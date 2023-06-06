101 Of The Most ‘Antisocial’ Memes From This Instagram Account Cleverly Titled ‘Fear Of Going Out’ (New Pics)
Crowds. Calling to make reservations. Introducing yourself at a meeting. If any of these things strike fear into your soul, then this content is for you. The “Fear Of Going Out” Instagram account is dedicated to all of the everyday annoyances that less-than-social people have to go through.
Whether you are just an introvert or an absolutely antisocial recluse, enjoy the hilarious observations and painfully relatable moments shared by like-minded folks, shared through the magic of the internet. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Once I sent a song called Tyler Durden to my ex (just to show him, nothing else) and he started telling me how that song was genius because did you know tyler durden doesn't exist in fight club and blah blah blah and I was like "dude I sent you the song, what do you think?"
To set the record straight, actual antisocial behavior is destructive and often criminal. So if you dislike small talk, I would recommend you don’t go around telling people you are antisocial, it might give off the wrong impression. Though if you do prefer to be quiet, you probably aren’t going around telling anyone anything, so the problem is solved. If you want to be on the safe side, just say you are an introvert, though that’s not an ideal descriptor either.
This is because introversion is technically used to describe a person who is more reserved and who likes to think a bit before speaking. Introverts are also less likely to seek out social interactions, particularly with new people, but many people just take this one indicator and use it to define the entire set. However, it is true that introverts do tend to enjoy solitary experiences, just remember that a person can be defined by more than their liking or disliking of talking with others.
honestly, same. mostly for the compliments tho. i kinda fluster up and cant speak mostly cuz im not used to getting compliments
Often, shyness is confused with introversion, but this is actually false. Shyness is a response to distress, discomfort, or trauma that people have experienced, and can also be found among extroverts. Remember, shyness is the difficulty in social interaction, while introversion is the lack of desire. So if most of these memes are relatable, more than likely you are introverted, not chronically shy. Shy extroverted people have it the worst, as they do want to meet new people but bad experiences make it stressful.
There's a little cafe in the Wairapapa region of NZ that has a system where you can pay it forward, and leave a little note with it, and if you're in desperate need you can select a card that's got a note on it and get a coffee. It's rather sweet. They still have a tip jar, and the cafe pays a living wage to its staff as well. I didn't grab a freebie because I'd budgeted my coffee needs into my trip down there (block course for school), but it was just super sweet. The town in question is teeny tiny, super cute, and boasting really friendly folk. It's on my "one day I'll be able to hopefully move and own a home" list
Because extroverts can be often found in groups and introverts don’t gather, it creates the false impression that introverts are some weird minority. In fact, it’s possible that half of the population is introverted to some extent, though this can range from a slightly “weaker” social battery to a full-blown isolationist. Somehow, extroverts have managed to hijack the narrative and we all tend to live by their rules.
In fact, some psychologists challenge the notion that one “is” an introvert or an extrovert, as actual human behavior is too varied to easily fall into one category or another. Generally, an extrovert would be a person who acts extroverted more often than a person who would fall into the category of introvert. But most people do socialize, party, and make small talk at some point during their lives, just in different amounts.
Nevertheless, people who would categorize themselves as introverts, most likely most of the readers of this post, do often feel a certain self-consciousness at this label. In some studies, when asked to roleplay, introverted people ended up appearing more extroverted to outside observers, simply because they would over what they thought a particularly social person would act like. Researchers call this self-monitoring, where we are more aware of certain behaviors, so, for example, an extrovert wouldn’t even think twice about being more loud and talkative, as it comes naturally.
Often, extroverts are seen as happy while introverts carry this stigma of being secretly lonely and miserable. This is patently untrue. First, extroverts self-report higher levels of happiness, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they are more happy, rather, they are under more social pressure to seem always cheerful. Introverts have no such compulsion and will often be more honest about their emotions if they actually decide to speak to someone about them.
Finally, there is no measurable connection between extroverted traits and “calmer” forms of happiness, such as contentment and serenity. So not only are extroverts potentially lying about being happier, they may actually have more trouble finding other forms of happiness. So if you are an introvert, always feeling like there is some outside pressure to “do” more, feel free to ignore it, and instead, check out one of our other articles here, here, and here.
"Don't take this the wrong way but....." insert insult here.
I'm such an anxiety-prone introvert that I plan at least three outfits in advance for one event, so I can't use this excuse.
Was going to get back into shape, but that assumes I once was in shape.
On July the 8th 2022, a world changing event began.