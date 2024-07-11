55 Tumblr Posts That Perfectly Capture Those Thoughts You Can’t Quite Put Into Words
Sometimes, while scrolling through social media, we come across posts that instantly make us say, "That is so clever!" But when we read them again, we might find ourselves wondering whether they were brilliant or stupid. Either way, they pique our curiosity and make us smile. Today, Pandas, we've gathered some intriguing posts from r/tumblr for you. We must let you know that the quirky and clever minds on Tumblr have a talent for capturing elusive thoughts and feelings we all might experience but can't quite articulate. So, prepare to laugh, nod in agreement, and upvote your favorite posts.
Dads First Meme
Just Things
Then Who Was Phone?
Have you ever wondered about those quirky sayings your grandparents used to toss around? While those pearls of wisdom made sense during their time, some of these sayings seem pretty baffling now.
From dining table manners to strange warnings about health, these Tumblr posts raise questions about some classic sayings, among other things. With nearly 1.5 million curious members, their tidbits of information will surely amaze you.
If I Travel Hundred Years Into The Future I'd Probs Head To McDonald's First
I Feel Seen And Validated
Here You Go! Maybe One Of You Needs This Today
1/x and -1/x are somewhat misleading because they shouldnt have crossed the Y axis.
As a kid, you must have heard people say, "Don't put your elbows on the dining table." This rule has been handed down through generations; however, it has become irrelevant due to changes in dining etiquette.
During medieval times, people sat around long, communal dining tables where a lot of people squeezed into tiny spaces or sat side by side chatting while enjoying meals together; hence, putting elbows on the table was impractical since it would make it difficult for people seated near you to eat comfortably.
That And Single-Use Toiletries
You're All Trespassing
Should Have Seen That Coming
As I learn Spanish I'm discovering a whole world of amazing Spanish-language music. It's not all Mariachi, my friends.
Many of us might be afraid of swallowing gum, as folklore suggests that it sits in your stomach for seven years before it can be digested. But that’s not really true.
Naturally, gum is not supposed to be swallowed, as it can’t be easily digested or digested at all. However, it doesn’t mean that it remains inside the body. It is passed out as waste, just like anything else you eat.
Keep Dabbling Everyone
But He Never Did It
Contrary to popular belief, your wet hair, as well as the wind or rain, are not the reasons you catch a cold. The flu is caused by different viruses that can survive on indoor surfaces like doors.
The common cold is mostly caused when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands. However, we should remember that cold weather can weaken our immune system, making us susceptible to viral infections.
It’s Free Real Estate
Manners
Ooh! I know this one! The elbows-on-the-tables rule came into play during the Feudal times when royalty would have grand feasts and invite hundreds of nobles. The tables set up were just cobbled together (something like plywood set atop saw horses), and leaning too hard on them with your elbows would cause the whole thing to tip over. And humans, being the creatures of habit that we are, just kept going with it.
The misconception that eating carrots makes your night vision significantly better is based on the fact that the vegetable is rich in vitamin A. However, while carrots can help you keep your eyes healthy, they won't grant you superhuman night vision.
Good health, especially eye health, depends on eating a balanced diet rich in different kinds of nutrients.
Sleeping
Dinner?
The last one is paraphrasing M. Bison from the Street Fighter Movie! 🤣 "Chun Li: You don't remember? Bison: For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday."
What A Fun Sitcom Idea
It's a fallacy that shaving causes hair to regrow darker and thicker. Shaving removes hair from the surface, leaving behind a blunt tip that feels coarser and looks thicker when the hair grows back.
Shaving, however, has no effect on the thickness, color, or growth rate of hair because these are influenced by hormones and heredity. The texture and look of the hair revert to normal as it grows out
Insulin
Lawn
On Teleportation
Don't Flatter Yourself - A Signature
Please Don’t Overanalyze This
The superstition that breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck dates back centuries and is rooted in ancient beliefs about mirrors reflecting the soul. It was thought that breaking a mirror would harm one's soul and lead to misfortune. In reality, the fear of bad luck from breaking mirrors is purely superstitious and has no scientific basis.
Sick Burns
Exactly The Type Of Thing That Will Happen When Schools Open
I Genuinely Can’t Decide What’s Worse
Transparent Dishwasher
My 3yo son sat entranced for half an hour in a store watching the demo dishwasher with a transparent door once. Cheapest child minding I ever found. I too wish I could have bought it. Maybe there is an opportunity here to sell replacement acrylic doors.
These Tumblr posts remind us that we shouldn’t blindly follow everything we see. When we question things around us, it helps us understand the world better.
What is one thing that you believed that turned out to be false? Share these fun tidbits with family and friends!
This Was A Ride
All That Prep For Ten Minutes
Thank You Goths
Dad Of The Year
The only things I remember requiring a parent's signature for were field trips and sex ed.
Enough Chaotic Good Examples, It's Time For Lawful Evil
That Guy
Banana Strings
Bread In The United States
Good For Them
They never openly admit, but come-on, the chance of being the first super high mile club member is out of this world opportunity!
Gor-Ridiulous
What The Hell Is This
Jimmy Carter: Horny On Main
Lookin At You, Bethesda 👀
They Lose. Their. Minds
Punny And Useful
Dual Evolution
He Is The Chosen One
I think the reason many of us just couldn't grasp the concept of NFTs, is because we couldn't believe that was all there was to it. Like, people are buying internet pictures that anyone can just screenshot? No, that can't be right.