When I tell people I’m an introvert, they often don’t believe me or try to disagree. But being an introvert doesn’t mean I should be less friendly or have stage fright or be scared of calling up the doctor’s office. It just means that after a few hours of social interaction, I’m in need of a quiet and peaceful evening alone where I don’t have to speak to anyone and have the chance to recharge.

Despite how little representation introverts seem to get, Verywell Mind reports that they make up nearly half of the population. And they might not want to be social all the time, but they can still have a wonderful time finding communities online and bonding with fellow introverts through pages like Introvert Planet on Instagram. This account, which has been around since 2016, has amassed an impressive 52.9k followers and shared nearly 2k posts. Introverts may be quiet sometimes, but we are mighty!