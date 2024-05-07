Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years
Celebrities, News

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A resurfaced photograph of Tom Cruise and his two children, Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise, from last winter has started to go viral, as this marked the first public sighting of The Mission: Impossible star with his kids in almost 15 years.

Taking to his Instagram page on December 27, 2023, former NFL player Derrick Brooks shared a group picture that featured Tom and his older children, which he captioned: “Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise. 

Highlights
  • Tom Cruise was seen with his kids Connor & Isabella for the first time in 15 years at a Tampa Bay Lightning game.
  • Derrick Brooks shared the viral photo on Instagram, capturing Tom's rare moment with his children.
  • Tom's children, Connor and Isabella, chose to stay in the Church of Scientology unlike their sister Suri.

“I was a little star-struck but played it cool and He said he was too!”

The group photo was taken at a Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey game, where Derrick leads the group’s Corporate and Community Business Affairs Division.

In the picture, the 61-year-old actor had his hand in his pocket and stood in the front next to the ex-linebacker, who was between Tom and Connor.

In the back, Isabella, AKA Bella, could be seen peeking her head over the shoulder of another woman.

Tom Cruise’s rare public appearance with his children Connor and Isabella went viral

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

The last time Tom was seen with his 29-year-old son and 31-year-old daughter in public was in 2009, when they attended a soccer (football) game in Los Angeles, according to E! News.

Nevertheless, the Hollywood star has been seen with Connor over the years, attending sporting events together and cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Maryland Terrapins.

Tom and Nicole Kidman, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted both Bella and Connor amid their fertility struggles, as per Hello Magazine

Bella was welcomed into the family in 1992, and Connor followed in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Globe Award winner is also the father to Suri Cruise, whom he shares with Katie Holmes.

NFL player Derrick Brooks shared a group photo on Instagram at a Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey game in December 2023

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Image credits: officialdbrooks55

Suri just celebrated her 18th birthday on April 18, 2006, marking over a decade of not being seen with her estranged superfamous dad.

While Katie famously pulled out of Tom’s controversial Church of Scientology, known to shun and harass its former members, subsequently also removing Suri from the religious organization, Connor and Bella have stayed in the sect.

In a March 2019 newsletter for Scientology, Bella thanked her dad “for everything.”

First published on journalist Tony Ortega’s blog, The Underground Bunker, the promotional message described Bella’s experiences becoming an auditor — a member of the church who helps potential and current members “rid” themselves “of spiritual disability” and increase their own abilities — and urging others to do the same.

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

As of May 2024, Connor is believed to live in the Clearwater area in Florida, where the Church of Scientology owns numerous properties, as he is a lifetime member, In Touch Weekly reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Nicole has kept quiet about her relationship with her children, in a 2018 interview with Who, the 56-year-old Australian actress said: “I’m very private about all that. 

“I have to protect all those relationships. 

“I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

Speaking about Connor and Bella, she said: “They are adults.”

Tom’s recent outing with his kids marked their first in 15 years, though he’s been seen with son Connor at sports events before

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Image credits: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“They are able to make their own decisions. 

“They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Since her divorce from Tom, Nicole has been reluctant to discuss Scientology.

In 2009, in London to promote her film Nine, the Oscar winner froze out the BBC‘s main political presenter, Andrew Marr, when he asked her about the religious organization, The Age reported.

During the interview, Andrew said: “Scientology. It is, a lot of people would say, a bullying cult.”

To which Nicole replied: “I’m here to publicize. 

“If I was here to do an expose on myself, then I’d be like, ‘let’s go,’ but I have no interest in discussing any of that.”

Tom’s daughter with Katie Holmes, Suri, remains estranged from him

ADVERTISEMENT

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Image credits: BACKGRID

Andrew retorted: “You don’t want to talk about Scientology in any way at all?”

But the actress stayed firm: “Nope. I’ll talk about.”

Nicole eventually married New Zealand-Australian country singer Keith Urban in 2006.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and a second daughter in 2010, Faith Margaret.

“At least he likes two of his kids,” a reader commented

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

“Father Of The Year”: People React To Tom Cruise Posing With Kids For First Pic In 15 Years

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

12

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Donata Leskauskaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast!

Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
poangielsku avatar
PoAngielsku
PoAngielsku
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The headline should read "with his adopted children". He has no contact with his biological daughter (who isn't a scientologist). Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman, with whom he adopted those 2 kids, has no contact with them at all, since she will have nothing to do with scientology. Seems like scientology really keeps its followers on a tight leash.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
poangielsku avatar
PoAngielsku
PoAngielsku
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The headline should read "with his adopted children". He has no contact with his biological daughter (who isn't a scientologist). Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman, with whom he adopted those 2 kids, has no contact with them at all, since she will have nothing to do with scientology. Seems like scientology really keeps its followers on a tight leash.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda