Each generation seems to have its own O.J. Simpson moment - an infamous trial full of twists and turns, and that mind-numbing glove moment, which set a new world record for the "most viewed trial" with a daily average of 5.5 million Americans watching the live coverage.

While the Depp v. Heard defamation lawsuit, which pitted 'The Pirates of The Caribbean' actor Johnny Depp against his former wife, Amber Heard, over a 2018 defamatory op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," did not top O.J. Simpson in terms of televised popularity (according to current data), it nonetheless became a watershed moment which captured our collective attention for a good chunk of 2022.

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

With more than 500 million Americans tuning in to watch the two actors spar and publicly dissect their marriage broken by jealousy, drugs and lies - not to mention Depp's hilarious quips that may have helped him sway the jury to his side - it's no wonder why Netflix had its eyes cast on this suit before it even culminated in Johnny's favor.

So, before we set our gaze on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and the jury tasked with this Herculean dispute once more in Netflix's 'Depp v. Heard,' set to release on August 16, let's look back at the most mind-boggling moments that took place in the trial of the decade.





Image credits: Law&Crime Network