BoredPanda
Nicole Kidman Sparks Controversy After Seemingly Pushing Salma Hayek Away In Heated Exchange
Celebrities, News

Nicole Kidman Sparks Controversy After Seemingly Pushing Salma Hayek Away In Heated Exchange

An icy exchange between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek has gone viral online, leaving the internet wondering what the hot drama is between the two Hollywood leading ladies.

At the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, the two actresses were spotted having a seemingly tense interaction while trying to pose for pictures with Katy Perry.

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek had a tense moment at Paris Fashion Week that went viral.
  • The Australian actress appeared to push the fellow Hollywood star's hand away during a photo opportunity with Katy Perry.
  • The heated interaction took place at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week in September.
  • Fans speculated on the tension, with some defending Nicole due to the recent loss of her mother.

A video shared recently online captured the Frida star, 58, trying to get the Oscar-winning actress, 57, to face the cameras. However, the Boy Erased actress awkwardly brushed off the gesture.

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek’s tense exchange at the Balenciaga show went viral and sparked intense curiosity

Image credits: nicolekidman

Image credits: salmahayek

Nicole moved the Mexico-born actress’s hand away before going on to greet pop diva Katy.

The Big Little Lies star then turned back towards Salma and appeared to have a heated exchange with the fellow Hollywood heavyweight.

The Moulin Rouge! actress walked away, leaving Salma alone to pose with the Firework singer.

Some reports and social media posts alleged that Nicole said “don’t touch me” during their interaction.

A video surfaced of the Frida actress attempting to guide Nicole to face the cameras, only to have the Oscar winner awkwardly brush her off

Image credits: serials.news

Image credits: serials.news

The eyebrow-raising moment quickly went viral online.

“That was so awkward,” one social media commented while another said, “Oh god, you could cut the tension with a knife. Why is Nicole being so rude?”

“Love Nicole’s attitude, she does her own thing,” one commenter said

@serials.news #salmahayek #nicolekidman #katyperry #balenciaga ♬ AURA – Ogryzek

One fan on Reddit came to Nicole’s defense, pointing out that she had just lost her mother the same month.

“I get that Salma was probably trying to direct her to pose for the cameras, but some people don’t like to be touched regardless of the situation, and you just gotta respect that,” they said.

The Mexico-born actress later shared pictures from the glamorous show, including one with the Moulin Rouge! star

Image credits: salmahayek

Image credits: serials.news

Others on social media weren’t too kind towards Nicole, with one saying, “Nicole seems drunk or high.”

One went as far as to say, “Nicole is jealous of Salma.”

Another video shared online captured the two stars at the very same event, having a conversation with each other and happily posing for photos together.

A second video from the Balenciaga show captured the two leading ladies happily posing together for the flashing cameras

@serials.news Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman ❤️ #salmahayek #nicolekidman #katyperry #рекомендации ♬ GASLIGHT – INJI


Image credits: salmahayek

While the luxury brand’s show was going on, Nicole was seated next to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, who is Salma’s husband and also the CEO of the global luxury group Kering, which owns brands like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci.

Following the glamorous show, Salma took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from the night, which included one where she posed with the Lion actress.

Bored Panda has contacted Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek’s reps for comment.

Fans speculated over what may have triggered the apparent hot drama between the stars

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

