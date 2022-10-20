What is a backhanded compliment exactly? Ever heard those weird compliments where it sounds like the person said something nice about you, but for some reason, you actually feel insulted? Yeah, that would be it. 

A backhanded compliment is that weird interaction when somebody gives a nice comment about your appearance or achievement, or anything else about you — for example, “I really like your hair color!” — but then adds something that implies that up until this moment, this feature of yours was really not up to standard, something along the lines of “It is so much better than the color you had before!” How does that sound? Exactly. Like until now, you were walking around with really ugly hair. Not much of a compliment, is it?

There are two main reasons why people might give you backhanded compliments. One is they don’t know any better. They genuinely want to praise you, and to show you how much they appreciate your new look or achievement, they compare it to a time when — in their opinion — it wasn’t as good. If that’s the case, just accept the compliment and ignore the rest.

On the other hand, there are instances where people actually want to be mean to you but, for whatever reason, can’t do it directly, so they resort to insulting compliments. For moments like this, you need to be ready and know how to respond to insults. In my opinion, there is no need to get angry and annoyed; instead, a returned funny compliment with a double meaning will do the trick. 

For this article, we have collected some backhanded compliment examples. What was the most ridiculous one you have ever received and how did you respond to it?  

#1

"You're Super Cool And Sweet, Too Bad You're Short"

Aaron10Fulgham Report

11points
POST
#2

"You’re Not As Dumb As You Look"

Report

10points
POST
#3

"You Look Amazing For Your Age"

Report

9points
POST
#4

"I Always Feel More Intelligent After Reading Your Work"

Report

9points
POST
#5

"Your Haircut Makes Your Nose Look Smaller"

Report

9points
POST
#6

"That’s A Beautiful Photo Of You. I Didn’t Recognize You At First"

Report

9points
POST
#7

"Your Instagram Makes You Seem So Fun!"

Report

9points
POST
#8

"I Didn’t Expect You To Get The Job - Congratulations!"

Report

9points
POST
#9

"You're So Independent — It's No Wonder You Haven't Found Anyone Yet"

Report

9points
POST
#10

"I Wish I Didn't Have Any Responsibilities Like You"

Report

9points
POST
#11

"You've Got A Face For Radio!"

MattyAmerica1 Report

8points
POST
#12

"Wow, You're A Lot Better Looking In Person!"

GlareBear Report

8points
POST
#13

"I Wish I Was As Smart As You Think You Are"

the_hokey_pokey Report

8points
POST
#14

"I Hope The Rest Of Your Day Is As Pleasant As You Are!"

AllRebelRocker Report

8points
POST
#15

"I Wish I Could Find A Guy Like You"

Bulugaz Report

8points
POST
#16

"I Think It's​ Really Cool That You Don't Wear Makeup. I Could Never Be That Brave!"

ingrid_mae Report

8points
POST
#17

"You're Perfect For Me, Just Not Perfect For Me Right Now"

BurlyLumberjack Report

8points
POST
#18

"You Look Great. Have You Lost Weight?"

Report

7points
POST
#19

"Your Skin Looks So Much Better!"

Report

7points
POST
#20

"I Can't Believe You Just Had A Kid. You Look Amazing!"

Report

7points
POST
#21

"You've Got A Great Smile — Use It!"

Report

7points
POST
#22

"Real Women Have Curves"

Report

7points
POST
#23

"You Look Great — Fit, But Not Too Muscular"

Report

7points
POST
#24

"I Wish I Was As Relaxed As You Are About Messiness"

Report

7points
POST
#25

"That New Haircut Suits You So Much Better Than Your Old One"

Report

6points
POST
#26

"I Would Never Be Able To Pull Off That Outfit"

Report

6points
POST
#27

"The Way You've Overcome Your Disability Is So Inspiring!"

Report

6points
POST
#28

"You Clean Up So Well!"

