A mom expressed her frustration with the mother of a birthday girl after she sent her guests a “strict” set of rules on what to (or what not to) get her daughter.

TikTok user Brittany Robinson, with the handle shay27xo, one of the parents whose kids are on the guest list, stated that the demands are “extreme” and that birthday parties are “getting out of control.”



In her post, Robinson shared, “My daughter was sent a birthday party invitation, and we RSVP’d. Three days before the party, the mother sends out a text to all parents [saying], ‘We have a strict rhetoric we would like parents to follow when picking out gifts.’”

The TikTok user criticized the gift rules, saying that “birthday parties are getting out of control”

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

According to the TikTok video, the gift guide sent to parents stated that the acceptable toys should have no color, make no noise, be waste-free, and not be made of plastic.

The mother of the birthday girl added that if the parents couldn’t abide by the rules for their gifts, they should just get a handmade card instead, detailing that store-bought cards would also lead to waste.

When Robinson went online to look up what “waste-free” exactly meant, she found out that the said toy should have no disposable packaging and be made from environmentally friendly materials, which could be recycled.

Robinson says the message detailing the gift rules is “extreme”

Image credits: shay27xo

Upon getting the message just days before the birthday party, Robinson expressed that at this point they didn’t even want to attend it anymore.

“I don’t want to make a mistake and be the one that broke the rule. It was so much easier in the 90s.”

Even though the initial thought is for the good of the environment, enforcing such rules on party guests is open for debate.

Montessori gifts make for an ideal gift option for kids

Image credits: shay27xo

Image credits: shay27xo

When a commenter recommended Montessori gifts such as wooden or refurbished dolls under the post, asking how old the birthday kid would be, Robinson replied that she was three years old and that both her daughter and the birthday girl actually go to the same Montessori school.



Montessori toys are made from sustainable materials and are often simple, avoid sensory overload, and cater to specific child development stages. These toys help children learn practical skills like counting, tying their shoes, or using cutlery and are designed to teach one skill at a time, encouraging independence and problem-solving.

The post received divided reactions about the gift rules, with some agreeing with them and others criticizing them

Image credits: shay27xo

The post led to a storm of divided comments from online users, with some agreeing with the birthday owner and others finding it unnecessarily demanding.

Some joked about the extremity of the rules, suggesting, “So a beige bath towel” and “Go to Home Depot and buy a block of wood!”

Replying to a mocking user’s comment, “Weird. My kids suddenly have fevers that day,” Robinson said. “Exactly what we did.”

One user asked, “Are you friends with any of the other moms? What are they doing? This sounds stressful.”

An expert thinks gift registries help make buying gifts for children transparent

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The idea of choosing sustainable and natural toys was agreed upon, as one commented, “We have the EXACT same gift rules, we said we’d rather not receive a gift than receive a noisy colorful obnoxious toy that we will not use and donate.

“We don’t do toys that are too bright, have any sounds, and we try to stick to recycled materials and such.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Getting children gifts can be a tough nut to crack. What are the rules, or are there any at all? Sending out registries seems like a safe option for making the right choice when buying children’s gifts. After all, there might be some gifts that could be frowned upon by the child’s family.

Etiquette expert Catherine Newman, according to her interview with TODAY, believes that setting rules for gift-giving “feels kind of gross.” She states, “It makes gift-giving feel obligatory and transactional, when we want it to feel voluntary and heartfelt.”

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Nonetheless, she agrees with gift registries, adding, “On the other hand, gift giving is obligatory, unless an invitation specifies otherwise.

“So I appreciate that the gift registry is just transparently out there with it: Yeah, you’re going to have to buy my kid a gift, we both know that. Here are some things they actually want. Plus, I like the idea of avoiding duplicates and waste.”

Users commented, “Please don’t bring my child anything that would bring them joy”

