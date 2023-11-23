ADVERTISEMENT

This is a list for and about people who start having a panic attack every time they see a call coming through their phone. (Can you just text, please!? It's not the 1900s!) For those who, contrary to popular belief, love to socialize, but only with a select group of individuals. Behold – the introverts.

The entries in this list are from the Shy Introverts Instagram account, a digital diary of an introvert. It's a page with 220k followers that posts all kinds of relatable memes for lovers of solitude. Its bio reads: "Overthinker, awkward, weird, shy and anxious." Aren't we all, my fellow introverts, aren't we all.

#1

️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
1 hour ago

nah uh get your ahh back here, im gonna keep saying it until you recognize it. look at me- LOOK AT ME- thank you. look my chicken nugget is a perfect circle 🤓☝🏻

#2

I know what Riley knows
I know what Riley knows
I know what Riley knows
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or leave with everything but the loaf of bread, your reason for going to the store in the first place.

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago

That why I'm on BP at this moment. To distract the brain from the thinking...

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

BrownTabby
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago

My parents specifically worked with me on this because they knew I was shy and didn’t want this to happen to me. Came in useful last week when a teacher got my GRADE wrong (the AI software flagged me as “copying” from other students when I had just cited the same source as them.)

#16

#17

#18

#19

️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

i just did this with the song "i love you so" by the walters. I HOPE YOU FEEL WHAT I FELT WHEN YOU SHATTERED MY SOUL. yea i need help 🤪 edit: spelling. sorry guys the keyboard isnt keyboarding.

#20

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or quite simply when music touches you deep in your feelings, no words needed.

#21

Harry Stan
Harry Stan
Harry Stan
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Extroverts sometimes need to shut up and leave us alone.

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's just ahead. It works a bit like platform 9 3/4, but you have to run really fast

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago

My face when I’m introducing myself to new people: *nothing* (I’m not meeting new people)

#40

#41

#42

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's.called Brain Recalibration and it is essential to functionality

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rather, trying to figure out what aspects of my life to disclose to make this person not hate me in 2 minutes.

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

