Sometimes, while scrolling through social media, we come across posts that instantly make us say, "That is so clever!" But when we read them again, we might find ourselves wondering whether they were brilliant or stupid. Either way, they pique our curiosity and make us smile. Today, Pandas, we've gathered some intriguing posts from r/tumblr for you. We must let you know that the quirky and clever minds on Tumblr have a talent for capturing elusive thoughts and feelings we all might experience but can't quite articulate. So, prepare to laugh, nod in agreement, and upvote your favorite posts.

#1

Dads First Meme

Dads First Meme

alliandoalice Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will gladly provide meme support and will also provide a trailer to haul the printers if required

#2

Just Things

Just Things

owowersme Report

#3

Then Who Was Phone?

Then Who Was Phone?

Starinight69 Report

Have you ever wondered about those quirky sayings your grandparents used to toss around? While those pearls of wisdom made sense during their time, some of these sayings seem pretty baffling now.

From dining table manners to strange warnings about health, these Tumblr posts raise questions about some classic sayings, among other things. With nearly 1.5 million curious members, their tidbits of information will surely amaze you.
#4

If I Travel Hundred Years Into The Future I'd Probs Head To McDonald's First

If I Travel Hundred Years Into The Future I'd Probs Head To McDonald's First

Sumyjay8 Report

#5

I Feel Seen And Validated

I Feel Seen And Validated

liturgical-agenda Report

#6

Here You Go! Maybe One Of You Needs This Today

Here You Go! Maybe One Of You Needs This Today

reddit.com Report

alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1/x and -1/x are somewhat misleading because they shouldnt have crossed the Y axis.

As a kid, you must have heard people say, "Don't put your elbows on the dining table." This rule has been handed down through generations; however, it has become irrelevant due to changes in dining etiquette.

During medieval times, people sat around long, communal dining tables where a lot of people squeezed into tiny spaces or sat side by side chatting while enjoying meals together; hence, putting elbows on the table was impractical since it would make it difficult for people seated near you to eat comfortably.
#7

That And Single-Use Toiletries

That And Single-Use Toiletries

themorporkian Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kinda like hotels, even cheap one, as long as they are clean. It's a nice change of scenery. I don't have to deal with anything. I am fine with just lying on the bed relaxing.

#8

You're All Trespassing

You're All Trespassing

Grillos Report

#9

Should Have Seen That Coming

Should Have Seen That Coming

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

crunchewy-watson avatar
CrunChewy McSandybutt
CrunChewy McSandybutt
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As I learn Spanish I'm discovering a whole world of amazing Spanish-language music. It's not all Mariachi, my friends.

Many of us might be afraid of swallowing gum, as folklore suggests that it sits in your stomach for seven years before it can be digested. But that’s not really true.

Naturally, gum is not supposed to be swallowed, as it can’t be easily digested or digested at all. However, it doesn’t mean that it remains inside the body. It is passed out as waste, just like anything else you eat.
#10

Keep Dabbling Everyone

Keep Dabbling Everyone

tearing-me-apartLisa Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, this has inspired me to do black magic.

#11

But He Never Did It

But He Never Did It

SeRegoss Report

#12

What's Yours?

What's Yours?

Justthisdudeyaknow Report

Contrary to popular belief, your wet hair, as well as the wind or rain, are not the reasons you catch a cold. The flu is caused by different viruses that can survive on indoor surfaces like doors.

The common cold is mostly caused when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands. However, we should remember that cold weather can weaken our immune system, making us susceptible to viral infections.
#13

It’s Free Real Estate

It’s Free Real Estate

secondhades Report

#14

Manners

Manners

ExpertAccident Report

crunchewy-watson avatar
CrunChewy McSandybutt
CrunChewy McSandybutt
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh! I know this one! The elbows-on-the-tables rule came into play during the Feudal times when royalty would have grand feasts and invite hundreds of nobles. The tables set up were just cobbled together (something like plywood set atop saw horses), and leaning too hard on them with your elbows would cause the whole thing to tip over. And humans, being the creatures of habit that we are, just kept going with it.

#15

They Staying Silly

They Staying Silly

Trpepper Report

The misconception that eating carrots makes your night vision significantly better is based on the fact that the vegetable is rich in vitamin A. However, while carrots can help you keep your eyes healthy, they won't grant you superhuman night vision.

Good health, especially eye health, depends on eating a balanced diet rich in different kinds of nutrients.
#16

Sleeping

Sleeping

yiff-gif Report

#17

Dinner?

Dinner?

Justthisdudeyaknow Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last one is paraphrasing M. Bison from the Street Fighter Movie! 🤣 "Chun Li: You don't remember? Bison: For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday."

#18

What A Fun Sitcom Idea

What A Fun Sitcom Idea

reddit.com Report

It's a fallacy that shaving causes hair to regrow darker and thicker. Shaving removes hair from the surface, leaving behind a blunt tip that feels coarser and looks thicker when the hair grows back.

