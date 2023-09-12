Amy Schumer Slammed For “Cyberbullying” Nicole Kidman For Looking Like “An Alien”

Comedian Amy Schumer has been sitting on a hot seat since she mocked Nicole Kidman in a now-deleted Instagram photo of her at the US Open.

The 42-year-old star of Trainwreck found herself facing accusations of “bullying” on Monday when she uploaded a picture of Nicole Kidman at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open in New York on Saturday, captioned “This how human sit.”

On Monday, comedian Amy Schumer landed herself in hot water after mocking Nicole Kidman for her alien-looking stare at the U.S. Open

This is what the original, now-deleted post said:

The photo captured Kidman’s intense focus as she watched the women’s singles finale between US sensation Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?” one comment read. “Wow, so mean! I expected one of my favorite comedians to have more respect for other people’s feelings than this,” said another person.

“Have always thought you were funny, seen all your specials, movies, read your book. But this selective mean girl public trolling stuff? No thanks,” one of the followers chided.

Schumer promptly removed the photo on the same day and issued an apology in a subsequent post. She clarified that her intention had been to humorously liken Kidman to an alien, hoping that her fans would appreciate the playful comparison.

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” the comedian said.

After seeing that her joke didn’t land with the fans as she expected, Schumer issued an apology (which didn’t receive a warm reception either)

In her apology, Schumer made a reference to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ apology video following their letters of support for That ’70s Show star, Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women last week.

However, similar to the couple’s video, which was met with criticism, Schumer’s reference ended up causing more trouble than doing any good, leading the comedian to take down the post later on.

“I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” she said in a now-deleted post, following the hashtag ‘#takingtimetoheal.’

Naturally, Schumer’s joke is now eternally enshrined in the annals of Internet history

Schumer, who is known to have walked out of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster due to disagreements on Barbie‘s character, accompanied by her husband Chris Fischer, also attended the women’s final tournament on Saturday. Like Kidman, the I Feel Pretty star chose to wear pink for the occasion, donning a pink collared shirt paired with black shorts.

While Kidman kept her cool and didn’t issue any comment about Schumer’s jab, sources close to the actress told DailyMail, “It’s kind of silly and she’s not fazed.”

