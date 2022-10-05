52 Antisocial Memes For Everyone Who Experiences The ‘Fear Of Going Out’ (New Pics)
If you're more of an introvert, you know there's a limited number of group photos you can pose for during a weekend before you decide to spend the next one home alone, recharging.
Even though you might feel like you're betraying your family, friends, or whoever it is you're casting aside in favor of a warm bed and snacks, there's nothing wrong with prioritizing yourself.
But if you need a reminder that you're not the only one doing this, check out the memes that were featured on the Instagram account FOGO, or the Fear of Going Out. Its content perfectly describes what it's like to embrace your inner loner.
That Took A Twist
Canceling All Socializing For The Next 7 Weeks To Save Up Enough Energy For Thanksgiving
I Thought You’d Never Ask
Love This Idea As Long As The Canceling Step Is Clearly Spelled Out In A Mutually Agreed To Legal Document
*gagging Noises*
Finally. Finally someone who understands. You sir, you should be giving a medal and be giving lectures about this.
I Hope They Have Parachutes
*wins Golden Globe For Performance In “Having A Bubbly, Outgoing Personality”*
*intentionally Dumps Jar Of Marinara On Carpet* “Sorry Tho, The Mess”
Dogs >>>>> Humans
Awww Sweetie. You Got It All Wrong! “Finally” Has Two Ls And Only One N. But Other Than That, A+
Host Of Party: “Can I Get You Anything To Drink?” Me, Thirstier Than I’ve Ever Been In My Entire Life But Also Terrified Of Being An Imposition: “No Thanks!”
I Love That Dogs Don’t Ask Me These Questions
Gold Statue Girl Fall Is On, Y’all #whatareyoudoinginmyswamp
Yeah I Said "Generic Excuse", And I'll Continue To Say "Generic Excuse"
Lockdown during the pandemic was a godsend gift to all introverts!
And You Will *love* It
'in The Unlikely Event...' Jane Knows What's Up!
Cats Just Be Livin Their Best Life
The Future Is Here And It Is The Worst
*camera Cuts To Me Lying In An Email About How I’d Be Happy To “Hop On A Call” Ffs*
I Live Every Day In Fear Of Becoming A Meme
*throws All $6.72 Of My Life Savings At This Kickstarter*
You Mean An Awkward Brunch Where We Try To Cover "What We've Been Up To" Since College Without Making Things Too Depressing
You don't actually have to hang out with people you don't want to.
*gently Tosses Phone Into Lake*
Dogs > Humans
Quite Frankly, Getting Trapped On A Desert Island Sounds *marvelous*
*jazz Hands*
Sleepytime Is My Favorite Tea. Not Because I Like The Taste- I Just Appreciate The Relatability In The Branding Of It
#notaphase
Why Would You Do This To Me? I Thought We Were Friends. Is This What It Means To “Have Beef”?
Talk About Myself?? *gagging Noises* I’d Much Rather Regurgitate Information I Heard On Podcasts. That An Option?
Voted “Most Likely To Be Just A Tad Off” Bebe
“Plz Quit Punching My House” I Whisper From Behind The Couch Where I’m Currently Hiding
Oh You’re A Hugger? That’s Cute. I’m A *please Respect My Bubble-Er*
Just Say No
Modern Day Friendships Are Held Together By A Fun Mixture Of Cat Videos And Full Emotional Meltdowns
Finish It As Quickly As Possible So That You Have A Valid Excuse (Needing Another Corn Dog) To Stand Up And Walk Away From The Social Situation
#livingmybestlife
Mission Accomplished *fist Pump*
I can't be held legally responsible for what this *gestures at my entire face* does when you speak!
One of the worst threads I've seen on here.
