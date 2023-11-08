ADVERTISEMENT

Zac Efron’s dramatic change for the upcoming wrestling film, The Iron Claw directed by Sean Durkin, has been capturing the attention of many since a 2022 on-set photo was initially released.

The fascination of the High School Musical star’s transformation has continued to be a hot topic among movie enthusiasts, especially following recent photos and a video interview of the actor circulating the internet.

Zac Efron appeared in a new interview promoting his upcoming movie The Iron Claw, and his transformation continued to stir debates

Sporting substantial muscles and a bowl haircut, the 36-year-old actor appeared almost unrecognizable while on set in Louisiana last year, portraying wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

The recently unveiled cover for Entertainment Weekly (EW) has reignited admiration for Zac’s stunning transformation.

According to the publication, playing Kevin required bulking up — which meant consuming thousands of calories a day.

However, Zac is well-acquainted with the art of body transformation for a role, a journey he previously embarked on in 2017’s Baywatch.

On his physical health shooting Baywatch, Zac had previously told Men’s Health: “I started to develop insomnia, and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time.”

“Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering.”

Zac had previously addressed the reason why his jaw had been looking different, as he experienced an accident

You can watch EW’s interview with The Iron Claw’s cast below:

Jeremy Allen White, who plays Kerry Von Erich, one-fourth of the six Von Erich brothers that the movie focuses on, recalled the actors’ diet on the set of The Iron Claw: “I was just eating frozen turkey patties and avocados and protein shakes and waffles and almond butter.”

EW went on to report that Zac, Jeremy, along with Harris Dicking and Stanly Simon – who play the two other brothers – bonded “through marathon workouts and marathon meals.”

Nevertheless, fans were surprised to see EW’s recent video interview where The Greatest Showman actor promoted The Iron Claw, as he appeared with a fuller jawline.

Zac plays wrestler Kevin Von Erich, the only survivor of six brothers

In the previous year, Zac had already disclosed the change to his face, as he described experiencing an accident resulting in severe facial injuries.

As per CNN, the incident occurred when he slipped in a puddle of water near his home, leading to a shattered jaw.

The Iron Claw focuses on Kevin, David, Kerry, and Mike Von Erich, who built a wrestling empire in the 1970s and ’80s, led by their domineering father Fritz, who is played by Holt McCallany.

As they rose to international fame, the family struggled both in and outside of the ring, EW reported.

You can watch A24’s trailer for The Iron Claw below:

Five of the Von Erich brothers, all except Kevin, died at a young age, passing away due to health issues, tragic accidents, or suicide.

As a result of consecutive deaths, rumors of a family curse started to spread.

Prior to starting filming for The Iron Claw, Zac looked quite different

“It just doesn’t seem like this could all happen to one family,” Zac said.

He continued: “There’s a huge element of the movie that’s, of course, about wrestling and the showmanship aspect.

“But really, at its core, this movie’s an incredible story about family, love, loss, and ultimately the triumph of a man who tries to break the cycle of this crazy curse.”

An A24 production, The Iron Claw is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.

Film enthusiasts had a lot of things to say about Zac’s transformation for the role

