Not everyone is equally thrilled about the idea of socializing or going out. For some people it’s more tiresome than anything else, which is why they often opt for a less crowded alternative. Or try to avoid people altogether. And if you’re wondering what their reasoning behind it is, the ‘Fear Of Going Out’ Instagram account is where you can find your answers.

With the caption reading, “memes for the antisocial you”, it covers socializing-related situations one Tweet at a time. And it seems that over 210k followers can relate. Today, we’ve gathered some of their posts that best describe the less thrilling part of going out and interacting with people. If you’d like to familiarize yourself with their thoughts, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack

It Appears That Norway Is My Exact Speed? Brb, Gonna Pack

fearofgoingout Report

25points
POST
#2

“It Was Just Too Noisy At Whole Foods And Now I’m Weeping” A Novel By *me*

“It Was Just Too Noisy At Whole Foods And Now I’m Weeping” A Novel By *me*

fearofgoingout Report

21points
POST
#3

I Used To Spend Hours Recording The *perfect* Voicemail Greeting. Now If You Call Me You Get A Robot Lady Letting You Know My Mailbox Is Full And You Cannot Leave A Message And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

I Used To Spend Hours Recording The *perfect* Voicemail Greeting. Now If You Call Me You Get A Robot Lady Letting You Know My Mailbox Is Full And You Cannot Leave A Message And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way

fearofgoingout Report

21points
POST
Ese
Ese
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need to do that

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Never Have I Respected Any Institution As Much As I Respect The Mere Concept Of The Bubble

Never Have I Respected Any Institution As Much As I Respect The Mere Concept Of The Bubble

fearofgoingout Report

20points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like my comfort zone. It’s comfy.

0
0points
reply
#5

*promptly Faints*

*promptly Faints*

fearofgoingout Report

19points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love haunted houses, but this... this is too much

2
2points
reply
#6

Who Knew Frog Life Was For Me 🐸

Who Knew Frog Life Was For Me 🐸

fearofgoingout Report

17points
POST
#7

My Plan This Year, Just To Spice Things Up, Is To Come Up With Wildly Different Answers To The Shockingly Invasive Personal Questions I Answered Three Weeks Ago That I’ll Surely Be Asked Again And Just See How That All Plays Out

My Plan This Year, Just To Spice Things Up, Is To Come Up With Wildly Different Answers To The Shockingly Invasive Personal Questions I Answered Three Weeks Ago That I’ll Surely Be Asked Again And Just See How That All Plays Out

fearofgoingout Report

16points
POST
#8

Icon Status: *unlocks*

Icon Status: *unlocks*

fearofgoingout Report

16points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just when I thought I couldn’t love this man any more.

2
2points
reply
#9

Context Is Next To Godliness

Context Is Next To Godliness

fearofgoingout Report

15points
POST
#10

Why Would I Answer When There Is A Five Billion Percent Chance It Is A Scam Call Trying To Steal My Identity

Why Would I Answer When There Is A Five Billion Percent Chance It Is A Scam Call Trying To Steal My Identity

fearofgoingout Report

15points
POST
Deepesh Soni
Deepesh Soni
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's me. I always do that.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

One Thing I Love About Getting Older Is Realizing That You Don’t Have To Be Super Polite And Respectful To People Who Are Actively Disrespecting You

One Thing I Love About Getting Older Is Realizing That You Don’t Have To Be Super Polite And Respectful To People Who Are Actively Disrespecting You

You Identify As Someone “With No Filter” Who Thinks That Is Justification To Say And Ask Anything That Comes To Mind? That’s Cute. I Identify As Someone Who Walking Away. #toodaloo 

fearofgoingout Report

14points
POST
#12

Social Media Is A Toxic Dumpster Fire But The Normalization Of Just Exiting An Interaction Whenever You Want Without Having To Explain Anything Or Really Communicate That You’re Exiting At All Is Pure *chef’s Kiss*

Social Media Is A Toxic Dumpster Fire But The Normalization Of Just Exiting An Interaction Whenever You Want Without Having To Explain Anything Or Really Communicate That You’re Exiting At All Is Pure *chef’s Kiss*

fearofgoingout Report

14points
POST
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? You totally can! Especially at work, it’s even more effective in-person. :p

1
1point
reply
#13

*gently Tosses Phone Into Sea*

*gently Tosses Phone Into Sea*

fearofgoingout Report

14points
POST
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tell people my phone’s microphones are broken, even with headphones. I’ve been using that excuse for years. People have to know it’s BS, which means they’ve taken the hint or think me a crappy liar.

