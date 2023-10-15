The Introverts Are Us Instagram account describes itself as “for the quiet, the nerdy, the shy, the reserved, thinkers, observers and the misunderstood.” And clearly, it’s doing a great job resonating with the introverts of the world, as the account has amassed an impressive 377k followers through sharing nearly 4,000 posts.

But Introverts Are Us isn’t simply an Instagram page, they also have a website, X account, TikTok, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. There’s much more than just memes for introverts to explore, so if you’re interested in delving deeper into the introvert community, this is the perfect place to start.

According to Verywell Mind, introverts only make up between 25-40% of the population. But when you’re scrolling through these pics from Introverts Are Us from the comfort of your home, you can be reminded of the fact that there are plenty of introverts out there. And you’re loved and appreciated, regardless of how often you want to stay home!