Many people only feel fulfilled when they are around others. They could talk for days, have friends over forever, and can virtually go crazy if they need to be alone.

To the introverts’ ears, however, silence is the best music. Their biggest existential dread is crowds of people and they will do everything to stay away from them. Luckily, unbeknownst to our dear fellow extroverts, way too many people prefer to be left alone.

This Instagram page titled “Antisocial Memes” is a safe place to celebrate your introvert side, and chuckle at painfully relatable memes that sum up everything, including being awkward around people, that they go through every day.

Guy Lord
Guy Lord
Community Member
As a HS teacher, I totally agree!

As a HS teacher, I totally agree!

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me? I'm great! Totally... great! What? I'm not crying. Why would you say that? Nope, I definitely meant for my eyeliner to smear like that.

To find out how exactly introverts' minds differ from extroverts’, previously Bored Panda spoke with Helen Marlo, a licensed clinical psychologist and Jungian psychoanalyst who provides psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, and consultation.

Helen, who is also a Professor of Clinical Psychology and the Department Chair at Notre Dame de Namur University, said that the key difference between introverts and extroverts “is in the characteristic and distinctive ways they direct and use consciousness and, consequently, how their attitude of consciousness impacts their psychic energy.”
“An individual who becomes energized when their consciousness is oriented towards internal sources exhibits a more dominant introverted attitude while an individual who is energized when directing consciousness to external sources exhibits a more dominant extroverted attitude,” Marlo told us.

The psychoanalyst explained that introverts obtain more gratification from sources inside themselves. “They are typically described as more introspective, reflective, solitary, and oriented towards individual pursuits,” she said some time ago.
However, Marlo believes that the common characterizations of introvert and extrovert personalities are often simplified. ”While the personality traits and activities ascribed to introverts and extroverts have some validity, frequently, such characterizations are overgeneralized and simplistic. For example, a frequent overgeneralization is that extroverts are not introspective or reflective while introverts are not social nor relate well to others.”
While we often believe we’re born introverts or extroverts, the research shows that it depends on a combination of factors: “What we are born with, along with what we experience in life, including influential relationships, our social and cultural world, life circumstances, stressors, and traumas,” Marlo said.

That being said, being an introvert is not just about avoiding crowds and preferring solitary time. Marlo believes that there are tremendous benefits of being an introverted person. “The consciousness of introverts, relative to extroverts, is more primed to absorb, reflect upon, analyze, endow meaning, and organize external material from fellow human beings as well as the objects of our external world.”
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do people actually do this? Like, the only people I talk on the phone with are my brother and people my mom tells me I need to thank for birthday gifts.

Rowan_the_raging_raven
Rowan_the_raging_raven
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do talk, I argue with you alot..... it's only in my head But who's counting.. oh wait I am... score 11:2 yes you won an imaginary argument twice today but I had more wins so...

Moreover, introverts help to make our relationships, with others and ourselves, as well as the events of the external world more meaningful. “Introverts enable us to learn from our experiences by inspiring reflection. Moreover, introverted attention fosters creativity, and when met with extroverted consciousness, it inspires innovation,” the psychoanalyst concluded.
CJ the Ghost
CJ the Ghost
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone was wondering, we don't have teeth

Rowan_the_raging_raven
Rowan_the_raging_raven
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop hacking into my mind a,d making memes of my thoughts

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've found that if you just never react to anything ever, people not only don't expect you to laugh at their jokes, they also just leave you alone! The occasional glare can also speed up the process

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes if you just stare blankly into space for a few seconds, then look back at them and say "wait, what did you just say?" you can avoid unwanted questions

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even know what my ringtone sounds like.

The Person
The Person
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pictured here and I don't like it.

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could lift you up I could show you what you want to see And take you where you want to be You could be my luck Even if the sky is falling down I know that we'll be safe and sound We're safe and sound I could fill your cup You know my river won't evaporate This world we still appreciate You could be my luck Even in a hurricane of frowns I know that we'll be safe and sound We're safe and sound (safe and sound) We're safe and sound (hold your ground) We're safe and sound (safe and sound) I could show you love In a tidal wave of mystery You'll still be standing next to me You could be my luck Even if we're six feet underground I know that we'll be safe and sound We're safe and sound I could lift you up I could show you what you want to see And take you where you want to be You could be my luck Even if the sky is falling down I know that we'll be safe and sound I could lift you up I could show you what you want to see And take you where you want to be (Can't fit the rest of the lyrics)

Rowan_the_raging_raven
Rowan_the_raging_raven
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats cure my loneliness and depression... human interactions only increase both

Dragons Exist
Dragons Exist
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I literally cried when my teacher said that we have to do a group presentation with new people other than are friends and that I'll fail the class if I don't participate

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not antisocial! I just really like sitting in corners while wearing solid black and super heavy eyeliner and glaring at everyone who tries to come near me...

Blackheart
Blackheart
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me and my daughter. My daughter will have that same exact look on her face.

Rowan_the_raging_raven
Rowan_the_raging_raven
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine having friends 😎.......................😭😭

No Clue
No Clue
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I looove when that happens!🥰

Blackheart
Blackheart
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one very social daughter and one introvert. When the introvert lays down an insult or argument, it is pure gold!

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The print on the dresses, the all white sneakers and socks, the hair!! This is so 90s and so my childhood! 😊

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know where they got this picture of me, but I feel extremely attacked right now

Kim Steffen
Kim Steffen
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Three errors in grammar and one sentence. I'm amazed at how many adults need to repeat grade school.

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never happens to real introverts.

The Person
The Person
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the head nod for me