0
0points
reply
#14

If Misleading Story Intros Is What Gets You Through Two Massive Family Get Togethers In Such A Short Space Of Time, I Say You Do You Boo

If Misleading Story Intros Is What Gets You Through Two Massive Family Get Togethers In Such A Short Space Of Time, I Say You Do You Boo

fearofgoingout Report

13points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But...ducks. Ducks are awesome.

0
0points
reply
#15

Sorry But Making Small Talk With Y’all *is* Work. On My Break, I Do Not Work

Sorry But Making Small Talk With Y’all *is* Work. On My Break, I Do Not Work

fearofgoingout Report

12points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Headphones (ear-pods to the youngsters) .. tell (nearly) everyone that exact same thing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises*

Happy Hours 32-40 Day To Those Who Celebrate *kazoo Noises*

fearofgoingout Report

12points
POST
#17

Working My Way Up To Meetless 7 Days A Week ❤️

Working My Way Up To Meetless 7 Days A Week ❤️

fearofgoingout Report

12points
POST
OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve only once had a semblance of a migraine, but those who know me are convinced it’s a chronic condition of mine.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

So. Many. Dishes

So. Many. Dishes

fearofgoingout Report

11points
POST
#19

On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake

On Second Thought, Maybe I Don’t Need To Spend $89 On An Ancestry Test As It Is Pretty Clear That I Am 100% Honey Cake

fearofgoingout Report

11points
POST
#20

I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright

I Have Seen My Future And It Is Bright

fearofgoingout Report

11points
POST
#21

Just Gna Go Ahead And Set My Ooo For The Rest Of The Year Right ✨now✨

Just Gna Go Ahead And Set My Ooo For The Rest Of The Year Right ✨now✨

fearofgoingout Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#22

We’ll I Wouldn’t Say I’ve Been Missin’ ‘Em, Bob

We’ll I Wouldn’t Say I’ve Been Missin’ ‘Em, Bob

fearofgoingout Report

10points
POST
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Work switched my phone provider and told me they’ll let me know when to pick up the new sim so the number can be reactivated… it’s been 4 days of bliss so far.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

*promptly Faints*

*promptly Faints*

fearofgoingout Report

10points
POST
#24

I Am A Five Star Employee, But Ask Me To Share A Fun Fact About Myself And I Will Quit

I Am A Five Star Employee, But Ask Me To Share A Fun Fact About Myself And I Will Quit

fearofgoingout Report

10points
POST
Beeps
Beeps
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On a serious note: work activities outside of working hours (including Christmas parties and things that require overnight stays) should absolutely be banned. Work is separating families and loved ones for enough hours during the week, it’s an absolute insult to split people up from their families after working hours and at weekends. Why can companies not see that?

2
2points
reply
#25

The Fastest Way To Make A Friend At Your New Job Is To Bond Over Someone You Both Cannot Stand ❤️

The Fastest Way To Make A Friend At Your New Job Is To Bond Over Someone You Both Cannot Stand ❤️

fearofgoingout Report

9points
POST
#26

I Do Not Dream Of Labor, But All Of These Will Suffice

I Do Not Dream Of Labor, But All Of These Will Suffice

fearofgoingout Report

9points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You missed out quality control at a mattress manufacturer

0
0points
reply
#27

I Do My Greatest Confrontational Conversational Work In The Shower Tho

I Do My Greatest Confrontational Conversational Work In The Shower Tho

fearofgoingout Report

9points
POST
#28

Icon Status: *unlocks*

Icon Status: *unlocks*

fearofgoingout Report

8points
POST
#29

Librarian Hermit Winter Is On Y’all

Librarian Hermit Winter Is On Y’all

fearofgoingout Report

8points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel a little called out

0
0points
reply
#30

My Dream Gifts At 35 Would Have Destroyed Child Me

My Dream Gifts At 35 Would Have Destroyed Child Me

fearofgoingout Report

8points
POST
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never was there a point in my life where i thought otherwise.

