With the caption reading, “memes for the antisocial you”, it covers socializing-related situations one Tweet at a time. And it seems that over 210k followers can relate. Today, we’ve gathered some of their posts that best describe the less thrilling part of going out and interacting with people. If you’d like to familiarize yourself with their thoughts, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images below.

Not everyone is equally thrilled about the idea of socializing or going out. For some people it’s more tiresome than anything else, which is why they often opt for a less crowded alternative. Or try to avoid people altogether. And if you’re wondering what their reasoning behind it is, the ‘ Fear Of Going Out ’ Instagram account is where you can find your answers.

#1 It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack

#2 “It Was Just Too Noisy At Whole Foods And Now I’m Weeping” A Novel By *me*

#3 I Used To Spend Hours Recording The *perfect* Voicemail Greeting. Now If You Call Me You Get A Robot Lady Letting You Know My Mailbox Is Full And You Cannot Leave A Message And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

#4 Never Have I Respected Any Institution As Much As I Respect The Mere Concept Of The Bubble

#6 Who Knew Frog Life Was For Me 🐸

#7 My Plan This Year, Just To Spice Things Up, Is To Come Up With Wildly Different Answers To The Shockingly Invasive Personal Questions I Answered Three Weeks Ago That I’ll Surely Be Asked Again And Just See How That All Plays Out

#8 Icon Status: *unlocks*

#9 Context Is Next To Godliness

#10 Why Would I Answer When There Is A Five Billion Percent Chance It Is A Scam Call Trying To Steal My Identity

#11 One Thing I Love About Getting Older Is Realizing That You Don’t Have To Be Super Polite And Respectful To People Who Are Actively Disrespecting You You Identify As Someone “With No Filter” Who Thinks That Is Justification To Say And Ask Anything That Comes To Mind? That’s Cute. I Identify As Someone Who Walking Away. #toodaloo



#12 Social Media Is A Toxic Dumpster Fire But The Normalization Of Just Exiting An Interaction Whenever You Want Without Having To Explain Anything Or Really Communicate That You’re Exiting At All Is Pure *chef’s Kiss*

#13 *gently Tosses Phone Into Sea*

#14 If Misleading Story Intros Is What Gets You Through Two Massive Family Get Togethers In Such A Short Space Of Time, I Say You Do You Boo

#15 Sorry But Making Small Talk With Y’all *is* Work. On My Break, I Do Not Work

#16 Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises*

#17 Working My Way Up To Meetless 7 Days A Week ❤️

#18 So. Many. Dishes

#19 On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake

#20 I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright

#21 Just Gna Go Ahead And Set My Ooo For The Rest Of The Year Right ✨now✨

#22 We’ll I Wouldn’t Say I’ve Been Missin’ ‘Em, Bob

#24 I Am A Five Star Employee, But Ask Me To Share A Fun Fact About Myself And I Will Quit

#25 The Fastest Way To Make A Friend At Your New Job Is To Bond Over Someone You Both Cannot Stand ❤️

#26 I Do Not Dream Of Labor, But All Of These Will Suffice

#27 I Do My Greatest Confrontational Conversational Work In The Shower Tho

#28 Icon Status: *unlocks*

#29 Librarian Hermit Winter Is On Y’all

#30 My Dream Gifts At 35 Would Have Destroyed Child Me

#31 I Like To Prolong To Torture For As Long As Possible By Rescheduling Plans

#32 A Role That, Should I Show Up, I Am Always Happy To Fill

#33 *boop* *leaps Onto Passing Jet Ski*

#34 “Rock N’ Roll” I Whisper To Myself As I Settle Into My Rocking Chair And Dig In To A Truly Delightful Cinnamon Roll

#35 I Don’t Even Wanna Make This Flärdfull Anymore Tbh

#36 Pandas = The Og Aspirational Lifestyle Influencers

#37 Awww So Wish I Could Make It But I Don’t Want To

#38 This Is Absolutely A Mission For Tomorrow

#39 Nope. The Fictional World, It Appears, Is Infinitely More Appealing

#40 I’ve Said It Before And I’ll Say It Again, Sirens In The Background Of Songs Should Be Illegal, As Should Door Knocks/Doorbell Rings In Movies And TV Shows. Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That

#41 Self Checkout Is Bae

#42 That Is Why, When Someone Tries To Speak To Me Before Noon, I Give Them A Gentle Yet Direct Nose Boop And Calmly Walk In The Opposite Direction

#43 The Mary Poppins Exit Is The Only Way To Socialize

#44 Exactly

#45 I Am Not 1/100th Of A Pound But, Apart From That, I’m Absolutely Twinning With The Lil Gwumpy Goldcrest

#46 Not Today, Satan

#47 Not Having Plans Is Very Much My Plan

#48 I Did Have Some Five Star Soups Though So That’s Nice

#49 I Sure Say I Handle Constructive Criticism Well A Lot In Interviews For Someone Who Absolutely Does Not Handle Constructive Criticism Well

#50 Idk But The “Yup!” In Your Text Just Felt Angry, Are You Mad At Me?

#51 What’s That, Luda? Stay Home?? I Got You

#53 Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh

#54 I Am A Big Fan Of Setting Healthy Boundaries, But That’s Specifically With Humans. My Dogs Call The Shots

#55 I Apologize In Advance For The Things I May Say Or The Faces I May Make If I’m Even Slightly Hungry, Tired, Or If I Happen To Be Able To Hear You Chewing

#56 Weather Exists So I Fear I Shan’t Be Making It To Work Today

#57 It’s My Calling

#58 Love Is Alive, Y’all

#59 *goes To A Restaurant* I *must* Leave A Review

#60 Why Do I Do What I Do To Me, Baby?

#61 Happy Stay Inside Season To Those Who Celebrate

#62 The Difference Between You And Me? I Make This Look ✨weird✨

#63 Normalize Public Speakers Who Say “Good Morning” And Then When The Crowd Says “Good Morning” The Speaker Says “Oh No, That Was Way Too Much. Over The Top. Can We Try This Again But Please Be A Bit More Subdued?”

#64 Trying This

#65 Love How Once A Year We To Change Our Clocks And Just Vibe Out In The Dark At 3 Pm Honestly It’s So Cute And Fun Cred Kay Spexx Jordan

#66 100% Need This For The Office

#67 Now I Know What True Betrayal Feels Like *faints Gracefully Onto Sunlit Sofa Intended Specifically For This Purpose*

#68 Though I Will Be Entering Approximately Zero Classrooms Today, This Is The Exact Energy I Will Be Bringing To My Friday

#69 Avoided Small Talk Henny Hbu?