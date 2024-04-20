While not everyone identifies strongly with the label of introvert or extrovert, I can proudly say that I'm definitely introverted. I love spending time with my friends, and I can appear very outgoing because I'm friendly. But nothing makes me feel more at peace than spending an evening by myself, with my cat curled up in my lap. Being around other people for too long drains me, and my social battery needs to be recharged alone in silence before I can hang out with anyone else.

That's something that the Winning Introverts Instagram page understands. This account, which has amassed an impressive 267k followers, is dedicated to sharing pics that us homebodies will find painfully relatable. No, introverts aren't socially awkward, and they're not necessarily shy. But they probably are very observant, thoughtful and happy to spend a Friday evening on the couch with a great book!