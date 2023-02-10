95 Relatable Airport Tweets That Hit To Close To Home
Check in, find your gate, and wait for the flight for a couple of hours — everybody knows the airport procedure. It is a very long process whose annoyance can only be told through funny airport tweets. They touch upon the monotonous aspect of travel, making them sound relatable and hitting close to the hearts of every traveler. Funny tweets about airports are rare on Twitter because not every one of them can make us laugh. Like the Krabby Patty, a secret ingredient is always there in the many funniest tweets.
Usually, something relatable to us has funny written on it. Relatable tweets about airports talk about the waiting line near the ticket master, the food on the planes, or the cost of everything there. These hilarious tweets can come from anyone, even from celebrities. With travel being so accessible and easy to do, we all have to suffer through the annoyance of airports, thus making it universally funny.
Though there are a lot of funny relatable tweets that come from the bluebird of the internet, some can outshine others. We have taken the time to compile some of the best tweets that touch upon airports and put them into a list below. Found a tweet to be funny and relatable? Make sure to leave an upvote on it! Otherwise, if you have your own airport story, share it in the comments below.
wow that’s quite sad “just divorced” then quite weird “divorce support group” why is it on there shirts??
😂 “no smoking unless your me then your fine bc your SMOKING HOT!”
Does the airport put these up or some random people going through?
You're lucky he was just an immigration officer, and not the fashion police. 😉
At least she’s not giving them coke so they spin out on the plane.
And those always end up being the feet playing Tickle Me Elbow from behind you.