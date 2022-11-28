We decided to help you out here and collected a whole bunch of interesting replies to use when somebody has nice things to say to you (or not so nice, even though they disguise it as such). Of course, you’ll have to use them at your own risk, as none of these are what people would call conventional responses. But if you don’t know how to accept a compliment, especially a weird one, this list can be your inspiration.

Most people thank the person who complimented them, and it seems to be a good response. But on the other hand, sometimes a simple thank you doesn’t cut it — for example, if the other person has been showering you with flirty compliments for the past 15 minutes. And then there is a whole other layer of backhanded compliments or compliments so weird, you just don’t know how to react.

At times, it would seem like finding the words to compliment someone is easier than replying to said compliment. Some people, when complimented, will try to immediately diminish the value of the thing they were complimented for. It usually goes something like this: you offer praiseful words for someone’s skills or something they have done, and then they go ahead and tell you that it was, in fact, not that good, probably downright bad. Now you feel pressured to reinforce the compliment — and it goes on in circles for quite some time. So, dear people who try to prove they didn’t deserve the compliment, you are trying to be humble, we get it, but that’s probably not the best way to do it.

Your dress looks so nice! I like your name! You did such a great job with the project! All of us have heard these or similar compliments in our lives. They can really brighten up your day and set you in a good mood. But then you need to say something in return because a compliment followed by an awkward silence is… well, awkward. And this is where the struggle begins: how to respond to a compliment.

#1 "Awww... now I want to throw a rainbow at you."

#2 "Compliment accepted."

#3 “Right back ‘atcha!”

#4 "I could listen to you complimenting me all day if you’d like to continue."

#5 "I love your honesty and sincerity."

#6 "You have no idea what I traded the devil for it."

#7 "Are you a spy? Who sent you?"

#8 "Now you’ve got my attention, carry on."

#9 "Keep going and keep trying. I believe in you. But, seriously, keep going."

#10 "Oh, honey, no. Save yourself."

#11 "No one should be this good at knowing what I needed to hear."

#12 "You are the medicine I needed today."

#13 "Look who’s talking."

#14 "So I have been told."

#15 "Thanks, but I prefer to be noticed for my intellectual capacity."

#16 "Will you marry me?"

#17 "Woah, that escalated quickly!"

#18 "It’s extremely rare for me to hear that."

#19 "Oh, stop it, you."

#20 "Stop it before I fall in love with you."

#21 "Don’t tell anyone, but I used to be an ugly duckling."

#22 "Lovely to look at and delightful to hold, but if you break it, consider it sold!"

#23 "I’m warning you, I’m too hot to handle."

#24 "After hearing what you just said, I realized that honest people do still exist!"

#25 "I’m being watched. Act normal."

#26 "Thank you, it makes my day to hear that."

#27 "Thank you, I really appreciate you taking the time to express that."

#28 "That’s very kind of you."

#29 "I appreciate you taking the time out to express that."

#30 "That’s music to my ears. I’m glad you liked it!"

#31 "I appreciate the thoughtful compliment. Thank you!"

#32 "That’s so sweet of you!"

#33 "I don't think I heard you, mind repeating that?"

#34 "Well I won't argue with that."

#35 "Well thanks - if you could see me, I'm full on blushing!"

#36 "Wow, you must have great taste."

#37 "You sound like my mom."

#38 "You should see me on a good day."

#39 "Are you going to wait for a compliment back now?"

#40 "Hey, thanks. I’ll tell my friend how lucky he is when he gets back."

#41 "Hello, favorite person. You’re right on time."

#42 "You, me, coffee, when?"

#43 "Thanks, fan!"

#44 "Enjoy the meal!"

#45 "Shucks — my hair!"

#46 "You must be looking at a mirror."

#47 "Just today? What about yesterday?"

#48 "Well, that makes two of us!"

#49 "Thanks, would you like to borrow it for a second?"

#50 "Sorry, you must have mistaken me for someone else."

#51 "Give me a pen and I’ll give you my autograph."

#52 "Yeah — it’s my only redeeming quality."

#53 "Oh sorry, what? I was too busy thinking about how gorgeous I am."

#54 "Not this again... take a number and wait in line."

#55 "Mwahahahaha... the human sacrifices I offered have finally worked!"

#56 "You have such a good eye for quality."

#57 "If I had a dollar for every compliment I’ve received so far, I’d be a billionaire."

#58 "I can see that honesty is still the best policy."

#59 "It’s my duty to spread beauty in the world."

#60 "Are you hitting on me?"

#61 "Take it easy, tiger."

#62 "It must be the meds kicking in."

#63 "Thanks, wanna get a room?"

#64 "Yeah, I’m getting tired of being mistaken for 'celebrity name'."

#65 "Well, hanging around the right people really changes you."

#66 "I know. Wish I could say the same about you."

#67 "Hashtag blessed!"