Report

6points
POST
#29

"Your Wife Isn’t Half As Lucky As You Are"

Report

6points
POST
#30

"You [Do Activity Well], For A Woman"

Report

6points
POST
#31

"Have You Pooped Today? You Look Thin In The Middle"

dnuts4u Report

6points
POST
#32

"I Used To Think You Were Hot When I First Met You"

megamanz7777 Report

6points
POST
#33

"You Look Tired"

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#34

"Your Haircut Really Slims Your Face"

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#35

"It's A Good Thing You're Pretty"

BustyMcLeod Report

6points
POST
#36

“You Have Nice Handwriting, For A Man”

lightmaster2000 Report

6points
POST
#37

"You Are The Only Person I Know That Suits Being Awkward"

The_Vigilante Report

6points
POST
#38

"How Is The View From The Top Of The Bell Curve?"

shitz_brickz Report

6points
POST
#39

"You Are Deceivingly Attractive"

BirdsInTheNest Report

6points
POST
#40

"Your Hair Is Beautiful. Is It Real?"

Report

5points
POST
#41

"You're So Brave To Wear That"

Report

5points
POST
#42

"You Look Really Nice In This Light"

Report

5points
POST
#43

"You’re So Charming When You Make An Effort"

Report

5points
POST
#44

"Those Earrings Are So Nice. My Grandma Would Love Them"

Report

5points
POST
#45

"Your House Feels So Cozy And Lived In"

Report

5points
POST
#46

"You’re Pretty… On The Inside"

Report

5points
POST
#47

"That’s Not The Ugliest Shirt I’ve Seen You Wear"

Report

5points
POST
#48

"You Might Not Be The Prettiest, But You’re Definitely The Funniest!"

Report

5points
POST
#49

"Well, Half Your Outfit Looks Fabulous"

Report

5points
POST
#50

"You Don't Even Look Pregnant!"

Report

5points
POST
#51

"You're So Pretty For A [Insert Minority Here]!"

Report

5points
POST
#52

"I Bet You Were In Great Shape When You Were Younger"

Report

5points
POST
#53

"You’re Really Fast For Your Size"

Report

5points
POST
#54

"You Must Be So Happy To Have Your House Remodeling Done. I Wouldn’t Have Guessed Siding Came In That Color"

Report

5points
POST
#55

"I Don't Care What They Say About You, You're Alright"

iTzFazy Report

5points
POST
#56

"You're A Lot Lighter Than You Look"

bimonscificon Report

5points
POST
#57

"The People Who Do (X Job) Don't Have To Be Smart At All. You Could Even Do (X Job)!"

Johnjo01 Report

5points
POST
#58

"This One Looks Much Better Than The Last One!"

AjdaIsHere Report

5points
POST
#59

"But Why Would You Get Tattoos? You're Such A Pretty Girl!"

RatApples Report

5points
POST
#60

"I Know How Beautiful You Can Be With Make Up On"

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#61

"You've Got A Face For Television But A Personality For The Internet"

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#62

"You're Pretty When You're Quiet"

GreenEggsandHam6 Report

5points
POST
#63

"You're Actually Handsome For Being A Redhead"

redvelvetBackwards Report

5points
POST
#64

"Well, I'm Not Dating You For Your Looks"

fuckall_methodology Report

5points
POST
#65

"You've Got Such An Exotic Look"

Report

4points
POST
#66

"You Have Such Strong Features!"

Report

4points
POST
#67

"You Look So Professional With Your Hair Straight"

Report

4points
POST
#68

"You Look So Much More Awake With Makeup"

Report

4points
POST
#69

"You're Amazing For Going Back To Work. I Could Never Let A Stranger Watch My Kids!"

Report

4points
POST
#70

"Your English Is So Good!"

Report

4points
POST
#71

"You’re Really Funny… In Your Own Way"

Report

4points
POST
#72

"Those Pants Make You Look Far Thinner"

Report

4points
POST
#73

"Congratulations On Your Promotion! That’s Great Your Employer Settled For You"

Report

4points
POST
#74

"You Don't Sweat Much For A Overweight Chick"

TJtheV Report

4points
POST
#75

"The Back Of Your Hand Is So Smooth And Beautiful!"

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#76

“The Good Thing About Colleague X Is That You Never Have To Worry About Him Over Thinking It”

STALUC Report

4points
POST
#77

“You’re Very Eloquent For Someone With That Accent”

saviorself19 Report

4points
POST
#78

"You Look Good For 30, Lol I Just Turned 21 Around Then"

JuiceGasLean Report

4points
POST
#79

"God, Your Body Is So Perfect From The Waist Down"

abigailpierce Report

4points
POST
#80

"You’re So Articulate"

Report

3points
POST
#81

"I Love How You Don't Care How You Come Across"

Report

3points
POST

