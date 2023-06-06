Crowds. Calling to make reservations. Introducing yourself at a meeting. If any of these things strike fear into your soul, then this content is for you. The “Fear Of Going Out” Instagram account is dedicated to all of the everyday annoyances that less-than-social people have to go through. 

Whether you are just an introvert or an absolutely antisocial recluse, enjoy the hilarious observations and painfully relatable moments shared by like-minded folks, shared through the magic of the internet. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

Instagram

#1

Friendly Reminder To Make Your Charitable Donations Directly To The Charity Instead Of Through A Massive For Profit Corporation That Is Absolutely Going To Use The Donations That Came Entirely From Their Customers For A Massive Tax Write Off / Pr To Show How Great And Charitable They Are. Twitter/ Rebeccawatson

Yes yes
Yes yes
Probably those corporations have tax deductions with those donations...

#2

Animals > Humans @arkadykoshka

#3

Doorbell: *rings* Me: *dives Behind Nearest Potted Plant* Twitter/ Galacticidiots

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Once I sent a song called Tyler Durden to my ex (just to show him, nothing else) and he started telling me how that song was genius because did you know tyler durden doesn't exist in fight club and blah blah blah and I was like "dude I sent you the song, what do you think?"

To set the record straight, actual antisocial behavior is destructive and often criminal. So if you dislike small talk, I would recommend you don’t go around telling people you are antisocial, it might give off the wrong impression. Though if you do prefer to be quiet, you probably aren’t going around telling anyone anything, so the problem is solved. If you want to be on the safe side, just say you are an introvert, though that’s not an ideal descriptor either. 

This is because introversion is technically used to describe a person who is more reserved and who likes to think a bit before speaking. Introverts are also less likely to seek out social interactions, particularly with new people, but many people just take this one indicator and use it to define the entire set. However, it is true that introverts do tend to enjoy solitary experiences, just remember that a person can be defined by more than their liking or disliking of talking with others.  
#4

Constructive Criticism? Oh, Oh No. None For Me Thanks. I’m Opposed

shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
honestly, same. mostly for the compliments tho. i kinda fluster up and cant speak mostly cuz im not used to getting compliments

#5

Big Raccoon Energy 🙌 @kryzazzy

Loverboy
Loverboy
I just found out from google I have 30 different mental illnesses, brain cancer, a failing heart and some rare bacterial infection

#6

Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises* Twitter/ Averagelyjoe

Loverboy
Loverboy
We need three day weekends and 32 hour week maximum.

Often, shyness is confused with introversion, but this is actually false. Shyness is a response to distress, discomfort, or trauma that people have experienced, and can also be found among extroverts. Remember, shyness is the difficulty in social interaction, while introversion is the lack of desire. So if most of these memes are relatable, more than likely you are introverted, not chronically shy. Shy extroverted people have it the worst, as they do want to meet new people but bad experiences make it stressful. 
#7

Netflix ‘N *spiral* Twitter/ Radcatmusic

Loverboy
Loverboy
I have a depressive series with 12 seasons, 2 spin offs, an entire book series and a web series

#8

Sounds Refreshing? @jackisnotabird

#9

I Have Only Ever Been In A Pay It Forward Line Once. Instead Of Paying For My Single Drink, I Got To Pay For The Three Drinks The Car Behind Me Ordered. I Could Have Absolutely Said No And Broken The Chain But #peoplepleaser So I Paid Like $20 Instead Of The $6 I Was Planning On Spending And Am Still Irritated About It Cred/ Hannah Wilson

vogonpoet
vogonpoet
There's a little cafe in the Wairapapa region of NZ that has a system where you can pay it forward, and leave a little note with it, and if you're in desperate need you can select a card that's got a note on it and get a coffee. It's rather sweet. They still have a tip jar, and the cafe pays a living wage to its staff as well. I didn't grab a freebie because I'd budgeted my coffee needs into my trip down there (block course for school), but it was just super sweet. The town in question is teeny tiny, super cute, and boasting really friendly folk. It's on my "one day I'll be able to hopefully move and own a home" list

Because extroverts can be often found in groups and introverts don’t gather, it creates the false impression that introverts are some weird minority. In fact, it’s possible that half of the population is introverted to some extent, though this can range from a slightly “weaker” social battery to a full-blown isolationist. Somehow, extroverts have managed to hijack the narrative and we all tend to live by their rules. 
#10

My Favorite Part Is How The People Who Announce That They Have “No Filter” Who Are Really Just Straight Up Nasty Are Often Times The People Who Can’t Take Even The Slightest Amount Of Feedback When It Comes To Their Own Flaws Cred/ Qh_murphy Dvphn1 Neutralangel

Loverboy
Loverboy
"I just say it how it is" "I'm always brutally honest" No you're just a b***h