Shaving, however, has no effect on the thickness, color, or growth rate of hair because these are influenced by hormones and heredity. The texture and look of the hair revert to normal as it grows out
#19

Insulin

Insulin

ExpertAccident Report

#20

Lawn

Lawn

the_princess_frog Report

#21

On Teleportation

On Teleportation

JKUAN108 Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess that depends on what kind of technology is used. If it is something like connecting two places by bending space or something like that (kinda like wormhole I guess), I would go for it.

#22

Don't Flatter Yourself - A Signature

Don't Flatter Yourself - A Signature

ReasyRandom Report

#23

Please Don’t Overanalyze This

Please Don’t Overanalyze This

reds2032 Report

The superstition that breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck dates back centuries and is rooted in ancient beliefs about mirrors reflecting the soul. It was thought that breaking a mirror would harm one's soul and lead to misfortune. In reality, the fear of bad luck from breaking mirrors is purely superstitious and has no scientific basis.

#24

Sick Burns

Sick Burns

Yeet2006 Report

#25

Exactly The Type Of Thing That Will Happen When Schools Open

Exactly The Type Of Thing That Will Happen When Schools Open

PlayfulYetBored Report

#26

I Genuinely Can’t Decide What’s Worse

I Genuinely Can’t Decide What’s Worse

thelilbel Report

stimpy avatar
Stimpy
Stimpy
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well at least the person you have a chance to get rid of. If you have 1000 roaches in the attic, they are there to stay...

#27

Transparent Dishwasher

Transparent Dishwasher

_amybo_ Report

legrande375 avatar
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My 3yo son sat entranced for half an hour in a store watching the demo dishwasher with a transparent door once. Cheapest child minding I ever found. I too wish I could have bought it. Maybe there is an opportunity here to sell replacement acrylic doors.

These Tumblr posts remind us that we shouldn’t blindly follow everything we see. When we question things around us, it helps us understand the world better.

What is one thing that you believed that turned out to be false? Share these fun tidbits with family and friends!
#28

This Was A Ride

This Was A Ride

AngryKoala_FT Report

#29

All That Prep For Ten Minutes

All That Prep For Ten Minutes

Aztery Report

#30

Thank You Goths

Thank You Goths

Enframed Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Australians having Christmas in July have no such weaknesses *Laughs in Southern Hemisphere*

#31

Dad Of The Year

Dad Of The Year

TheLiveLabyrinth Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only things I remember requiring a parent's signature for were field trips and sex ed.

#32

Enough Chaotic Good Examples, It's Time For Lawful Evil

Enough Chaotic Good Examples, It's Time For Lawful Evil

reddit.com Report

annalenawelp avatar
Alewa
Alewa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...but throwing a 16-year-old out of the house is legal?

#33

That Guy

That Guy

ameen__shaikh Report

#34

Banana Strings

Banana Strings

reddit.com Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#35

Bread In The United States

Bread In The United States

whats_boppin_kids Report

#36

Good For Them

Good For Them

Peter_Rodruigues Report

alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They never openly admit, but come-on, the chance of being the first super high mile club member is out of this world opportunity!

#37

Gor-Ridiulous

Gor-Ridiulous

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

#38

What The Hell Is This

What The Hell Is This

reddit.com Report

c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have seen some streamers playing it, and I still can't understand anything about the game. It is too advanced for my primitive brain.

#39

Jimmy Carter: Horny On Main

Jimmy Carter: Horny On Main

SerenelyCloud73 Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this like JFK telling the people of Berlin that he's a jam donut?

#40

Lookin At You, Bethesda 👀

Lookin At You, Bethesda 👀

its_a_sleeping_giant Report

#41

They Lose. Their. Minds

They Lose. Their. Minds

lurkerunlurked99 Report

#42

Punny And Useful

Punny And Useful

nourinjh Report

#43

Dual Evolution

Dual Evolution

ealuscerwen Report

#44

He Is The Chosen One

He Is The Chosen One

retilioum Report

crunchewy-watson avatar
CrunChewy McSandybutt
CrunChewy McSandybutt
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the reason many of us just couldn't grasp the concept of NFTs, is because we couldn't believe that was all there was to it. Like, people are buying internet pictures that anyone can just screenshot? No, that can't be right.

#45

Victory Dog

Victory Dog

LexaraTheMakara Report

#46

Hippo Propaganda

Hippo Propaganda

SaraAnnabelle Report

#47

To Be Drunk An In Love

To Be Drunk An In Love

reddit.com Report

#48

Italicized Emoji 😳

Italicized Emoji 😳

If-My-Name-Doesnt-Fi Report

#49

#1 For Rock

#1 For Rock

reddit.com Report

#50

God Dangit Bobby!

God Dangit Bobby!

Lilith-Morgenstern Report

#51

Creating Women

Creating Women

alfaguara27 Report

#52

Oh Boy It’s Almost That Time Of Year Again

Oh Boy It’s Almost That Time Of Year Again

SkyGuardianOfTheSky Report

#53

Because Furbies Weren't Terrifying Enough Already

Because Furbies Weren't Terrifying Enough Already

ThanosGraveyard Report

#54

How To Solve Rising Sea Levels

How To Solve Rising Sea Levels

goodgamingair799 Report

#55

Tumblr Users Learn About Thoughts

Tumblr Users Learn About Thoughts

AliceTheGamedev Report

