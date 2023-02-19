Many people only feel fulfilled when they are around others. They could talk for days, have friends over forever, and can virtually go crazy if they need to be alone.

To the introverts’ ears, however, silence is the best music. Their biggest existential dread is crowds of people and they will do everything to stay away from them. Luckily, unbeknownst to our dear fellow extroverts, way too many people prefer to be left alone.

This Instagram page titled “Antisocial Memes” is a safe place to celebrate your introvert side, and chuckle at painfully relatable memes that sum up everything, including being awkward around people, that they go through every day.