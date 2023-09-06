If your ideal evening involves spending time at home with your dog and a documentary, while the idea of attending a party fills you with dread, you just might have FOGO, or the fear of going out. And while there is no known cure for this condition, there can be comfort in knowing that you’re not alone (in your desire to be alone). Below, you'll find some of our favorite recent posts from the FOGO Instagram page, as well as a conversation with author and creator of Introvert Spring , Michaela Chung. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the tweets that make your antisocial self feel seen!

Snakes? Those adorable little creatures don’t scare me. Heights? No big deal, I'd go bungee jumping tomorrow. Spending a week night at a loud, crowded event where I don’t know anyone and will be forced to socialize with strangers? The horror!

#1 *slow Clap That Slowly Becomes Thunderous Applause*

We’ve all heard of FOMO, the fear of missing out, but are you familiar with the term FOGO? It’s for those of us on the opposite end of the spectrum, who would rather spend Saturday night curled up with their cat and a good book than out at a club meeting new people. There’s nothing wrong with being afflicted by FOMO or FOGO, but if the idea of being at a party or surrounded by people you don’t know gives you the heebie-jeebies, we’ve got a safe space for you right here, pandas. The Fear of Going Out Instagram page is beloved by introverts and antisocial individuals galore. It has shared over 8,000 memes, tweets and photos over the years and has amassed an impressive 235k followers. Whether you struggle to find a balance between having a flourishing social life and enjoying cozy nights in or every single phone call you have to make fills you with dread, we’re sure you’ll find some relatable content on this list. So enjoy scrolling through, and enjoy the moments of peace and quiet you have to do so.

#2 I Feel Like This Is Exactly How Kindergartners Find Their New Best Friends Yet We Feel Shame As Adults? I Say Embrace Your Inner 5 Year Old And Become Besties With Your New Banana Buddy, Ingrid. Sounds Like You Two Have A Lot In Common ❤️

To learn more about what it's like to need alone time to recharge, we reached out to Michaela Chung, creator of Introvert Spring and author of The Irresistible Introvert: Harness The Power of Quiet Charisma in a Loud World. Michaela was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what being an introvert means to her. "Being an introvert means I gain energy from solitude and lose energy in stimulating environments," she explained. "I recognize that I have different needs and challenges than extroverts in social situations. I may need to take more thoughtful pauses in conversation, leave early, or schedule in fewer activities—and that's okay."

#3 I Don’t Wanna 😭

#4 What I Wouldn’t Give To Hear What Insults Gordon Ramsey Would Direct At A Babbling Brook 🙌

When it comes to the perks of being an introvert, Michaela shared, "Introverts are capable of great focus, self-reflection and creativity. We also tend to be very observant. Our calm personality gives people space to relax and be themselves. We're the ultimate Netflix and Chill partners (emphasis on the 'chill')." On the other hand, Michaela noted that having limited energy to socialize can be really frustrating. "We may want to go to all the weekend parties, but only have the social batteries for one event," she explained. "It's hard not to feel guilty for saying no and staying home."

#5 I Genuinely Don’t Know How People Did It. This Is My Worst Nightmare

#6 Kat Stratford Summer Is Hot Girl Summer

Michaela also set the record straight about the common misconception that introverts are antisocial. "We're actually selectively social," she noted. "For example, the introvert confidence coaching clients I work with genuinely want to connect with the right people. They'd rather have meaningful conversations with a few like minded people than make mindless small talk with a room full of strangers."

#7 This Honestly Sounds *lovely*

Michaela also wants to assure readers that "it's okay to be an introvert! I always encourage introverts to embrace their quiet strengths. It is possible to confidently socialize in your own introverted way—no extroversion required." If you'd like to learn more from Michaela or reach out to her for dating or confidence coaching, be sure to visit Introvert Spring!

#8 One Time In Middle School I Called My Friend Eleni And Her Dad Answered The Phone And I Said “Hi Is Eleni There?” And Her Dad Shouted “Eleni! Your Friend With Horrible Phone Etiquette Called!” And When I Tell You That I Still Get Stress Dreams About This Interaction… 😂 😭

#9 My X-Men Power Is Sneaking Out Without Saying Goodbye ✌️

While the internet might love poking fun at us less social folks, there are plenty of benefits that being an introvert can bring you. According to Walden University, introverts are often extremely creative, excel in academic performance, find themselves getting more sleep than extroverts, are great at communicating in the business world and can use their listening and observational skills to be wonderful leaders. Just because extroverts are often louder and demand more attention doesn’t mean that introverts deserve to shine any less. They just might need to hide from the spotlight to rest and recharge every now and then.

