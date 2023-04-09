I am without a doubt an introvert myself, so I have to admit that many of these photos speak to my soul, pandas. I have no problem being social for limited amounts of time, but if I don’t get my one day a week completely alone when working from home, I start to go crazy. It can be so exhausting trying be “on” when in public, so there’s nothing better than walking home after a long day and not having to speak to anyone for an hour, or relaxing on the couch on a Sunday morning. Socializing too much gives me an actual headache, and when I don’t have time to decompress by journaling or taking time to process my thoughts, I start to spiral. Being an introvert is just something I am, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, despite what some extrovert-biased media might tell you.

That’s why pages like All About Introverts are so nice. It can be challenging to find introvert representation that doesn’t just portray us as socially awkward, shy individuals who are scared of ever leaving our homes. Sure, that may be the case for some people, but most introverts are perfectly normal in public; we just cherish those moments when we finally get to be alone. I can’t fully relax until I’m by myself, and I have always been that way. “Although we live in an extrovert world, introverts are valuable, centered members of society with so much to contribute,” All About Introverts writes on their site. “Our articles will highlight many of the things that make introverts extraordinary.”