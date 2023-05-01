These people are clearly never forgetting their marriage anniversary, so it’s a solid win-win!

Think of Tom Hanks bringing the bride and her father to the altar, Ed Sheeran serenading the newlyweds or Keanu Reeves popping up out of nowhere for a wedding shoot.

But what if the guilty crasher is not a stranger, not a weirdo, not a forgotten relative, not a tax collector, not a drunk guest, but… a celebrity themselves.

With most weddings planned to the tiniest detail, it’s fair to say that a bride can go into full panic mode just thinking about her wedding getting crashed.

#1 Keanu Reeves Crashed This Couple's Wedding

#2 A British Couple Jokingly Invited Queen Elizabeth To Their 2012 Wedding And She Actually Showed Up

#3 Jason Momoa, Who Played Aquaman, Crashes A Couple's Wedding Photo

Our fascination with celebrities seems to be endless. But if we look at history, we realize that humans are no strangers to putting people on pedestals. In Ancient Greece, people cherished its great thinkers; from Plato to Aristotle and Socrates, they had gathered an audience of admirers. According to James Houran, clinical psychologist, “Historical studies show us that human societies have always had a need to ‘worship’ things — and sure enough, this was often special people in society — the best hunters, athletes, the most beautiful, the smartest, the most spiritual.”

#4 Just Got Married

#5 Elisabeth And Ryan Planned One Amazing Celebration. The Icing On The Cake Was Tom Hanks Stopping In Central Park To Wish Them Congratulations

#6 So This Happened At Yesterday's Wedding. The President Was In San Diego This Weekend At The Venue Where We Were Photographing A Gorgeous Wedding, And We Caught It All

We are many years past this primitive life, but celebrity worshippers still remain. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Associate Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of English at the University at Buffalo, David Schmid, explained that our culture teaches us that celebrities are role models and we should strive to be like them. It turns out that our fascination has to do with the fact that celebrities are about this contradiction: they are both exceptional and ordinary, David argues. “They are more attractive and successful than us, not to mention a lot wealthier, and so we should want to be like them. At the same time, we realize celebrities are ordinary people.” This becomes especially when they mess up, go through a divorce, have problems with drink and drugs, etc.

#7 Think It’s Safe To Say That Our Wedding Is One To Remember. The Best Day Of My Life Turned Into The Best Surprise Of A Lifetime Thank you Tom Hanks for spicing up our beautiful and amazing day!



#8 My Bride & Groom Bumped Into Adam Sandler, And That Was Amazing! Everything Can Happen In Montréal

#9 Undoubtedly The Highlight Of Sir Paul McCartney's Day Meeting These Beautiful Lovebirds

Celebrities who are down-to-earth and have an approachable attitude that seem to remind us of “ordinary people” like you and me are particularly liked. Keanu Reeves is one such example loved by many people around the globe. Fans praise him for his humbleness and kindness, which make him even more relatable than many other famous people.

#10 Had The Most Amazing Weekend

#11 Beyonce And Jay-Z Crashed A Wedding While Vacationing In Portofino, Italy

#12 I Might Be Mistaken But Is That Zach Braff Photobombing My Newlywed Couple? Only In New York

The worldwide pandemic made people spend more time on social media than ever before. Naturally, we became more engaged with celebrity culture. David explained that “The internet fosters a sense of intimacy with celebrities that we find very appealing; we feel like we share in their everyday lives and feel part of a community of people who also follow celebrities.”

#13 Bikini Wedding Crasher Serena Williams

#14 “Do You Mind If We Crash Your Wedding?” - Katy Perry

#15 I’d Like To Say A Photo Bomb From Tom Hanks Was The Best Part Of Yesterday But Honestly, I’d Be Lying Yesterday was filled with joy, laughter and fun and love and family, and hugs and I just can’t get enough of Grace and Luke.



People are incredibly attracted by this immediate sharing and sense of community in a culture where anxiety and isolation impact so many people. “Celebrities compensate for the unsatisfactory aspects of our own lives,” David said in our previous interview.

#16 In 2013, Usain Bolt Photobombed A Couple Who Were Taking Their Wedding Photos In Paris

#17 My Friend Ran Into John Travolta The Night Before His Wedding, And He Shows Up The Next Day

#18 Ed Sheeran On Instagram: "Just Surprised This Lovely Couples First Dance. Available For Weddings, Birthdays And Bar Mitzvah's, Contact Your Local Super Market For Details"

On the other hand, fans’ all-encompassing knowledge of their favorite celebrities can be seen as a coping mechanism. This sense of immediate connection we get when following celebrities on social media promotes the illusion that we can actually know these people. Some dedicated fans can feel that they have even developed a personal relationship with celebrities, or understand them in a way that others can’t. ”In essence, people seem to confuse having a lot of information about a celebrity with genuine intimacy,” clinical psychologist James Houran argues.