#10 At Least My Floaters Are Always There For Me 🙌

#11 No. Thank You!

#12 My Favorite Part Of The Transaction Is When The Panic Sets In 🙌🙌

When it comes to what us less social individuals need to be happy, Jenn Granneman at Introvert Dear explained that plenty of time to wind down and process, meaningful conversations and companionable silence are necessities. Often, we would rather skip a conversation if it’s only going to be brief or surface-level small talk. On the other hand, when there’s time to speak one-on-one with a friend and really delve into whatever’s on your minds, introverts can go on and on. And on the flip side, if there’s nothing to discuss, there can be pleasure in comfortable silence. There’s often a lot going on in an introvert’s mind, so they tend to be unbothered by the silence that’s happening around them.

#13 Looking For Investors For This. It’s Urgent

#14 If It Is On My Mind, It Counts As Mindfulness… Right?

#15 You Know Those People Who Can Stand In The Same Spot In An Art Museum For Hours Staring At A Single Painting? I Get It Now

Introverts also require a quiet space that’s all their own, plenty of time to think, and friends, family and/or a partner who understands that they’ll want to stay home at times. It can be difficult for an extrovert with FOMO to understand how appealing a night in alone can be, but for me, as an introvert, the days where I get to work from home while my partner goes to the office are some of the most relaxing days out of my entire week. I never have to be “on,” and I have so much space for my thoughts. I am rarely fully relaxed around other people as an introvert, so I need those times where I can just be myself at home alone without anyone expecting anything from me.

#16 I Now Communicate Exclusively Through Tagging People In Memes And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way . *jazz Hands*

#17 I’m Sticking With The Time Isn’t Real Idea Because This Is Bonkers

#18 Stouffer’s B4 Broffers, Amirite?

For a previous Bored Panda article featuring introvert memes, we reached out to Jenn Granneman, founder of Introvert Dear, to hear her thoughts on what being an introvert means to her. “[It] simply means I prefer to socialize a little differently than extroverts do,” she explained. “I love to have meaningful conversations with just one or two people at a time, rather than make small talk with a big group. I socialize infrequently and in short bursts, and I need plenty of downtime afterward to regain my energy.”

#19 All Of The Above, Sugar *winks Seductively With Both Eyes*

#20 … Every Visitor?? You Mean, Visitors To My House? That’s Just My Cat, Hon. And He Already Knows ❤️

#21 *is Excited For Bed Time Literally All Day Long, Since The Second I Woke Up Tbh* *finally Gets In Bed* *stares At Phone For Three Hours*

“There are times when I might attend a big party or a concert, but generally, I prefer to hang out at home or in intimate spaces,” Jenn continued. “I can make small talk, but doing so takes a lot of effort, so I avoid it when I can. I cherish solitude. My favorite weekend ‘plans’ are no plans at all. I tend to keep thinking about certain issues, problems, or experiences long after other people have forgotten about them or moved on to another topic. I make my point using a handful of words rather than hundreds.”

#23 All Makes A Bit More Sense Now, Eh?

#24 You Can Cut Off All Human Interaction And Be On Your Phone *all Night Long* If You Want To!

Jenn also noted that introverts can often be misunderstood. “When you’re a quiet person who doesn’t say much, it’s easy for people to misread you. One myth about introverts that I would like to dispel is that our need for solitude is about us, not the people in our lives,” she previously told Bored Panda. “Sometimes our friends and loved ones feel hurt or rejected when we spend time alone. They shouldn’t — introverts are simply wired to need that downtime to restore their energy. It’s not about you; it’s about us. If you have an introvert in your life, please don’t feel hurt if they occasionally decline your invitations or ask to spend the evening alone.”

#25 The Limit To My Attention Span Is 280 Characters Including Spaces And Punctuation So Plz Keep It Quick

#26 The Facts And Information Make It Real Tough Though Tbh

#27 Are You Mad At Me: A Memoir By Me

We hope these tweets are making you feel seen, pandas, if you too have a fear of going out. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being an introvert or liking to keep to yourself, especially when you can bond with like minded individuals through lists like this. Keep upvoting the pics you find most relatable, and if you’d like to find even more memes and tweets for antisocial individuals, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic!

