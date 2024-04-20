55 Introvert Memes That You Might Enjoy While Recharging Your Social Battery In Silence
If nothing makes you feel more at peace than spending an evening at home with a great book in your hands and your cat curled up in your lap, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Winning Introverts Instagram page and gathered some of their most hilarious and relatable memes below.
You’re welcome to peruse these pics if you’re an extrovert too, but you’re more likely to appreciate them if your social battery often needs to be recharged and you’re happy to work from home the entire week. Enjoy scrolling through these memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that make your introverted self feel seen!
I'm that, but instead of the mountains and nature, its my room
While not everyone identifies strongly with the label of introvert or extrovert, I can proudly say that I'm definitely introverted. I love spending time with my friends, and I can appear very outgoing because I'm friendly. But nothing makes me feel more at peace than spending an evening by myself, with my cat curled up in my lap. Being around other people for too long drains me, and my social battery needs to be recharged alone in silence before I can hang out with anyone else.
That's something that the Winning Introverts Instagram page understands. This account, which has amassed an impressive 267k followers, is dedicated to sharing pics that us homebodies will find painfully relatable. No, introverts aren't socially awkward, and they're not necessarily shy. But they probably are very observant, thoughtful and happy to spend a Friday evening on the couch with a great book!
Unless it's summer because then you need the AC blasting to be at a comfortable temperature because you can't sleep without a blanket on... Or maybe that's just me. 🤷♀️
To learn more about what it's like to be an introvert in this world that often feels like it's run by extroverts, we reached out to David Hall of the Quiet and Strong podcast for a previous Bored Panda article. David was kind enough to have a chat with us and explain what exactly being introverted means to him.
"For me, being an introvert means I'm a deep thinker," he noted. "I tend to dive inward, navigating through my inner world of ideas and reflections. It's like having a private universe right in my mind! As Introverts we are deep thinkers, and really enjoy the inner world of our thoughts."
THE EYELASHES LOOK LIKE CATAPILLARS! CATAPILLARS! CATAPILLARRSSSS!
I'm antisocial enough that I've gone 23+ DAYS without anyone calling me, nevermind anyone trying to call me 23 times.
David also acknowledged that introversion often gets a bad rap, but this reputation isn't quite fair. "Trust me, it's not all hiding in a corner with a book (although that does sound pretty good sometimes!)," he shared. "When you truly understand and embrace your introverted nature, it's like unlocking a superpower. It's about tapping into that quiet strength and finding beauty in solitude. So remember, introversion: It's not just a label, it's a way to really understand yourself."
In conclusion, I don't have the energy to deal with this s**t
When it comes to the best parts of being an introvert, David says it's like having a secret superpower that not everyone knows about. "Sure, we introverts aren't all exactly alike, despite the many stereotypes, but there's something pretty magical about embracing your introversion," he explained.
"As introverts, we've got these amazing imaginations that can take us to places no one else even dreamed of, help us solve problems like no other, and think of things in ways no one else has before," David noted. "We often have so many ideas, it’s hard to keep track of them all, but they're usually pretty innovative and creative if we have time to think about them."
"But being an introvert isn't just about daydreaming and doodling (although those are pretty awesome perks)," David added. "We've got this arsenal of strengths that set us apart. From our deep reflectiveness to our knack for analytical thinking, we introverts bring a lot to the table. And when we lock onto a task, you better believe we're laser-focused until it's done."
"So even though half the population is introverted, it still feels like being an introvert is being part of this exclusive club with all these hidden talents just waiting to be unleashed," the expert says. "And it's a pretty awesome club to be in!"
If I saw this I would gladly put my hand between the doors. Crushed hand be damned.
David was also happy to bust some introvert myths for us. "First off, being introverted doesn't automatically mean we're shy wallflowers who'd rather hide in a closet than talk to people," he previously told Bored Panda. "Nope, we actually enjoy socializing (on our terms of course). We value deep connections and meaningful conversations with our inner circle more than anything."
"Here's the real scoop: introverts have rechargeable batteries," David added. "We need our alone time to power up and get ready to take on the world. Whether it's focusing on a project, unwinding after a long day, or just letting our minds wander into the cosmos, solitude is our sanctuary."
David also pointed out that not all introverts are shy. "And we're not hermits," he shared. "We love spending quality time with the people who get us on a soul-deep level. Those late-night chats and heart-to-heart conversations. They're what we live for. So, being introverted isn't about avoiding people—it's about finding that perfect balance between time in our minds and connecting with others."
I don't even have to be zoning out, for some reason I can never hear people talking to me. A conversation across a room that has nothing to do with me? I know everything they said but somehow I can't hear people talking to me so I have to either ask them to repeat, hope I heard enough context or do the awkward chuckle thing and hope that works.
Finally, David shared that "once you really get to know yourself as an introvert—your strengths, your needs, your quirks—it's like unlocking a whole new level of superpowers."
"Seriously, it's a game-changer for everything from productivity to relationships, communication, leadership, you name it," he shared. "It's not about whether introverts can do something—it's about how we'll do it. We've got this knack for approaching challenges in our own unique way, often surprising even ourselves (and definitely our extroverted colleagues) with our success."
Except when you've washed bed's clothing and forgot them. Worst case, in the washer, best case in the dryer. Both options very sad.