0
0points
reply
#31

I Like To Prolong To Torture For As Long As Possible By Rescheduling Plans

I Like To Prolong To Torture For As Long As Possible By Rescheduling Plans

fearofgoingout Report

8points
POST
#32

A Role That, Should I Show Up, I Am Always Happy To Fill

A Role That, Should I Show Up, I Am Always Happy To Fill

fearofgoingout Report

8points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can’t I ever be that person?

0
0points
reply
#33

*boop* *leaps Onto Passing Jet Ski*

*boop* *leaps Onto Passing Jet Ski*

fearofgoingout Report

8points
POST
#34

“Rock N’ Roll” I Whisper To Myself As I Settle Into My Rocking Chair And Dig In To A Truly Delightful Cinnamon Roll

“Rock N’ Roll” I Whisper To Myself As I Settle Into My Rocking Chair And Dig In To A Truly Delightful Cinnamon Roll

fearofgoingout Report

7points
POST
#35

I Don’t Even Wanna Make This Flärdfull Anymore Tbh

I Don’t Even Wanna Make This Flärdfull Anymore Tbh

fearofgoingout Report

7points
POST
#36

Pandas = The Og Aspirational Lifestyle Influencers

Pandas = The Og Aspirational Lifestyle Influencers

fearofgoingout Report

7points
POST
#37

Awww So Wish I Could Make It But I Don’t Want To

Awww So Wish I Could Make It But I Don’t Want To

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#38

This Is Absolutely A Mission For Tomorrow

This Is Absolutely A Mission For Tomorrow

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#39

Nope. The Fictional World, It Appears, Is Infinitely More Appealing

Nope. The Fictional World, It Appears, Is Infinitely More Appealing

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#40

I’ve Said It Before And I’ll Say It Again, Sirens In The Background Of Songs Should Be Illegal, As Should Door Knocks/Doorbell Rings In Movies And TV Shows. Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That

I’ve Said It Before And I’ll Say It Again, Sirens In The Background Of Songs Should Be Illegal, As Should Door Knocks/Doorbell Rings In Movies And TV Shows. Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#41

Self Checkout Is Bae

Self Checkout Is Bae

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
SofiaB
SofiaB
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or when they ask if there's anything in particular I'm looking for & I just say "oh, I'm just looking? Thanks" even if there is something I actually am looking for but don't want to go through the hassle of asking

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

That Is Why, When Someone Tries To Speak To Me Before Noon, I Give Them A Gentle Yet Direct Nose Boop And Calmly Walk In The Opposite Direction

That Is Why, When Someone Tries To Speak To Me Before Noon, I Give Them A Gentle Yet Direct Nose Boop And Calmly Walk In The Opposite Direction

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#43

The Mary Poppins Exit Is The Only Way To Socialize

The Mary Poppins Exit Is The Only Way To Socialize

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#44

Exactly

Exactly

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#45

I Am Not 1/100th Of A Pound But, Apart From That, I’m Absolutely Twinning With The Lil Gwumpy Goldcrest

I Am Not 1/100th Of A Pound But, Apart From That, I’m Absolutely Twinning With The Lil Gwumpy Goldcrest

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#46

Not Today, Satan

Not Today, Satan

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
#47

Not Having Plans Is Very Much My Plan

Not Having Plans Is Very Much My Plan

fearofgoingout Report

6points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then frantically trying to get out of the plans you made 3 months ago

0
0points
reply
#48

I Did Have Some Five Star Soups Though So That’s Nice

I Did Have Some Five Star Soups Though So That’s Nice

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#49

I Sure Say I Handle Constructive Criticism Well A Lot In Interviews For Someone Who Absolutely Does Not Handle Constructive Criticism Well

I Sure Say I Handle Constructive Criticism Well A Lot In Interviews For Someone Who Absolutely Does Not Handle Constructive Criticism Well

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#50

Idk But The “Yup!” In Your Text Just Felt Angry, Are You Mad At Me?