#68 "I'm just lucky I guess!"

#69 "Well, 11 out of 10 people agree!"

#70 "No point in stating the obvious."

#71 "Coming from you, that means a lot!"

#72 "Why are you drooling? Here’s a handkerchief."

#73 "I would like to return the compliment, but I swore to tell the truth and nothing but the truth."

#74 "Oh, really? I think I’m just ahead of you by one bath."

#75 "Who told you to tell me that?"

#76 "I really put a lot of thought into this, thank you for noticing."

#77 "Oh, such discerning eyes!"

#79 "Wow, keep em' coming."

#80 "Thanks! There’s a crazy story behind that."

#81 "Do you say that to anyone that looks at you?"

#82 "You just can’t keep your thoughts in, can you?"

#83 "Well, they do say honesty is the best policy – and I tend to agree."

#84 "Flattery won’t get you anywhere with me…. but you can keep trying."

#85 "Who dared you to say that?"

#86 "It’s difficult being this perfect."

#87 "What took you so long to notice?"

#88 "You want something, don’t you?"

#89 "You’re saying nice things, but your eyes are saying something else…"

#90 "You do know you can’t ever unsay things, right?"

#91 "Well, when you put it like that, it’s hard not to agree."

#92 "Happy to be of service."

#93 "Dude, you’re ice cold. Kee-e-e-e-p walking."

#94 "You’re speaking my language. When did you get so good at that?"

#95 "Oh, stop. And by that, I mean, stop holding back."

#96 "Don't worry — you'll get there... eventually."

#97 "Ok, how much do you need?"

#98 "You know what? I like you."

#99 "Much obliged!"

#100 "This is actually the result of me not taking a bath for weeks."

#101 "Yeah, the genie finally granted my wish."

#102 "Thanks, I sacrificed many lives for it."

#103 "Thanks, but it's not for sale!"

#104 "Yup, hashtag no filter!"

#105 "To tell you the truth, in my past life, I was an ugly insect."

#106 "I know, right?"

#107 "It’s tough being such a hot symbol."

#108 "Flattery won’t get you anywhere, fella. Scram!"

#109 "Not since the accident..."

#110 "It’s all-natural and organic."

#111 "Peace be with you!"

#112 "Hands off the merchandise!"

#114 "Yeah... I wanted to ask you out, but my friend said I'm now out of your league."

#115 "I get that a lot!"

#116 "You’re welcome."

#117 "I agree 100%!"

#118 "I’m sorry, but you can’t afford it."

#119 "No takebacks, okay?"

#120 "I wish you could experience it as well."

#121 "As they say, you are what you eat!"

#122 "I’d tell you how, but you would have to pay me."

#123 "You’re not the first one to tell me that today."

#124 "Thank you for acknowledging my work!"

#125 "That means a lot coming from you."

#126 "And what else do you like about me?"

#127 "Cool."

#128 "You’re so sweet, but I’m not interested."

#129 "You’re not the first person today to say that… or the second."

#130 "Really, thanks, but that’s weird, I was going to say the same to you."

#131 "Are you always this honest?"

#132 "Give me some time and I’ll find something to return the compliment over."

#133 "Ok, now I think we can be friends."

#134 "I’m not here for that, but thanks."

#135 "Wow. No, thanks."

#136 "I get why you might think I’m lonely, but I’m not. Have a nice day."

#137 "Yeah, no. Goodbye."

#138 "Gross. And no."

#139 "Pointing out the obvious is not a winning strategy — at least… not for you."

#140 "Were you just reading my mind? You know that’s not allowed."

#141 "I see your compliment and raise you a hug."

#142 "You know just what to say. Never take that power for granted."

#143 "You’re making it very hard for me to be humble."

#144 "Thanks. Nice to know all the effort I put into this look is paying off."

#145 "I love you!"

#146 "Is that the best you’ve got?"

#147 "Nah, I’m just rich."

#148 "What? Is the end of the world coming?"

#149 "Excuse me?!"

#150 "Shut up baby... I know it."

#151 "It must be the tapeworm."

#152 "Careful — you might get burned."

#153 "Oh, the wonder of makeup!"

#154 "That was amazing!"

#155 "And to think I didn’t even make any effort today!"

#156 "I totally agree with you, although some wouldn’t."

#157 "You’ve just upgraded yourself to my best friend."

#158 "Thanks. It’s amazing what a pulse and a low-cut top can do for a gal."

#159 "Sorry, this one’s closed. Better luck with someone else."

#160 "Thanks for being honest about what you’re after. Not interested."

#161 "Not a good time. I’m out."

#162 "Oof. Try again. But with someone else."

#163 "Wrong tree. Bye."

#164 "It’s a good thing you’re not a perv. I’m also the tiniest bit sad about that."

#165 "Oh, such discerning eyes!"

#166 "This is the result of soaking in the blood of countless virgins."