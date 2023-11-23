“Shy Introverts”: 72 Spot-On Memes For Relaxing After A Full Day Of Socializing
This is a list for and about people who start having a panic attack every time they see a call coming through their phone. (Can you just text, please!? It's not the 1900s!) For those who, contrary to popular belief, love to socialize, but only with a select group of individuals. Behold – the introverts.
The entries in this list are from the Shy Introverts Instagram account, a digital diary of an introvert. It's a page with 220k followers that posts all kinds of relatable memes for lovers of solitude. Its bio reads: "Overthinker, awkward, weird, shy and anxious." Aren't we all, my fellow introverts, aren't we all.
nah uh get your ahh back here, im gonna keep saying it until you recognize it. look at me- LOOK AT ME- thank you. look my chicken nugget is a perfect circle 🤓☝🏻
Or leave with everything but the loaf of bread, your reason for going to the store in the first place.
"you wet corndog cold pillow wet sock son of a person." your welcome guys
My parents specifically worked with me on this because they knew I was shy and didn’t want this to happen to me. Came in useful last week when a teacher got my GRADE wrong (the AI software flagged me as “copying” from other students when I had just cited the same source as them.)
i just did this with the song "i love you so" by the walters. I HOPE YOU FEEL WHAT I FELT WHEN YOU SHATTERED MY SOUL. yea i need help 🤪 edit: spelling. sorry guys the keyboard isnt keyboarding.
My face when I’m introducing myself to new people: *nothing* (I’m not meeting new people)
HA. im guilty but not THAT guilty. thats pretty funny guys
Me calling out to my bed: I'm coming! Hey, it called me first.
so... what im hearing... is that everyone else sleeps like a seal too?
Rather, trying to figure out what aspects of my life to disclose to make this person not hate me in 2 minutes.
im the extrovert. so if you want me to order yall a pizza lemme know
Again: introvert =/= antisocial or anxious or depressed. Introvert = social gatherings tend to consume energy instead of giving it to the individual, and being alone recharges it. Anxiety, being antisocialor depressed can also occur, but do not have to. I for myself am an outgoing introvert who actually enjoys meeting new people (zo some degree), but it takes a lot of energy and I need some time alone afterwards. My bf is rather shy, but he gets a lot of energy from social gatherings, so he is, still, an extrovert. Thanks for coming to my TED talk
You're overthinking BPs titles.
