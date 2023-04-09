It seems like everywhere I go, there are just extraverts abound. They’re loud and they’re proud, but right here, on the internet, I know there are plenty of introverted pandas reading this. So this one goes out to you guys. 

Anyone who’s snuggled up with a good book on Friday night, who works entirely remotely and who orders whatever they can online to avoid social interaction, we hope you enjoy this article that’s dedicated to introvert representation. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from All About Introverts on Twitter, so be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen. (But thankfully, not literally. You’re safe in the comfort of your home, don’t worry!)

Keylee
Keylee
Community Member
45 minutes ago

In this countries economy, yes 😥

I am without a doubt an introvert myself, so I have to admit that many of these photos speak to my soul, pandas. I have no problem being social for limited amounts of time, but if I don’t get my one day a week completely alone when working from home, I start to go crazy. It can be so exhausting trying be “on” when in public, so there’s nothing better than walking home after a long day and not having to speak to anyone for an hour, or relaxing on the couch on a Sunday morning. Socializing too much gives me an actual headache, and when I don’t have time to decompress by journaling or taking time to process my thoughts, I start to spiral. Being an introvert is just something I am, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, despite what some extrovert-biased media might tell you.

That’s why pages like All About Introverts are so nice. It can be challenging to find introvert representation that doesn’t just portray us as socially awkward, shy individuals who are scared of ever leaving our homes. Sure, that may be the case for some people, but most introverts are perfectly normal in public; we just cherish those moments when we finally get to be alone. I can’t fully relax until I’m by myself, and I have always been that way. “Although we live in an extrovert world, introverts are valuable, centered members of society with so much to contribute,” All About Introverts writes on their site. “Our articles will highlight many of the things that make introverts extraordinary.”
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This one hits home for me, I’ve had more than my fair share of this same exact scenario here. I’m moody I suppose, there’s times I love talking to people (which has garnered me a reputation for being a “social butterfly”) and then there’s times I just don’t feel up to it and don’t want to talk to anyone or see anyone; like the post, if I hear talking outside or see people, I’ll just wait till the coast is clear to throw out the garbage or check the mail, which is usually late at night or in the wee hours of the morning 😂

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I will no doubt be up at 4 in the morning thinking about everything I did wrong in my life.

Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's an impressive wind break.

“[All About Introverts] is dedicated to helping introverts live their best lives. On this site, you’ll find information to help educate and empower introverts in all areas of life,” the creators explain. “You’ll learn more about specific traits, challenges, and intricacies that come with being an introvert. We designed this website to give introverts an opportunity to take a deep dive into their own complexities and develop an even deeper appreciation for their uniqueness. In addition to this, we offer insight into the specifics that can improve an introvert's quality of life, many of which they may not even be aware of. Where you live, who you spend time with, and what you do for a living are just a few of the ways in which introverts can be impacted by the world around them.”

“At All About Introverts, we set out to inform and inspire introverts to discover and seek what makes them the best version of themselves,” they go on to explain. “This site will provide you with lots of great information to help introverts make the most of their careers and relationships. We’ll also provide great tips on setting boundaries and creating a lifestyle that allows you to thrive. Our hope is that you continue to check back to learn even more about being an introvert and continuously celebrate what makes you and all other introverts so valuable to the world.”
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's that overwhelming sensation of relief. My happy face instantly goes to neutral the second the lock clicks.

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it is meant to be, my bff will teleport in my living room.

Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Couldn't agree more. I'd much rather be alone doing something I enjoy than in the company of someone who can't listen.

Introverts are an often misunderstood group of people. You might assume they’re always quiet, shy or plagued by social anxiety, but that doesn’t have to be the case at all. Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert simply comes down to how you spend energy and how you recharge, according to psychologist Carl Jung who coined the terms in 1920. If you turn inside to your own mind to gain your energy back, you’re an introvert. And if you need social interaction to give you energy, you’re an extrovert. All of us can be perfectly fine alone or being social with others, but one of those things will be more exhausting for you. Extroverts tend to have much more representation, as they might demand a bit more attention, but actually one-third to one-half of all Americans are introverts. Let me hear you roar, introverts of the world!    
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Tom Hardy is a very underappreciated actor and person, I love him. He's right, all I need is my dog, snacks, and youtube.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Haha luckily I was blessed with a face that keeps everyone away from me

A few of the most common misconceptions that introverts face is that they’re shy or unfriendly, that they cannot be leaders, and that it’s difficult to get to know them. But none of these things actually have anything to do with how introverts recharge their batteries. They can be just as kind and friendly as anyone else, they just might not have the energy to be “on” in front of people at all times. They might become quieter in a large social setting if they’re running out of energy, but if you speak to them one-on-one, they are likely to have a lovely conversation with you. And they can certainly have wonderful leadership qualities. They’re usually great listeners, great at analyzing situations, and they may be seen as less intimidating, which can help people trust them. 
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh no, not me. I hate elevators, always so cramped and I've been stuck in one so that's a no.

