If nothing makes you feel more at peace than spending an evening at home with a great book in your hands and your cat curled up in your lap, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Winning Introverts Instagram page and gathered some of their most hilarious and relatable memes below.

You’re welcome to peruse these pics if you’re an extrovert too, but you’re more likely to appreciate them if your social battery often needs to be recharged and you’re happy to work from home the entire week. Enjoy scrolling through these memes, and be sure to upvote the ones that make your introverted self feel seen!

#1

winningintroverts

#1 user comment:
Arnold Larkins
Arnold Larkins
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I'm that, but instead of the mountains and nature, its my room

#2

winningintroverts

#3

winningintroverts

While not everyone identifies strongly with the label of introvert or extrovert, I can proudly say that I'm definitely introverted. I love spending time with my friends, and I can appear very outgoing because I'm friendly. But nothing makes me feel more at peace than spending an evening by myself, with my cat curled up in my lap. Being around other people for too long drains me, and my social battery needs to be recharged alone in silence before I can hang out with anyone else.

That's something that the Winning Introverts Instagram page understands. This account, which has amassed an impressive 267k followers, is dedicated to sharing pics that us homebodies will find painfully relatable. No, introverts aren't socially awkward, and they're not necessarily shy. But they probably are very observant, thoughtful and happy to spend a Friday evening on the couch with a great book!
#4

winningintroverts

#4 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 hour ago

Actually not disconnected - notice the shin bone - but refined to the uttermost essentials only...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

winningintroverts

#6

winningintroverts

#6 user comment:
Natasha Arruda
Natasha Arruda
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Unless it's summer because then you need the AC blasting to be at a comfortable temperature because you can't sleep without a blanket on... Or maybe that's just me. 🤷‍♀️

To learn more about what it's like to be an introvert in this world that often feels like it's run by extroverts, we reached out to David Hall of the Quiet and Strong podcast for a previous Bored Panda article. David was kind enough to have a chat with us and explain what exactly being introverted means to him.

"For me, being an introvert means I'm a deep thinker," he noted. "I tend to dive inward, navigating through my inner world of ideas and reflections. It's like having a private universe right in my mind! As Introverts we are deep thinkers, and really enjoy the inner world of our thoughts."
#7

winningintroverts

#7 user comment:
Arnold Larkins
Arnold Larkins
Community Member
30 minutes ago

THE EYELASHES LOOK LIKE CATAPILLARS! CATAPILLARS! CATAPILLARRSSSS!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

winningintroverts

#9

winningintroverts

#9 user comment:
Natasha Arruda
Natasha Arruda
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I'm antisocial enough that I've gone 23+ DAYS without anyone calling me, nevermind anyone trying to call me 23 times.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
David also acknowledged that introversion often gets a bad rap, but this reputation isn't quite fair. "Trust me, it's not all hiding in a corner with a book (although that does sound pretty good sometimes!)," he shared. "When you truly understand and embrace your introverted nature, it's like unlocking a superpower. It's about tapping into that quiet strength and finding beauty in solitude. So remember, introversion: It's not just a label, it's a way to really understand yourself."

#10

winningintroverts

#11

winningintroverts

#12

winningintroverts

#12 user comment:
Arnold Larkins
Arnold Larkins
Community Member
30 minutes ago

In conclusion, I don't have the energy to deal with this s**t

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
When it comes to the best parts of being an introvert, David says it's like having a secret superpower that not everyone knows about. "Sure, we introverts aren't all exactly alike, despite the many stereotypes, but there's something pretty magical about embracing your introversion," he explained.

"As introverts, we've got these amazing imaginations that can take us to places no one else even dreamed of, help us solve problems like no other, and think of things in ways no one else has before," David noted. "We often have so many ideas, it’s hard to keep track of them all, but they're usually pretty innovative and creative if we have time to think about them."
#13

winningintroverts

#14

winningintroverts

#15

winningintroverts

"But being an introvert isn't just about daydreaming and doodling (although those are pretty awesome perks)," David added. "We've got this arsenal of strengths that set us apart. From our deep reflectiveness to our knack for analytical thinking, we introverts bring a lot to the table. And when we lock onto a task, you better believe we're laser-focused until it's done."