#28 Narrator: They Never Spoke Again

#29 Thinking About Soon Making The Switch To Meetless Every Days Myself, Wish Me Luck 🙌

#30 Moss Babe Goals

#31 Normalize Skipping Right On Over The Small Talk And Landing On The Farewell Portion Of The Interaction

#32 Plz Be Here For Me But Not Like Here Here. Over There Here

#33 “Whoopsie Daisy”- Me Looking Around At All The Burnt Bridges

#34 I Pay Roughly $83 Per Day For The Right To Live In My Home… “Going Big” Simply Means I’d M Be Wasting Money

#35 I Wish My Brain Had A Sleep Button. This Shit’s Exhausting

#36 “What! Are You Doing! In My Swamp!”- I Yell, Confused, At The Neighborhood Children At My Door Who Are Trying To Sell Me Magazine Subscriptions (Seriously Though… How Is This Still A Thing?!)

#37 All Clear

#38 “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere” Is Tired. It’s Done. We’re *quafftiding* Now

#39 Who Am I Gonna Call? My Mom, Like Six Times A Day, And Literally No One Else

#40 Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh

#41 Ya Had Me At “Disgusting Pile Of Goo” 🙌🙌

#42 I Do, However, Think Adults Should Apply The Same Zest In Party Planning To Their Own Parties That They Do Their Kids’ Parties. Grownups Like Bouncy Castles And Putting Dry Ice In Bowls Filled With Drinks And Calling It A Witch’s Potion Too, And If These Were Featured At Your Event I’d Be Far More Likely To Attend

#43 I See You, Goldcrest. I Am You, Goldcrest

#44 While A Surprise Party Sounds Like My Absolute Worst Nightmare, I Can Still Recognize Cheryl For The Icon That She Is 🙌🙌

#45 Mary Poppins Is My Party Icon 🙌

#46 I Love My Colleagues ❤️

#47 Apparently I’ve Been 40 Since I Was 25?

#48 My Mom’s Friend Has My Phone Number And Every Few Weeks Will Send A Massive Group Text. Not In Messenger, A Text. It Will Usually Be A Picture Of A Flower In Her Garden Or Something She Cooked, And For The Next Several Hours My Phone Will Be Blowing Up With Reply Texts From Boomer Strangers Saying Anything From “Lovely Flower, Here’s A Picture Of A Flower In My Garden” (Which Will Set Off Another String Of Texts Replying To That Flower) To “Please Stop Including Me In These Group Texts”. It’s A True Nightmare And Brought Me To The Point Where I Changed My Message Settings To Just Not Allow Group Texts From Anyone. I Do Not Want This

#49 *walks In Very Fast Laps Around Office With A Look On My Face That Is Meant To Reflect Deep Contemplation And Purpose When Really I Just Don’t Want To Check My Email*

#50 Ah Yes, House Cleaners Who Work For $30 And Want No Tips, And 25 Year Olds Who Make $615 In Monthly Donations. I Love Science Fiction ❤️

#51 My Patronus Is A Kitty In A Dress That Is *completely* Pussed Off

#52 Thoughts? Oh, None For Me Thnx

#53 Teehee My Bad Wasn’t Listening

#54 I’m Sorry But If You’re Living In 2023 And Have Absolutely Zero Anxiety… I’m Not Sure That’s A Good Thing??

#55 Doorbell: *rings* Me: *dives Behind Couch*

#56 Let’s Circle Back In The New Year?

#58 I Am But A Potato 🤷‍♂️

#59 Pretty Sure I’m About To Be The Winner Of The Argument I’m Having In My Head With My High School Math Teacher Who, Circa 2003, Was The Worst

#60 And Unfortunately The Stress Of Receiving A Social Invite Has Increased That To A Five Day Recovery Period With A Clause That Allows For An Extension For Any Reason, Let’s Touch Base In June?

#61 This Is The *exact* Energy I Seek To Embody As I Get Older

#62 Well At Least The Photo Sounds Adorable. That’s The Important Part

#63 I Genuinely Did Not Mean To Spend $300 On A Weighted Blanket…

#64 Camera Cuts To Me Parking, Getting My Reusable Shopping Bag Out Of The Car, Walking All The Way To The Entrance Of Trader Joe’s, Grabbing A Basket, Stepping One Foot Inside The Door And Seeing All The People, Out Loud Saying “Absofuckinlutely Not”, Putting The Basket Back And Leaving