#19 What Started Off As A Quiet Sunset Teremana Tequila Toast With Mi Amigo, Danny Devito - Turned Into Wedding Crashers 2.0 So much love and mana in the room for the lovely bride & groom. Congrats Will & Kristine Abbot!



#20 Keanu Reeves Has Begun To Make A Name For Himself As A Celebrity Wedding Crasher

#21 As If Your Wedding Day Couldn't Be Any Better... This Almost Upstaged Selwyn, The Best Man's Star-Turn Speech, The Ultimate Gentleman Chris Hemsworth Happy to be photographed with Anneka & Kent.



#22 Imagine Being Able To Say Cardi Freaking B Officiated Your Wedding

#23 Probably The Last Thing Adam Sandler Wanted To Do After Playing Basketball Was To Star In Our Wedding Pics, But He Hopped Right In And Made The Day Even More Remarkable

#24 Lebron James Surprises Wedding Party

#25 Bill Clinton Crashed Wedding In Ireland

#26 When Your Couple's Portrait Session Gets Crashed By The Weeknd

#27 Tom Hanks Crashing A Wedding, 1993

#28 Photobomber Strikes Again (Jason Segel)

#29 So Taylor Swift Showed Up To My Cousin's Wedding

#30 Jennifer Hudson Surprises A Gay Couple At Their Wedding

#31 Meg And Nick's Private Ceremony. Their Friend, Bradley Cooper, Was Visiting Georgetown And Made Sure To Congratulate The Newlyweds As They Walked Around Campus

#32 Guess Who Crashed Our Wedding?

#33 Back In 2011, Justin Bieber Crashed My Cousin's Wedding

#34 Taking Wedding Pictures When We Run Into This Guy (Bill Nye)

#35 Katie And Shane Came All The Way From The UK To Get Married In This Place. There Was Also A Brief Appearance By Liam Hemsworth Who Was Such A Gentleman

#36 Fun Memories From When Steven Tyler Crashed Our Wedding

#37 I Had The Pleasure Of Dj’ing This Wedding. He Was The Father Of The Bride

#38 Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding At Disney World

#39 Robert Pattinson Crashed An Irish Wedding In Co Down, With Bride And Groom Sarah And Tom Lenihan

#40 Sharon Stone Officiated The Wedding Of Two Men For Their Beachside Ceremony In February 2022

#41 That Time When Conan O'Brien Crashed The Wedding

#42 Just After The Ceremony, I Was Taking Pictures Of The Newlyweds When Ellen And Portia Stroll Up And Congratulate Brigid And Xavier. How Random Is That?

#43 Surprise, Lauren Speed And Cameron Hamilton With Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Flew To Vegas To Help This Love Is Blind Superfan Couple Tie The Knot

#44 That One Day When The Roast Master Himself Jeffrey Ross Joined The Party

#45 Wedding Photobomb. Jason Jones & Samantha Bee

#46 Back In July 2017, Kirsten And Kayleigh Jennings Were Shocked When Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Crashed Their Wedding In Winnipeg, Canada

#47 The Orange Is The New Black Star Crashed A Wedding While In Australia With Two Of Her Oitnb Co-Stars: Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) And Danielle Brooks (Taystee) Lea DeLaria wrote this on her Instagram: "Me, Yael Stone and Danielle Brooks crashed a wedding down under, in fact, I sang for the brides and danced with everybody".



#48 Country Singer Tim Mcgraw Crashes A Wedding In Philadelphia

#49 Conan O'Brien Posted A Video On His Twitter Account With This Caption: "This Is The 47th Wedding I’ve Ruined. When I Hit 50 I Can Retire"

#50 Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner And Jake Johnson Unexpectedly Crashed A Wedding Reception In Miami Beach During The Best Man's Speech

#51 Couldn’t Let Luke Bryan Leave Georgia Without Crashing A Party! Good Thing There Was A Wedding Next Door To Our Savannah Auditions. Congrats McKenna And Austin

#52 Newlyweds Were Snapping Photos Before The Reception When Justin Timberlake Showed Up, Seemingly Out Of The Blue, To Snap A Photo With The Happy Couple

#53 Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way I Look At Bambo Diaby On My Wedding Day When The Main Man "Crashed" Our Wedding

#54 It Must Be Good Luck When Amy Schumer Crashes Your Wedding

#55 When The Actor From Home Alone Shows Up At Your Wedding

#56 Lady Gaga Showed Up To This Couple's Wedding Party, Capping Off An Already Memorable Day

#57 As If On My Wedding Day I Got To Meet Olly Murs... This Just Topped The Whole Day Off

#58 Macklemore Crashes The Wedding After His Mom Coaxes Him To Do It

#59 Amy Schumer, Glen Hansard And Judd Apatow Showed Up For This Wedding