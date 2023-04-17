102 Funny Dad Tweets To Tickle Your Funny Bone
Let’s admit it — we all love dad jokes. It’s okay, you can go ahead and say it, I’ll keep your secret safe. We often assume that dad humor solely consists of corny jokes and puns, but in reality, fathers frequently say really funny and witty things that make us genuinely laugh. Also, even the corniest of jokes can be quite enjoyable, and you know it.
Some fathers who really can’t imagine their life without humor took it to Twitter, turning dad humor into a whole category of Twitter jokes. These men may be from different parts of the world, work in different professions, and have different views on life, but one thing that unites them all apart from being fathers is that they have some really funny dad jokes up their sleeve. In fact, there are so many of them, they could even start a competition for the best dad jokes of the day.
For this article, we collected some of the best dad jokes you can find on Twitter. Share them with your friends regardless of their parental status to have a good laugh. Do you know other Twitter dad jokes? We are eager to see them in our comment section.
I mean, I don't have any kids, but my little brothers week is very similar
22 years ago, on the birth of our first son, the midwife said to my wife, "Don't be squeezing his (me) hand so tight. - You'll hurt him." I have cursed that midwife since then. Equating a sore hand to giving birth has caused me pain for 22 years. I couldn't believe it when she said it. Even my wife stopped srceaming, then turned to give me a look I will never forget.
Grandma's be like that. But, you then have to spend 3 weeks trying to return to un-candied diets for the kids.
I swear teenagers are abducted by aliens and replaced with machines designed to test a parent's sanity. Eventually, they are allowed to return home, changed but bearable.