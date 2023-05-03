105 ‘Antisocial’ Memes And Jokes That Introverts May Relate To All Too Well (New Pics)
Not everyone is equally thrilled about the idea of socializing or going out. For some people it’s more tiresome than anything else, which is why they often opt for a less crowded alternative. Or try to avoid people altogether. And if you’re wondering what their reasoning behind it is, the ‘Fear Of Going Out’ Instagram account is where you can find your answers.
With the caption reading, “memes for the antisocial you”, it covers socializing-related situations one Tweet at a time. And it seems that over 210k followers can relate. Today, we’ve gathered some of their posts that best describe the less thrilling part of going out and interacting with people. If you’d like to familiarize yourself with their thoughts, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images below.
It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack
“It Was Just Too Noisy At Whole Foods And Now I’m Weeping” A Novel By *me*
I Used To Spend Hours Recording The *perfect* Voicemail Greeting. Now If You Call Me You Get A Robot Lady Letting You Know My Mailbox Is Full And You Cannot Leave A Message And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way
Never Have I Respected Any Institution As Much As I Respect The Mere Concept Of The Bubble
*promptly Faints*
My Plan This Year, Just To Spice Things Up, Is To Come Up With Wildly Different Answers To The Shockingly Invasive Personal Questions I Answered Three Weeks Ago That I’ll Surely Be Asked Again And Just See How That All Plays Out
Icon Status: *unlocks*
Just when I thought I couldn’t love this man any more.
Context Is Next To Godliness
Why Would I Answer When There Is A Five Billion Percent Chance It Is A Scam Call Trying To Steal My Identity
One Thing I Love About Getting Older Is Realizing That You Don’t Have To Be Super Polite And Respectful To People Who Are Actively Disrespecting You
You Identify As Someone “With No Filter” Who Thinks That Is Justification To Say And Ask Anything That Comes To Mind? That’s Cute. I Identify As Someone Who Walking Away. #toodaloo
Social Media Is A Toxic Dumpster Fire But The Normalization Of Just Exiting An Interaction Whenever You Want Without Having To Explain Anything Or Really Communicate That You’re Exiting At All Is Pure *chef’s Kiss*
What? You totally can! Especially at work, it’s even more effective in-person. :p
*gently Tosses Phone Into Sea*
I tell people my phone’s microphones are broken, even with headphones. I’ve been using that excuse for years. People have to know it’s BS, which means they’ve taken the hint or think me a crappy liar.
If Misleading Story Intros Is What Gets You Through Two Massive Family Get Togethers In Such A Short Space Of Time, I Say You Do You Boo
Sorry But Making Small Talk With Y’all *is* Work. On My Break, I Do Not Work
Headphones (ear-pods to the youngsters) .. tell (nearly) everyone that exact same thing.
Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises*
Working My Way Up To Meetless 7 Days A Week ❤️
I’ve only once had a semblance of a migraine, but those who know me are convinced it’s a chronic condition of mine.
So. Many. Dishes
On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake
I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright
Just Gna Go Ahead And Set My Ooo For The Rest Of The Year Right ✨now✨
We’ll I Wouldn’t Say I’ve Been Missin’ ‘Em, Bob
Work switched my phone provider and told me they’ll let me know when to pick up the new sim so the number can be reactivated… it’s been 4 days of bliss so far.
*promptly Faints*
I Am A Five Star Employee, But Ask Me To Share A Fun Fact About Myself And I Will Quit
On a serious note: work activities outside of working hours (including Christmas parties and things that require overnight stays) should absolutely be banned. Work is separating families and loved ones for enough hours during the week, it’s an absolute insult to split people up from their families after working hours and at weekends. Why can companies not see that?
The Fastest Way To Make A Friend At Your New Job Is To Bond Over Someone You Both Cannot Stand ❤️
I Do Not Dream Of Labor, But All Of These Will Suffice
I Do My Greatest Confrontational Conversational Work In The Shower Tho
Icon Status: *unlocks*
Librarian Hermit Winter Is On Y’all
My Dream Gifts At 35 Would Have Destroyed Child Me
I Like To Prolong To Torture For As Long As Possible By Rescheduling Plans
A Role That, Should I Show Up, I Am Always Happy To Fill
*boop* *leaps Onto Passing Jet Ski*
“Rock N’ Roll” I Whisper To Myself As I Settle Into My Rocking Chair And Dig In To A Truly Delightful Cinnamon Roll
I Don’t Even Wanna Make This Flärdfull Anymore Tbh
Pandas = The Og Aspirational Lifestyle Influencers
Awww So Wish I Could Make It But I Don’t Want To
This Is Absolutely A Mission For Tomorrow
Nope. The Fictional World, It Appears, Is Infinitely More Appealing
I’ve Said It Before And I’ll Say It Again, Sirens In The Background Of Songs Should Be Illegal, As Should Door Knocks/Doorbell Rings In Movies And TV Shows. Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That
Self Checkout Is Bae
That Is Why, When Someone Tries To Speak To Me Before Noon, I Give Them A Gentle Yet Direct Nose Boop And Calmly Walk In The Opposite Direction
The Mary Poppins Exit Is The Only Way To Socialize
Exactly
I Am Not 1/100th Of A Pound But, Apart From That, I’m Absolutely Twinning With The Lil Gwumpy Goldcrest
Not Today, Satan
Not Having Plans Is Very Much My Plan
Then frantically trying to get out of the plans you made 3 months ago
I Did Have Some Five Star Soups Though So That’s Nice
I Sure Say I Handle Constructive Criticism Well A Lot In Interviews For Someone Who Absolutely Does Not Handle Constructive Criticism Well
Idk But The “Yup!” In Your Text Just Felt Angry, Are You Mad At Me?
What’s That, Luda? Stay Home?? I Got You
✌️
Or .. reply to them, then immediately block them & NEVER return to the conversation .. winning!!
Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh
I Am A Big Fan Of Setting Healthy Boundaries, But That’s Specifically With Humans. My Dogs Call The Shots
I Apologize In Advance For The Things I May Say Or The Faces I May Make If I’m Even Slightly Hungry, Tired, Or If I Happen To Be Able To Hear You Chewing
Weather Exists So I Fear I Shan’t Be Making It To Work Today
Hey, this is the exact reason one of my students gave for not coming to class. “It’s windy.” I admit, there was a grudging respect there.
It’s My Calling
Love Is Alive, Y’all
Yep, used to look for any excuse to party, now at an age where I look for any excuse not to party