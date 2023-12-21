ADVERTISEMENT

Deep down, many people feel like they could actually make it as a comedian. While this is a widely misguided concept for the majority of the population, a simple scroll through the comments section on a random post will show that there is a lot of untapped talent out there. 

The “Murdered By Words” Instagram page gathers the hilarious and sometimes savage comments people have left under other people’s posts. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites and maybe try your own hand in the comments section below. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
bobbrooce avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the first time something like that happened, and often the victim thinks the undamaged bible is proof of god.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

While we do think of comment sections as an innovation of the Internet age, in one form or another, they have existed since at least the 1500s. In what now we would call Germany, it was common practice (at least among the literate) to “post” one’s ideas in public places, often to literal posts.

The most famous example of this is probably Martin Luther's Ninety-five Theses, nailed to the door of the All Saints' Church in Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany in 1517. Of course, this would only be the practice of people who could read and write and had the time and resources to buy parchment and ink. The internet is ultimately the tool that brought mass commenting to the majority of the population.
#4

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad, very sad when a culture, a whole nation just disappears, dissolves, and all is left a sappy story with a grain of truth in the middle. And the genes of the people unrecognizable for the eye.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

While internet forums are generally older, the first “comments section,” as we might call it these days was created in 1998, for the digital edition of The Rocky Mountain News. This publication was a real trailblazer, as it also featured one of the first “advice” columns, where readers could ask questions. 
#7

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤦‍♀️ some scientists can’t see the forest for the trees

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing he has a bottle of water sitting right there on the table, he'll need it for that burn

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drives me nuts. I still tip at least 25% but drives me nuts.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

This, perhaps, is what inspired them to open up the publication to reader comments, as a means of creating engagement and loyalty. This practice would soon become the norm, as newspapers, magazines, fan pages, and the first attempts at social media all began allowing people to share their thoughts on a post, article, or page.
#10

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
sawdust99 avatar
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Save yourself some money and buy a on-e-way ticket.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$9125 is a quarter a day for exactly 100 years.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, comment sections are so common that there are entire genres of content based on asking for interactions. From posts that are just questions, to people “selecting” things from “what house you prefer” to favorite brunch items, people do love to share their two cents. This has spawned an entire cottage industry, like the list here, of finding and sharing the best comments.
#13

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Indeed, if something has the option to add comments explicitly turned off, most people immediately wonder what exactly happened here. From trolling, and cyberbullying to intensely heated discussions, the anonymity of the internet often doesn’t exactly make for the most civil posts on controversial topics. 
#16

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

A number of media outlets have actually closed down their comment sections over the last few years for these reasons. Vice Media closed theirs in 2016, as did NPR. IMDB closed their discussion boards (but not user reviews) a year later. In all of these cases, difficulty with moderation was the number one issue. 
#19

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Said a man with the most basic white person name ever.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
hannahgmccoy09 avatar
Hannah McCoy
Hannah McCoy
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is why people need to watch their mouth on social media!!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

Moderation is a tricky subject because the entire point of a comments section is to share a diverse set of opinions. After all, if literally everyone believed the same thing, there would be no need for anything but the initial post. However, as it so often happens, a small group of people can ruin things for the rest of us. 
#22

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the angrier and more frustrated we all get.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Research suggests that people who feel that their opinion is already widely supported tend to stay silent and often don’t even look at comments. This is perhaps why comment sections on any debatable topic can look so extreme, it’s only the folks with marginal views that take the time to write out what they think. 
#25

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
beckisaurus avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s like saying “who said rednecks can’t drive trucks” and then showing a red neck posing next to their truck

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's already got a knack for the dad joke... wait does that mean....

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As is quite easy to imagine, once you get a forum full of folks with the most extreme opinions, conflict is almost inevitable without strict moderation. Since that requires hiring dedicated staff and developing a constantly evolving policy around what is and isn’t allowed, it’s not surprising that so many pages have slowly decided to forgo comments entirely. 
#28

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
andreadevine avatar
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This coming from the same morons that tried to cut my farm fence and set my livestock free into the middle of the damn desert in July.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
pizzy6963 avatar
Beeflaps
Beeflaps
Community Member
43 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

The cracked out black people zoo is every ghetto

#30

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Google has been working on AI tools to help moderate, as it would appear there is a (sadly) growing market. However, a more human-centric approach has existed for a while, that is, the user-flagged comment option that you can even find here. In other words, comments that break the rules are simply reported and/or downvoted by other readers. 
#31

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
bobbrooce avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She must have been getting a lot of 10" d**k from guys who tell her they're average, because that's a good 15" of ponytail.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She might wanna jump in the ocean to get some water on that burn (sorry I promise I'll stop now)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
malekbsa186 avatar
Malek Basata
Malek Basata
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ngl if I see this guy from a 10 mile radius I'm dissapearing

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
malekbsa186 avatar
Malek Basata
Malek Basata
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not raising a child who can afford a home is the only biggest boomer mistake

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
malekbsa186 avatar
Malek Basata
Malek Basata
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

9th century Saxons have pathetic heat endurance skills compared to 7th century Bedouins

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats

m******dbywords Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Witty-Comebacks Shares stats