"So even though half the population is introverted, it still feels like being an introvert is being part of this exclusive club with all these hidden talents just waiting to be unleashed," the expert says. "And it's a pretty awesome club to be in!"
#16

winningintroverts

#17

winningintroverts

#17 user comment:
Lavern Defazio
Lavern Defazio
Community Member
43 minutes ago

If I saw this I would gladly put my hand between the doors. Crushed hand be damned.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

winningintroverts

David was also happy to bust some introvert myths for us. "First off, being introverted doesn't automatically mean we're shy wallflowers who'd rather hide in a closet than talk to people," he previously told Bored Panda. "Nope, we actually enjoy socializing (on our terms of course). We value deep connections and meaningful conversations with our inner circle more than anything."

"Here's the real scoop: introverts have rechargeable batteries," David added. "We need our alone time to power up and get ready to take on the world. Whether it's focusing on a project, unwinding after a long day, or just letting our minds wander into the cosmos, solitude is our sanctuary."
#19

winningintroverts

#20

winningintroverts

#21

winningintroverts

David also pointed out that not all introverts are shy. "And we're not hermits," he shared. "We love spending quality time with the people who get us on a soul-deep level. Those late-night chats and heart-to-heart conversations. They're what we live for. So, being introverted isn't about avoiding people—it's about finding that perfect balance between time in our minds and connecting with others."
#22

winningintroverts

#22 user comment:
Natasha Arruda
Natasha Arruda
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I don't even have to be zoning out, for some reason I can never hear people talking to me. A conversation across a room that has nothing to do with me? I know everything they said but somehow I can't hear people talking to me so I have to either ask them to repeat, hope I heard enough context or do the awkward chuckle thing and hope that works.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

winningintroverts

#24

winningintroverts

Finally, David shared that "once you really get to know yourself as an introvert—your strengths, your needs, your quirks—it's like unlocking a whole new level of superpowers."

"Seriously, it's a game-changer for everything from productivity to relationships, communication, leadership, you name it," he shared. "It's not about whether introverts can do something—it's about how we'll do it. We've got this knack for approaching challenges in our own unique way, often surprising even ourselves (and definitely our extroverted colleagues) with our success."
#25

winningintroverts

#26

winningintroverts

#26 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is, you understand, if I am vaguely functional at the time...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
#27

winningintroverts

#27 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Oh, no. "Just left"?? They're gonna pop back for something they forgot- guaranteed. Not me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
We understand that you’re probably sitting at home alone laughing to yourself while scrolling through these memes, pandas. But as long as you’re having a good time, that’s all that matters! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments what you love most about being an introvert. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more memes for introverts from Bored Panda, look no further than right here!
#28

winningintroverts

#29

winningintroverts

#29 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now this is just cruel. Those pillows- so firm, big - and Three!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

winningintroverts

#30 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
56 minutes ago

And they always freak out when I mention my 4 Nobels ... like it was my fault, or something...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

winningintroverts

#32

winningintroverts

#33

winningintroverts

#33 user comment:
Natasha Arruda
Natasha Arruda
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Except when you've washed bed's clothing and forgot them. Worst case, in the washer, best case in the dryer. Both options very sad.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
#34

winningintroverts

#35

winningintroverts

#35 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 hour ago

If I tell you- you'll just think I'm crazy - er- than you do all ready- seems like a poor risk...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
#36

winningintroverts

#36 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Actually that's a highly skilled limbic system there- I'm in awe. Aw.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
#37

winningintroverts

#37 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 hour ago

Got a better one! People say "hey you look great!" When you feel like 8 month Death Valley road kill...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
#38

winningintroverts

#38 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
1 hour ago

How long can I hold on?!?! More... Is it getting weird yet?? Can I convince them I'm not weird??

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
#39

winningintroverts

#40

winningintroverts

#41

winningintroverts

#42

winningintroverts

#43

winningintroverts

#44

winningintroverts

#44 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Well, duh - I mean the meds are different depending on time of day.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

winningintroverts

#46

winningintroverts

#47

winningintroverts

#48

winningintroverts

#49

winningintroverts

#50

winningintroverts

#51

winningintroverts

#51 user comment:
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Analyze?? Analyze? For why? It always means the same thing- doom.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

winningintroverts

#53

winningintroverts

#54

winningintroverts

#55

winningintroverts