#11

Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh @_page_turner

#12

I Like To Keep My Organs On Their Toes. Is This A “Carry Around A Giant Jug Of Water With Lines Drawn On It For Every Hour Of The Day To Make Sure I’m Staying Hydrated” Day Or Is It A “17 Coffees Before Lunch” Day? We Shall See ❤️ Twitter/ Alecrl

Loverboy
Loverboy
This sounds perfect tho ngl

In fact, some psychologists challenge the notion that one “is” an introvert or an extrovert, as actual human behavior is too varied to easily fall into one category or another. Generally, an extrovert would be a person who acts extroverted more often than a person who would fall into the category of introvert. But most people do socialize, party, and make small talk at some point during their lives, just in different amounts. 
#13

It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack Cred/ @kim.k@tech.lgbt

Loverboy
Loverboy
Up and not crying is a reasonable response and good on you for making it there a least.

#14

I Think We Found The Song Of The Summer Y’all! Cred/ Leftboob-Enthusiast Thesilencedmasses

#15

I Feel Like Making A Comment About The Math Test You Didn’t Study For Nightmare Is Almost Cliché At This Point But Why Do I Keep Having It @sarauzer

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
My subconcious: "How about both?"

Nevertheless, people who would categorize themselves as introverts, most likely most of the readers of this post, do often feel a certain self-consciousness at this label. In some studies, when asked to roleplay, introverted people ended up appearing more extroverted to outside observers, simply because they would over what they thought a particularly social person would act like. Researchers call this self-monitoring, where we are more aware of certain behaviors, so, for example, an extrovert wouldn’t even think twice about being more loud and talkative, as it comes naturally. 
#16

On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake @keelyflaherty

#17

The Facts And Information Make It Real Tough Though Tbh Twitter/ Donni

Loverboy
Loverboy
My brain is too full to be dealing with this shi

#18

I Am A Big Fan Of Setting Healthy Boundaries, But That’s Specifically With Humans. My Dogs Call The Shots. @alexandrediboine

Often, extroverts are seen as happy while introverts carry this stigma of being secretly lonely and miserable. This is patently untrue. First, extroverts self-report higher levels of happiness, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they are more happy, rather, they are under more social pressure to seem always cheerful. Introverts have no such compulsion and will often be more honest about their emotions if they actually decide to speak to someone about them. 
#19

Me In My Prime @mix.becca

#20

Human Larping For The Win 🙌 Twitter/ Mythicalredfox Via @aborteddreams

#21

Welcome To My ✨issues✨ @assadkarirocks

Loverboy
Loverboy
Yeah my friends met them one time and everything was clear

Finally, there is no measurable connection between extroverted traits and “calmer” forms of happiness, such as contentment and serenity. So not only are extroverts potentially lying about being happier, they may actually have more trouble finding other forms of happiness. So if you are an introvert, always feeling like there is some outside pressure to “do” more, feel free to ignore it, and instead, check out one of our other articles here, here, and here
#22

Spoiler Alert: It Is None 😘 @st_vincent

David Wambold
David Wambold
"Don't take this the wrong way but....." insert insult here.

#23

The Recovery Period Is Real! @inthistogetherrn

Loverboy
Loverboy
I can barely bring myself to take a shower anymore

#24

If Anyone Needs Me I’ll Be Over There Slipping The Server A $50 Asking If They Can Please Turn Down Or, Better Yet, Turn *off* The Music (But Seriously- Is This A Restaurant Or A Club? Why Is The Music This Loud If Everyone Is Just Sitting Around Eating Spaghetti? Are We Supposed To Drop It Like It’s Hot Or Converse???) Twitter / Itsasteros

Loverboy
Loverboy
I can't stand having people to close to me at anytime. I almost freaked out today because I was overheating, I could hear 20 different things, I was being touched, all so annoying

#25

*jazz Hands* @hisamwelch

#26

Not Having Plans Is Very Much A Plan In And Of Itself And Is One That I’m Very Much Looking Forward To Cred/ Brightindie Bana05

Denise B.
Denise B.
Same! Exactly the same here!

