Amy Schumer Slammed For “Cyberbullying” Nicole Kidman For Looking Like “An Alien”
Ignas Vieversys and
Gabija Saveiskyte

Comedian Amy Schumer has been sitting on a hot seat since she mocked Nicole Kidman in a now-deleted Instagram photo of her at the US Open.

The 42-year-old star of Trainwreck found herself facing accusations of “bullying” on Monday when she uploaded a picture of Nicole Kidman at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open in New York on Saturday, captioned “This how human sit.”

On Monday, comedian Amy Schumer landed herself in hot water after mocking Nicole Kidman for her alien-looking stare at the U.S. Open

Image credits: Gotham

This is what the original, now-deleted post said:

Image credits: amyschumer

The photo captured Kidman’s intense focus as she watched the women’s singles finale between US sensation Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?” one comment read. “Wow, so mean! I expected one of my favorite comedians to have more respect for other people’s feelings than this,” said another person.

“Have always thought you were funny, seen all your specials, movies, read your book. But this selective mean girl public trolling stuff? No thanks,” one of the followers chided.

Schumer promptly removed the photo on the same day and issued an apology in a subsequent post. She clarified that her intention had been to humorously liken Kidman to an alien, hoping that her fans would appreciate the playful comparison.

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” the comedian said.

After seeing that her joke didn’t land with the fans as she expected, Schumer issued an apology (which  didn’t receive a warm reception either)

Image credits: amyschumer

Image credits: amyschumer

Image credits: nicolekidman

In her apology, Schumer made a reference to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ apology video following their letters of support for That ’70s Show star, Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women last week.

However, similar to the couple’s video, which was met with criticism, Schumer’s reference ended up causing more trouble than doing any good, leading the comedian to take down the post later on.

“I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” she said in a now-deleted post, following the hashtag ‘#takingtimetoheal.’

Naturally, Schumer’s joke is now eternally enshrined in the annals of Internet history

Image credits: maggotina__

Schumer, who is known to have walked out of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster due to disagreements on Barbie‘s character, accompanied by her husband Chris Fischer, also attended the women’s final tournament on Saturday. Like Kidman, the I Feel Pretty star chose to wear pink for the occasion, donning a pink collared shirt paired with black shorts.

While Kidman kept her cool and didn’t issue any comment about Schumer’s jab, sources close to the actress told DailyMail, “It’s kind of silly and she’s not fazed.”

This is what people had to say about the backlash

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
1 hour ago

so... what do i miss here??? Is this really cyberbullying? Or is it because it has been said (on the nets) that Kidman is too skinny and Schumer isnt or something? If someone told me i look alien I'd probably have good laugh about it. Trying to understand the commotion.

11
11points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Don't bother thinking too hard about it, its just one person making a joke about another person and the internet going wild as usual

5
5points
reply
Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so... what do i miss here??? Is this really cyberbullying? Or is it because it has been said (on the nets) that Kidman is too skinny and Schumer isnt or something? If someone told me i look alien I'd probably have good laugh about it. Trying to understand the commotion.

11
11points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't bother thinking too hard about it, its just one person making a joke about another person and the internet going wild as usual

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