Sebby's Mama
Sebby's Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago

This reads like one of those inspirational FB posts that boomers always share

For a previous Bored Panda article featuring painfully relatable introvert memes, we reached out to Jenn Granneman, founder of Introvert, Dear, and she was kind enough to have a chat with us about why she started an online community for introverts. “I started Introvert, Dear in 2013 as my personal blog. I was dating an extroverted man, working an extroverted job (teaching), and living with an extroverted roommate. I wanted to write about what it was like being an introvert living in an extrovert’s world," Jenn explained. "In true introvert form, I wrote the blog anonymously for almost two years because I had no desire to be in the spotlight. Today, my blog has become the world’s largest online community for introverts and highly sensitive people. With the help of 'quiet ones' around the world, I’m on a mission: to show introverts and highly sensitive people everywhere it’s okay to be who they are."
crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me not in choir vs me in choir/with other choir kids

crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Just because extroverts talk more doesn't mean they're intrinsically less valuable. I'm an ambivert leaning introvert who used to be an extrovert and even when I did love being around people that didn't make me shallow or useless, just talkative

Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes. Like your skin has been peeled off and you have to plank.

We also previously asked Jenn what being an introvert means to her. “Being an introvert simply means I prefer to socialize a little differently than extroverts do," she explained. "I love to have meaningful conversations with just one or two people at a time, rather than make small talk with a big group. I socialize infrequently and in short bursts, and I need plenty of downtime afterward to regain my energy.” 
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
15 minutes ago

"Why are you so quiet?" oh I don't know Mary, why did you ignore me and talk over me the entire time?

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
31 minutes ago

No, I don't want to go out. No, I don't want to talk. I just want to watch TV, each chocolaty snacks, and relax.

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me going to one place in a day:

“There are times when I might attend a big party or a concert, but generally, I prefer to hang out at home or in intimate spaces,” Jenn previously told Bored Panda. “I can make small talk, but doing so takes a lot of effort, so I avoid it when I can. I cherish solitude. My favorite weekend 'plans' are no plans at all. I tend to keep thinking about certain issues, problems, or experiences long after other people have forgotten about them or moved on to another topic. I make my point using a handful of words rather than hundreds."
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago

that's why it's easier to make friends online

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I still haven't found that person, I have a good friend but I feel I'm more closed off than I should be

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ho tf does d3ōmō get pronounced as jomo

“Introverts are still misunderstood, despite the positive attention that they’ve gotten in the media in recent years," Jenn previously told Bored Panda. "When you’re a quiet person who doesn’t say much, it’s easy for people to misread you." She also went on to dispel some common introvert misconceptions. "That our need for solitude is about us, not the people in our lives," she explained. "Sometimes our friends and loved ones feel hurt or rejected when we spend time alone. They shouldn’t — introverts are simply wired to need that downtime to restore their energy. It’s not about you; it’s about us. If you have an introvert in your life, please don’t feel hurt if they occasionally decline your invitations or ask to spend the evening alone."
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm the ghost friend, I hear about all the gossip but you'll never see me without an odd ritual.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is pretty much me. I love my friends to death and will always be there for them, but I'm not the best at talking about my problems and emotions.

crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turning into a naked glass statue? (I get it don't downvote me into oblivion)

Are you feeling like cuddling up with a nice book, a cup of tea and your cats this Friday evening? There’s nothing wrong with a lovely night in, especially when you’re feeling full-on introvert and just can’t be bothered to socialize. We hope you’re feeling seen if you’re an introverted panda; keep upvoting all of the pics you find most relatable. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring memes that might speak to your introverted soul, look no further than right here!
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have 2 friends I love talking to, and I just try to talk as little as possible to everyone else.

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then you get the sudden realisation of what you've done and immediately try to undo with awkward conversation

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it hard to believe that I enjoy my dog's company more than I enjoy human company?

AwfullyWaffley
AwfullyWaffley
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m in this picture and I don’t like it

crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I act like an extrovert with everyone. It's exhausting

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the point? I don't feel like speaking, when you text me I can space out my messages and do other things in between.

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

gosh darn it i knew i shouldn't have done that pitch

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me when I hear my dog chewing 🥰

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would very much like to go home right now, and I'm already there

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Introverts? Planning a party? No thanks, I'd rather just eat the food and play video games by myself

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to feel included and like they're thinking of me, at the same time I don't want to do whatever they're trying to include me in. And there's a difference between alone and lonely, I like being alone, i don't necessarily feel lonely though.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My answer is always yes

Keylee
Keylee
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My entire friend group, except for my best friend are extroverts with like a gazillion friends from 3 different middle schools who came to my high school. They adopted me into their friend group and literally forced me to join the Student Council. Thank god I hid the day they rounded up people for positions. You know how Shaggy always leaves Scooby and says every coward for themself? That was me. They forced my best friend to become Vice Prez. Karma came back to bite me though, because all of my classes require group projects every quarter, and you can't be with the same people.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll have 6 people talking all at the same time, leaving me unable to get a word in, and then they ask me why I'm so quiet.

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never heard a boss state the downsides to working somewhere.

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, having no social life really sucks *proceeds to have a fabulous dance party with my tiny plants* I'm definitely not having fun at all

"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want to make small talk but I don't want to be rude...

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

smart! hitting someone with a book is a great way to keep them away from you!

crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I usually just play my music from the speaker on my phone instead of with headphones

