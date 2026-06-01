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“What’s Your Famous Faces IQ?”: Find Out By Acing This 16-Question Quiz
Actor Brad Pitt with long hair in a dark outfit, spotlighted in a movie scene for famous faces IQ trivia quiz.
Quizzes
Celebrities, Entertainment

“What’s Your Famous Faces IQ?”: Find Out By Acing This 16-Question Quiz

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You’ve definitely seen these faces before. The real question is: can you actually remember their names?

This quiz features 16 globally famous people from music, movies, science, sports, politics, and history. There are no multiple-choice answers and nowhere to hide — you’ll have to type every answer yourself.

The real challenge? You’ll need to know both the first and last names to ace the quiz.

Ready to find out if your brain is truly celebrity-proof? 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Black and white photo of the 31st annual Academy Awards presentation at the Pantages Theatre

    Image credits: Los Angeles Times

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disappointed that Noel Skum is not an accepted answer for #7. :-(

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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disappointed that Noel Skum is not an accepted answer for #7. :-(

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