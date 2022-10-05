If you're more of an introvert, you know there's a limited number of group photos you can pose for during a weekend before you decide to spend the next one home alone, recharging.

Even though you might feel like you're betraying your family, friends, or whoever it is you're casting aside in favor of a warm bed and snacks, there's nothing wrong with prioritizing yourself.

But if you need a reminder that you're not the only one doing this, check out the memes that were featured on the Instagram account FOGO, or the Fear of Going Out. Its content perfectly describes what it's like to embrace your inner loner.

#1

That Took A Twist

fearofgoingout Report

love u
29 minutes ago

They had us in the first half, not gonna lie

#2

Canceling All Socializing For The Next 7 Weeks To Save Up Enough Energy For Thanksgiving

cordeliasmajnun Report

blobby_grrl
12 minutes ago

relatable

#3

I Thought You’d Never Ask

fearofgoingout Report

troufaki13
21 minutes ago

YES!! I mean... oh no...! Rules are rules though. See ya!

#4

Love This Idea As Long As The Canceling Step Is Clearly Spelled Out In A Mutually Agreed To Legal Document

cydbeer Report

blobby_grrl
10 minutes ago

woah.... never realised how much I need this...

#5

*gagging Noises*

joshgondelman Report

Tor-Arne Hjellen
1 minute ago

Finally. Finally someone who understands. You sir, you should be giving a medal and be giving lectures about this.

#6

I Hope They Have Parachutes

KyleACooke Report

Zee
26 minutes ago

Just reading that was enough to exhaust me and give me a headache. 😩

#7

*wins Golden Globe For Performance In “Having A Bubbly, Outgoing Personality”*

AdynMikael Report

blobby_grrl
8 minutes ago

truth

#8

*intentionally Dumps Jar Of Marinara On Carpet* “Sorry Tho, The Mess”

fearofgoingout Report

love u
26 minutes ago

the mess tho ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

#9

Dogs >>>>> Humans

Kristen_Arnett Report

Simona M.
11 minutes ago

I would love that. Fortunately, I get to do this at home every day :), so, until that bar opens, I'm ok.

#10

Awww Sweetie. You Got It All Wrong! “Finally” Has Two Ls And Only One N. But Other Than That, A+

tinyruee Report

Ginny Weasly
29 minutes ago

Relatable.

#11

Host Of Party: “Can I Get You Anything To Drink?” Me, Thirstier Than I’ve Ever Been In My Entire Life But Also Terrified Of Being An Imposition: “No Thanks!”

fearofgoingout Report

Cathy
26 minutes ago

I remember that one too! He was drying up because she lives in an air bubble!

#12

I Love That Dogs Don’t Ask Me These Questions

elle91 Report

Zee
24 minutes ago

How dare they?!

#13

Gold Statue Girl Fall Is On, Y’all #whatareyoudoinginmyswamp

writermysterium Report

#14

Yeah I Said "Generic Excuse", And I'll Continue To Say "Generic Excuse"

fearofgoingout Report

troufaki13
16 minutes ago

Lockdown during the pandemic was a godsend gift to all introverts!

#15

And You Will *love* It

fearofgoingout Report

blobby_grrl
4 minutes ago

That doesn't sound so scary

#16

'in The Unlikely Event...' Jane Knows What's Up!

fearofgoingout Report

blobby_grrl
4 minutes ago

this is life changing

#17

Cats Just Be Livin Their Best Life

fearofgoingout Report

#18

The Future Is Here And It Is The Worst

MikeDrucker Report

#19

*camera Cuts To Me Lying In An Email About How I’d Be Happy To “Hop On A Call” Ffs*

TechnicallyRon Report

#20

I Live Every Day In Fear Of Becoming A Meme

emily_murnane Report

#21

*throws All $6.72 Of My Life Savings At This Kickstarter*

fearofgoingout Report

#22

You Mean An Awkward Brunch Where We Try To Cover "What We've Been Up To" Since College Without Making Things Too Depressing

OkButStill Report

2picklesinabun
21 minutes ago

You don't actually have to hang out with people you don't want to.

#23

*gently Tosses Phone Into Lake*

JeffMyspace Report

#24

Dogs > Humans

fearofgoingout Report

#25

Quite Frankly, Getting Trapped On A Desert Island Sounds *marvelous*

fearofgoingout Report

#26

*jazz Hands*

fearofgoingout Report

#27

Sleepytime Is My Favorite Tea. Not Because I Like The Taste- I Just Appreciate The Relatability In The Branding Of It

fearofgoingout Report

#28

#notaphase

fearofgoingout Report

#29

Why Would You Do This To Me? I Thought We Were Friends. Is This What It Means To “Have Beef”?

KaylaBraxtonWWE Report

#30

Talk About Myself?? *gagging Noises* I’d Much Rather Regurgitate Information I Heard On Podcasts. That An Option?

fearofgoingout Report

#31

Voted “Most Likely To Be Just A Tad Off” Bebe

solomongeorgio Report

#32

“Plz Quit Punching My House” I Whisper From Behind The Couch Where I’m Currently Hiding

fearofgoingout Report

#33

Oh You’re A Hugger? That’s Cute. I’m A *please Respect My Bubble-Er*

fearofgoingout Report

#34

Just Say No

fearofgoingout Report

#35

Modern Day Friendships Are Held Together By A Fun Mixture Of Cat Videos And Full Emotional Meltdowns

fearofgoingout Report

Jojo
16 minutes ago

This! ❤🤣

#36

Finish It As Quickly As Possible So That You Have A Valid Excuse (Needing Another Corn Dog) To Stand Up And Walk Away From The Social Situation

fearofgoingout Report

#37

#livingmybestlife

fearofgoingout Report

#38

Mission Accomplished *fist Pump*

fearofgoingout Report

Ian Conelley
12 minutes ago

I can't be held legally responsible for what this *gestures at my entire face* does when you speak!

#39

Thankful For You

fearofgoingout Report

#40

Can We Raincheck For Summer 2028?

fearofgoingout Report

#41

No I Am Not *gently Boops Interviewer’s Nose*

fearofgoingout Report

#42

This Bebe Is An *icon*

fearofgoingout Report

#43

*meows*

fearofgoingout Report

#44

The Timeline We’re On Is A Dumpster Fire In So Many Ways But Technological Advances In The Art Of Avoiding Human Interaction Is A Nice Perk

fearofgoingout Report

#45

*surprises Fairy Gm By Last Minute Bailing On Ball Entirely Because A Night With The House All To Myself Sounds Way Better Than A Social Outing*

fearofgoingout Report

#46

Honestly I Think I’d Like To Learn This Phrase In Every Language *just In Case*

fearofgoingout Report

#47

*pushes Jesus Away Because Commitment **terrifies** Me*

fearofgoingout Report

#48

Sorry Toots

fearofgoingout Report

#49

It Was The Worst Of Times, It Was The Airport Of Times

fearofgoingout Report

#50

I Will Not Be Able To Attend Your Bridal Shower Because I Fear That Some Form Of Weather Will Be Present At That Time

fearofgoingout Report

#51

Sis Naw

fearofgoingout Report

#52

Like… A Call As In A Phone Call?? Absolutely Not

fearofgoingout Report

