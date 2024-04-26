Salma Hayek, Who Rejected Husband’s Proposal Twice, Marks 15th Anniversary With Rare Wedding Pics

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma Hayek marked her 15th anniversary by sharing cherished memories from her wedding day on Instagram.

The Hollywood star took to social media to commemorate this milestone event with her followers, posting a series of beautiful photographs that captured the essence of the special day she tied the knot with her long-time partner, Francois-Henri Pinault.

The Frida actress married the French businessman in a grand wedding in 2009, a few years after he stepped into the shoes of a CEO at the age of 40.

Francois-Henri had taken over the role of CEO of Kering, which today owns brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and others, from his father in 2005. He is also the owner and founder of a holding company called Artemis S.A. and has several other businesses as well.

Salma and Francois-Henri officially became husband and wife at a courthouse in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009 and then exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends at a grand ceremony in April the same year. They are also parents to Salma’s first and only child, 16-year-old Valentina, who was born in 2007.

Salma Hayek tied the knot with her long-time partner, Francois-Henri Pinault, in 2009

Image credits: Salma Hayek

Celebrating a decade and a half of being blissfully married to her husband, the actress born in Mexico described her husband as her “soulmate” and called her wedding day “one of the best days” of her life.

“There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life,” she said in the caption.

Fans and celebrities paused their scrolling to shower the couple with some love after seeing Salma’s carousel of photos.

Celebrities like Jessica Alba, Lindsay Lohan, and Viola Davis commented on the Frida actress’ pictures

Image credits: Salma Hayek

“The way he looks at you,” said Jessica Alba, “and you him.”

Lindsay Lohan lined up her comment on the picture with four hearts, while Viola Davis commented: “Perfect!!!”

“Congrats. Best of luck many years together. So great that universe brought to you your soulmate…” said one fan, while another said, “Love you both and your love.”

Salma once said in the past that she rejected her husband’s proposal twice before finally agreeing to marry him.

“I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me,” Salma Hayek once said about the number of times her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, proposed to her

“I am ashamed to admit how many times he had to ask me. Three times! That was the biggest fear I’ve ever overcome,” she told the Times of India in 2015.

She went on to call her husband and the father of her daughter the love of her life.

“I’m married to the love of my life,” she told the outlet. “He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them. There are a lot of strong women with power and determination that when we got home we like to have someone to look after us and take over the reins.”