#27

I Wish My Brain Had A Sleep Button. This Shit’s Exhausting Twitter/ Erinchack

#28

Right On Top Of That, Rose *screams* Twitter/ Powell_da Via @iamemployedaf

Loverboy
Loverboy
I do this in my free time anyway, why not

#29

“I’m Somewhat Of A Party Animal” I Whisper To Myself As I Send A Funny Meme To My Bestie Along With The Text Saying That Our 6 Pm Dinner Plans Are Actually A Little Late For Me And Would It Be Okay If We Either Moved It Up To The More Reasonable Hour Of 4 Pm Or Rescheduled To A Later Date? Twitter/ Littleerik

shanila.pheonix_
shanila.pheonix_
i have the sudden urge to do this to my friends too

#30

I’m A Ten Minutes Spent Hiding In My Favorite Office Bathroom Stall Whilst Staring At My Phone And Thriving Kind Of Person @theandrewnadeau

#31

I Just Don’t Know What I’d Do With All The Free Time That Would Clear Up If I No Longer Dwelled (Dwelt??) On All Possible (And Many Impossible) Disaster Scenarios @writermeredithireland

Loverboy
Loverboy
How are you not worrying about everything all the time? I don't get how it's possible

#32

Oh Dear. I Seem To Have Misplaced My Invisibility Cloak And Will No Longer Be Able To Make It To Your Brunch. Best Wishes @bencsmoke

LillieMean
LillieMean
I'm such an anxiety-prone introvert that I plan at least three outfits in advance for one event, so I can't use this excuse.

#33

Hired! Twitter Cred: @dralicejones

#34

This Is Me Living Up To My Potential Cred/ Caesarsaladinn

Loverboy
Loverboy
*Wakes up and sees that it's 5:57* I can sleep for a few more minutes. *i say knowing damn well I am going to sleep way past 6*

#35

It’s Always “You Can Wear Jeans On Fridays” And “Free Pizza In The Break Room”… When Will Hr Finally Get Their Shit Together And Implement *this*??? @shannon.j.curtin

#36

Maybe It’s ✨maybelline✨ @emilymurnane

#37

Socially Acceptable Schmocially Acceptable. Doesn’t Matter. Do You. Twitter/ Hxrtbtch

#38

🙌🙌🙌 @kyatic

#39

Ungovernable Girl Summer Is *on* @falconryfinance

#40

Let’s Circle Back In The New Year? Twitter/ Socalledfablife

David Wambold
David Wambold
Was going to get back into shape, but that assumes I once was in shape.

#41

I Fear This Does Not Say Good Things About Me @thecatwhisprer

Bibmibap
Bibmibap
I'm a nasty shitheel I guess.

#42

David Knows 🙌 @crockettforreal

#43

Not A Fan Of Circumstances Tbh Cred- Conan!

InsertNameHere (They/Them)
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
On July the 8th 2022, a world changing event began.

#44

When I Was A Kid I Just Kinda Assumed That Most Grownups Had Their Shit Together… Then I Worked In Food Service 😬 #yikes Twitter/ Josiahvii

#45

It’s Like An “Are You Mad At Me” But Minus All The Annoying Small Talk @employeetears

#46

Lolz I’m All Set Thanks @ohhelloitsmax

#47

Reasonable @chuck_wendig

#48

Y = Mx + Shhhhhh @lindsays_aloser

#49

Oh, No Thank You Then. I Don’t Believe In Mirrors Credit/ Jazmasta

#50

My Bitter Car Window Grudge Would Be About Southwest Airlines ❤️

#51

I Love How I’ll Dread Sending A Single Email For Literal Days, Making Up Reason After Reason Why I Should Delay Sending It, And Then In A Sudden Rush Of Productivity Will Spend The 37 Seconds It Takes To Actually Reply To Said Email Twitter / Andrewhunterm

#52

“What! Are You Doing! In My Swamp!”- I Yell, Confused, At The Neighborhood Children At My Door Who Are Trying To Sell Me Magazine Subscriptions (Seriously Though… How Is This Still A Thing?!) @sketchesbyboze

#53

If Anyone Needs Me, I’ll Be Seeking Out An Opportunity To Say This To Someone @suevavoom

#54

This Nye Is Lookin Real Asleep By 9 Ish And I’m Honestly Giddy With Excitement Over That ❤️ Twitter Social_mime

#55

A 🚩 In The Modern Era Is If They Aren’t At Least A *little* Depressed Twitter/ Robertoneill31 @nbcnews

#56

How About We Do A Poll? Should I Stop Letting Strangers On The Internet Make Decisions For Me? Comment ❤️ For Yes And ⭐️ For No. Looking Forward To Seeing The Results! @cliched_out

#57

Plz Tysm @aotakeo

#58

It’s Called Balance. Look It Up. @joshgondelman

#59

The Only Thing Standing Between Me And Accomplishing My Wildest Dreams Is ✨dairy✨ Twitter/ Jolby26

#60

I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright @traciebreaux

#61

Dear Hr. Is It Too Late To Switch To Penguin? I Believe I Would Do Much Better In That Role. Please Lmk. @nanosounds

#62

Remember When Every Work Call Began With Like A 30 Minute Rundown Of Everyone’s Mental Health? @chloehenryxxo

#63

*boop* *leaps Onto Passing Jet Ski* @jordanstrattn

Lisa T
Lisa T
Or a thumbs up sticker

#64

The Reason 4 The Season Yall ❤️ @danaschwartzzz

