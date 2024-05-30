Steamy Scene Between Nicole Kidman, 56, And Zac Efron, 36, Sparks Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are once again sharing the screen for their latest rom-com. This time, the pair have really turned the heat up!

The trailer for their latest movie, A Family Affair, dropped on Wednesday, May 29, and fans were shown steamy scenes involving the 56-year-old Oscar winner and the 36-year-old star.

The story of the film follows a young woman named Zara, played by Joey King, who works as an assistant for a narcissistic and womanizing movie star, Chris Cole, played by Zac. After Zara quits working for her boss, she is horrified to discover that he and her widowed mother are having an affair.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have reunited onscreen for a new rom-com directed by Richard LaGravenese

“A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity,” said Netflix’s description of the movie.

Fans were left divided over the rom-com’s trailer, which captured Zac and Nicole’s characters unable to keep their hands off each other.

“Isn’t she way older than him?” one asked on social media, while another wrote, “Wait what? Don’t they have a big age gap?”

The pair previously acted together in the 2012 crime drama The Paperboy, which is inspired by a true story



“He’s his mother’s age,” another quipped.

“Isn’t he young enough to be her son ?” another said.

One wrote, “Weird couple!!! I can’t imagine there is any chemistry! Lol.”

Fans had mixed reactions to seeing the actors in the trailer of the film A Family Affair

Image credits: Netflix

Others were delighted to see the pair reunite onscreen.

“Loving this new movie theme of cougars and toy boys,” one said.

“Great to see a role reversal with an older woman and younger man!” another wrote.

“I will tune in for it. Both talented,” one said.

Zac, who described the movie as “funny, romantic and entertaining,” admitted he was initially “apprehensive” about acting in the flick.

“I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with,” the former Disney heartthrob told People.

“Not gonna lie I couldn’t watch the whole trailer. I got grossed out,” read one comment on social media

The chemistry between their characters is “seamless, natural and fun,” added the talented actor.

24-year-old actress Joey found it “iconic” to be able to call The Hours star her mother onscreen.

“It’s truly one of those moments where you have to remind yourself that it’s actually your life and you’re getting to work with this person, and somehow they’re even more wonderful than you could imagine,” she told the outlet.

Joey King, Kathy Bates, and Liza Koshy also star in the upcoming Netflix film

The movie was directed by Richard LaGravenese, the same filmmaker who directed Beautiful Creatures and P.S. I Love You.

Richard had only good things to say about the Eyes Wide Shut actress’ appearance in the movie.

“Nicole brings with her so much experience and so much talent and intelligence. She’s like your co-filmmaker,” the director told Tudum. “And then she’ll also address what the film needs. There’s two scenes that came out of her saying, ‘I think we’re missing a beat here.’”

Co-star Joey agreed and said, “Nicole is in this category in my mind where she’s like an angel who isn’t even the same species as me. But meeting her and working with her just blew me away. She actually is an absolute angel, but so human and kind and giving. She’s an example of how you should treat people no matter who you are.”

Zac Efron spoke about his chemistry with the Oscar-winning actress and said it is “seamless, natural and fun”

Although Zac and Joey’s characters are constantly bickering in front of the camera, the actors enjoyed each other’s company behind the scenes, according to the film’s screenwriter, Carrie Solomon.

“They really loved hanging out and talking to each other, and I think you can totally feel that in the movie,” Carrie said.

Joey also spoke about how she and the Iron Claw actor both know what it’s like to start their acting career as child actors and grow from there.

“We talked about a lot of stuff over the course of this shoot, that being one of them,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be able to meet and work with people who have had such a similar upbringing. Zac has seen a lot in his time in the industry so far, and he was generous enough to share some of those things and be a good friend.”

Joey King gushed about the former Disney heartthrob and said, “Zac is a golden retriever, to be honest”

As the We Were the Lucky Ones actress gushed about Zac, she described him as a “golden retriever” and said she grew up watching and loving him.

“It’s always intimidating at first to work with someone who you’ve followed for so long,” she said. “But I had nothing to worry about truly. Zac is a golden retriever to be honest. He’s like the best hype man, every scene we did he was just the easiest person to bounce ideas off of because he was down to try anything and was always so supportive. I love that guy.”

Also starring in the upcoming film is Oscar-winner Kathy Bates, who plays Nicole’s mother-in-law and Joey’s grandmother in the film.

Fans do not have to wait for too long to watch the film, as it’s slated to release on the movie-streaming platform next month

“I think she’s one of the greatest actresses ever, and whenever I have a chance to work with her, I bring her up and say we want her,” Richard said. “Anytime Kathy came on set, [the cast and crew] were blown away by how solid she was and everything she says you believed and her humor. And she also has great improvisational skills and comes up with a really great idea.”

The film is slated to release on Netflix on June 28.

The debut of the film’s trailer sparked mixed reactions from social media users

