To set the record straight, actual antisocial behavior is destructive and often criminal. So if you dislike small talk, I would recommend you don’t go around telling people you are antisocial, it might give off the wrong impression. Though if you do prefer to be quiet, you probably aren’t going around telling anyone anything, so the problem is solved. If you want to be on the safe side, just say you are an introvert, though that’s not an ideal descriptor either.

This is because introversion is technically used to describe a person who is more reserved and who likes to think a bit before speaking. Introverts are also less likely to seek out social interactions, particularly with new people, but many people just take this one indicator and use it to define the entire set. However, it is true that introverts do tend to enjoy solitary experiences, just remember that a person can be defined by more than their liking or disliking of talking with others.