Idk But The “Yup!” In Your Text Just Felt Angry, Are You Mad At Me?

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#51

What’s That, Luda? Stay Home?? I Got You

What’s That, Luda? Stay Home?? I Got You

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#52

✌️

✌️

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or .. reply to them, then immediately block them & NEVER return to the conversation .. winning!!

0
0points
reply
#53

Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh

Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#54

I Am A Big Fan Of Setting Healthy Boundaries, But That’s Specifically With Humans. My Dogs Call The Shots

I Am A Big Fan Of Setting Healthy Boundaries, But That’s Specifically With Humans. My Dogs Call The Shots

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
Beeps
Beeps
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I was your therapist, I’d tell you to just use ear plugs. That way you won’t hear the noise and won’t have to disturb kitty as you get out of bed either.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

I Apologize In Advance For The Things I May Say Or The Faces I May Make If I’m Even Slightly Hungry, Tired, Or If I Happen To Be Able To Hear You Chewing

I Apologize In Advance For The Things I May Say Or The Faces I May Make If I’m Even Slightly Hungry, Tired, Or If I Happen To Be Able To Hear You Chewing

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#56

Weather Exists So I Fear I Shan’t Be Making It To Work Today

Weather Exists So I Fear I Shan’t Be Making It To Work Today

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, this is the exact reason one of my students gave for not coming to class. “It’s windy.” I admit, there was a grudging respect there.

0
0points
reply
#57

It’s My Calling

It’s My Calling

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#58

Love Is Alive, Y’all

Love Is Alive, Y’all

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, used to look for any excuse to party, now at an age where I look for any excuse not to party

0
0points
reply
#59

*goes To A Restaurant* I *must* Leave A Review

*goes To A Restaurant* I *must* Leave A Review

fearofgoingout Report

5points
POST
#60

Why Do I Do What I Do To Me, Baby?

Why Do I Do What I Do To Me, Baby?

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#61

Happy Stay Inside Season To Those Who Celebrate

Happy Stay Inside Season To Those Who Celebrate

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#62

The Difference Between You And Me? I Make This Look ✨weird✨

The Difference Between You And Me? I Make This Look ✨weird✨

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#63

Normalize Public Speakers Who Say “Good Morning” And Then When The Crowd Says “Good Morning” The Speaker Says “Oh No, That Was Way Too Much. Over The Top. Can We Try This Again But Please Be A Bit More Subdued?”

Normalize Public Speakers Who Say “Good Morning” And Then When The Crowd Says “Good Morning” The Speaker Says “Oh No, That Was Way Too Much. Over The Top. Can We Try This Again But Please Be A Bit More Subdued?”

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#64

Trying This

Trying This

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Love How Once A Year We To Change Our Clocks And Just Vibe Out In The Dark At 3 Pm Honestly It’s So Cute And Fun Cred Kay Spexx Jordan

Love How Once A Year We To Change Our Clocks And Just Vibe Out In The Dark At 3 Pm Honestly It’s So Cute And Fun Cred Kay Spexx Jordan

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#66

100% Need This For The Office

100% Need This For The Office

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#67

Now I Know What True Betrayal Feels Like *faints Gracefully Onto Sunlit Sofa Intended Specifically For This Purpose*

Now I Know What True Betrayal Feels Like *faints Gracefully Onto Sunlit Sofa Intended Specifically For This Purpose*

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#68

Though I Will Be Entering Approximately Zero Classrooms Today, This Is The Exact Energy I Will Be Bringing To My Friday

Though I Will Be Entering Approximately Zero Classrooms Today, This Is The Exact Energy I Will Be Bringing To My Friday

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
#69

Avoided Small Talk Henny Hbu?

Avoided Small Talk Henny Hbu?

fearofgoingout Report

4points
POST
Susan Reid Smith
Susan Reid Smith
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cuddled our cats and gave them treats.

1
1point
reply
#70

The Early Bird Can Keep The Worm

The Early Bird Can Keep The Worm