-Tweets

MaraWilson

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Is that allowed in the US?

Is that allowed in the US?

#28

Funny-Airport-Tweets

aparnapkin

#29

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Sethrogen

#30

Funny-Airport-Tweets

LizHackett

#31

Funny-Airport-Tweets

traciebreaux

#32

Funny-Airport-Tweets

keelyflaherty

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Are you British?

Are you British?

#33

Funny-Airport-Tweets

AlisonLeiby

#34

Funny-Airport-Tweets

annetdonahue

#35

Funny-Airport-Tweets

christapeterso

James016
James016
Community Member
45 minutes ago

They were only for personal consumption.

They were only for personal consumption.

#36

Funny-Airport-Tweets

AtsukoComedy

#37

Funny-Airport-Tweets

anylaurie16

#38

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Parkerlawyer

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
30 minutes ago

At least she's not giving them coke so they spin out on the plane.

At least she’s not giving them coke so they spin out on the plane.

#39

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Humor_Fetish

#40

Funny-Airport-Tweets

MattBellassai

#41

Funny-Airport-Tweets

chrissyteigen

#42

Funny-Airport-Tweets

lilireinhart

#43

Funny-Airport-Tweets

levie

#44

Funny-Airport-Tweets

allidois_flynn

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
1 hour ago

And you're forever next in line.

And you're forever next in line.

#45

Funny-Airport-Tweets

JakeChams

#46

Funny-Airport-Tweets

brokeymcpoverty

#47

Funny-Airport-Tweets

aparnapkin

#48

Funny-Airport-Tweets

whatsJo

#49

Funny-Airport-Tweets

brokeymcpoverty

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

And those always end up being the feet playing Tickle Me Elbow from behind you.

And those always end up being the feet playing Tickle Me Elbow from behind you.

#50

Funny-Airport-Tweets

JessicaValenti

Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Curse that tuna eating one.

Curse that tuna eating one.

#51

Funny-Airport-Tweets

aparnapkin

#52

Funny-Airport-Tweets

JimGaffigan

#53

Funny-Airport-Tweets

LindaInDisguise

#54

Funny-Airport-Tweets

aparnapkin

#55

Funny-Airport-Tweets

aparnapkin

#56

Funny-Airport-Tweets

softsadsatan

#57

Funny-Airport-Tweets

SarahBaska

#58

Funny-Airport-Tweets

JonAcuff

#59

Funny-Airport-Tweets

MattBellassai

#60

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Kristen_Arnett

#61

Funny-Airport-Tweets

AmazingPhil

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mildly related - my mother would agree with you and will tell you this happens because they stopped letting people smoke on planes. According to her they used to cycle the air quite often to keep the smoke moving, and they don't do it the same now.

#62

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Book_Krazy

#63

Funny-Airport-Tweets

aparnapkin

#64

Funny-Airport-Tweets

larimah

#65

Funny-Airport-Tweets

mindykaling

#66

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Dadpression

#67

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Scaachi

#68

Funny-Airport-Tweets

Lilly

#69

Funny-Airport-Tweets

daveweigel

James016
James016
Community Member
40 minutes ago

It's usually the other way round! This is a first

It's usually the other way round! This is a first

#70

Funny-Airport-Tweets

AtsukoComedy

#71

Funny-Airport-Tweets

AkilahObviously

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder what they've seen people sneak in sandwiches to make them so untrustworthy.

I wonder what they've seen people sneak in sandwiches to make them so untrustworthy.

#72

Funny-Airport-Tweets