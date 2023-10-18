ADVERTISEMENT

In a new chapter of the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith saga, the Men In Black star has recently posted a video in which he mocked the media attention surrounding his marriage.

The Set It Off actress unexpectedly revealed in an interview with People Magazine that she and Will had been separated for the last seven years. She also said that she was “shocked” to hear Smith refer to her as his “wife” following the infamous 2022 Academy Awards incident with Chris Rock.

Following Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations about their marriage, Will Smith pranked the internet with a video in which he teased an “official statement”

In the troll video, captioned “official statement,” the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air can be seen sitting on a chair in front of a fire.

“I got something for you, here’s the thing. So my opinion of the…” he says, before he lets out a sneeze and the video zooms out to show a series of landscapes with photographic effects on them.

The joke came after Smith posted a video of him enjoying a boat day with the caption “notifications off.”

You can watch the troll video below

Naturally, people were quick to leave ironic comments on the video. “Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It’s on point!” one user responded.

“This is the only correct opinion!” another said, while a third one added: “Always good to zoom out and look at the big picture.”

In another interview, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she and Will weren’t officially divorced but had been living in separate homes since 2016.

“We were actually looking towards separating and divorcing, and we separated. The world just didn’t know,” she said. “Then we had a reconciliation. And then 2016 came, and we had the ultimate break. But the world didn’t know.”

The Men In Black star is facing media attention after Jada Pinkett Smith shared that they separated in 2016

After their breakup, she explained, “he went on to live a life as a single man, I went on to live a life as a single woman.”

The Girls Trip actress met Smith on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990 and married him seven years later. The two share a 25-year-old son, Jaden, and a 22-year-old daughter, Willow. Will has another son, 30-year-old Trey, who he welcomed with his former wife, Sheree Zampino.

You can watch the boat ride clip below

In Worthy, her new memoir published Oct. 4, Jada put pen to paper to set the record straight on her high-profile relationship. The actress and host of the Red Table Talk podcast wrote that she and the King Richards actor “had been living separate lives” and were at the 2022 Oscars “as family, not as husband and wife.”

The Hollywood pair have been attracting a publicity storm since 2008 when rumors began to circulate about them being in an open relationship. In 2013, Jada told the Huffington Post: “Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man.”

In her new memoir, Jada wrote that she and Will attended the 2022 Oscars “as family, not as husband and wife”

As the public scrutiny persisted, the mother-of-two took to her Facebook page to post: ”Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship… this means we have a GROWN one.”

The past weekend, Smith issued a statement to The New York Times in which he discussed the actress’ 400-page memoir and opened up about their time together.

The pair share 25-year-old son Jaden and 22-year-old daughter Willow

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he said.

Additionally, he expressed that Jada’s written words “kind of woke him up” and that the star is more “resilient, clever, and compassionate” than he had understood.

In an interview on the Today show Oct. 16 to promote her book, Jada shared that there was “no divorce on paper” and she is working “very hard” to reconcile with Will. “There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she said.

People voiced their opinions about Jada’s recent revelations

