With most weddings planned to the tiniest detail, it’s fair to say that a bride can go into full panic mode just thinking about her wedding getting crashed.

But what if the guilty crasher is not a stranger, not a weirdo, not a forgotten relative, not a tax collector, not a drunk guest, but… a celebrity themselves.

Think of Tom Hanks bringing the bride and her father to the altar, Ed Sheeran serenading the newlyweds or Keanu Reeves popping up out of nowhere for a wedding shoot.

These people are clearly never forgetting their marriage anniversary, so it’s a solid win-win!

Keanu Reeves Crashed This Couple's Wedding

Keanu Reeves Crashed This Couple's Wedding

I'm a very simple guy. I see the lovely, lovely man that is Keanu, I upvote.

A British Couple Jokingly Invited Queen Elizabeth To Their 2012 Wedding And She Actually Showed Up

A British Couple Jokingly Invited Queen Elizabeth To Their 2012 Wedding And She Actually Showed Up

She definitely seems like the kind to do this too. Rest in peace <3

Jason Momoa, Who Played Aquaman, Crashes A Couple's Wedding Photo

Jason Momoa, Who Played Aquaman, Crashes A Couple's Wedding Photo

this is brilliant! i'd get married just to get him show up

Our fascination with celebrities seems to be endless. But if we look at history, we realize that humans are no strangers to putting people on pedestals. In Ancient Greece, people cherished its great thinkers; from Plato to Aristotle and Socrates, they had gathered an audience of admirers.

According to James Houran, clinical psychologist, “Historical studies show us that human societies have always had a need to ‘worship’ things — and sure enough, this was often special people in society — the best hunters, athletes, the most beautiful, the smartest, the most spiritual.”
Just Got Married

Just Got Married

Elisabeth And Ryan Planned One Amazing Celebration. The Icing On The Cake Was Tom Hanks Stopping In Central Park To Wish Them Congratulations

Elisabeth And Ryan Planned One Amazing Celebration. The Icing On The Cake Was Tom Hanks Stopping In Central Park To Wish Them Congratulations

So This Happened At Yesterday's Wedding. The President Was In San Diego This Weekend At The Venue Where We Were Photographing A Gorgeous Wedding, And We Caught It All

So This Happened At Yesterday's Wedding. The President Was In San Diego This Weekend At The Venue Where We Were Photographing A Gorgeous Wedding, And We Caught It All

We are many years past this primitive life, but celebrity worshippers still remain. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Associate Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of English at the University at Buffalo, David Schmid, explained that our culture teaches us that celebrities are role models and we should strive to be like them.

It turns out that our fascination has to do with the fact that celebrities are about this contradiction: they are both exceptional and ordinary, David argues.

“They are more attractive and successful than us, not to mention a lot wealthier, and so we should want to be like them. At the same time, we realize celebrities are ordinary people.” This becomes especially when they mess up, go through a divorce, have problems with drink and drugs, etc.
Think It’s Safe To Say That Our Wedding Is One To Remember. The Best Day Of My Life Turned Into The Best Surprise Of A Lifetime

Think It’s Safe To Say That Our Wedding Is One To Remember. The Best Day Of My Life Turned Into The Best Surprise Of A Lifetime

Thank you Tom Hanks for spicing up our beautiful and amazing day!

My Bride & Groom Bumped Into Adam Sandler, And That Was Amazing! Everything Can Happen In Montréal

My Bride & Groom Bumped Into Adam Sandler, And That Was Amazing! Everything Can Happen In Montréal

Undoubtedly The Highlight Of Sir Paul McCartney's Day Meeting These Beautiful Lovebirds

Undoubtedly The Highlight Of Sir Paul McCartney's Day Meeting These Beautiful Lovebirds

Celebrities who are down-to-earth and have an approachable attitude that seem to remind us of “ordinary people” like you and me are particularly liked. Keanu Reeves is one such example loved by many people around the globe. Fans praise him for his humbleness and kindness, which make him even more relatable than many other famous people.
Had The Most Amazing Weekend

Had The Most Amazing Weekend

Beyonce And Jay-Z Crashed A Wedding While Vacationing In Portofino, Italy

Beyonce And Jay-Z Crashed A Wedding While Vacationing In Portofino, Italy

I Might Be Mistaken But Is That Zach Braff Photobombing My Newlywed Couple? Only In New York

I Might Be Mistaken But Is That Zach Braff Photobombing My Newlywed Couple? Only In New York

The worldwide pandemic made people spend more time on social media than ever before. Naturally, we became more engaged with celebrity culture. David explained that “The internet fosters a sense of intimacy with celebrities that we find very appealing; we feel like we share in their everyday lives and feel part of a community of people who also follow celebrities.”
Bikini Wedding Crasher Serena Williams

Bikini Wedding Crasher Serena Williams

“Do You Mind If We Crash Your Wedding?” - Katy Perry

"Do You Mind If We Crash Your Wedding?" - Katy Perry

I’d Like To Say A Photo Bomb From Tom Hanks Was The Best Part Of Yesterday But Honestly, I’d Be Lying

I’d Like To Say A Photo Bomb From Tom Hanks Was The Best Part Of Yesterday But Honestly, I’d Be Lying

Yesterday was filled with joy, laughter and fun and love and family, and hugs and I just can’t get enough of Grace and Luke.

People are incredibly attracted by this immediate sharing and sense of community in a culture where anxiety and isolation impact so many people. “Celebrities compensate for the unsatisfactory aspects of our own lives,” David said in our previous interview.
In 2013, Usain Bolt Photobombed A Couple Who Were Taking Their Wedding Photos In Paris

In 2013, Usain Bolt Photobombed A Couple Who Were Taking Their Wedding Photos In Paris

My Friend Ran Into John Travolta The Night Before His Wedding, And He Shows Up The Next Day

My Friend Ran Into John Travolta The Night Before His Wedding, And He Shows Up The Next Day

Ed Sheeran On Instagram: "Just Surprised This Lovely Couples First Dance. Available For Weddings, Birthdays And Bar Mitzvah's, Contact Your Local Super Market For Details"

Ed Sheeran On Instagram: "Just Surprised This Lovely Couples First Dance. Available For Weddings, Birthdays And Bar Mitzvah's, Contact Your Local Super Market For Details"

On the other hand, fans’ all-encompassing knowledge of their favorite celebrities can be seen as a coping mechanism. This sense of immediate connection we get when following celebrities on social media promotes the illusion that we can actually know these people.

Some dedicated fans can feel that they have even developed a personal relationship with celebrities, or understand them in a way that others can’t. ”In essence, people seem to confuse having a lot of information about a celebrity with genuine intimacy,” clinical psychologist James Houran argues.
What Started Off As A Quiet Sunset Teremana Tequila Toast With Mi Amigo, Danny Devito - Turned Into Wedding Crashers 2.0

What Started Off As A Quiet Sunset Teremana Tequila Toast With Mi Amigo, Danny Devito - Turned Into Wedding Crashers 2.0

So much love and mana in the room for the lovely bride & groom. Congrats Will & Kristine Abbot!

Keanu Reeves Has Begun To Make A Name For Himself As A Celebrity Wedding Crasher

Keanu Reeves Has Begun To Make A Name For Himself As A Celebrity Wedding Crasher

As If Your Wedding Day Couldn't Be Any Better... This Almost Upstaged Selwyn, The Best Man's Star-Turn Speech, The Ultimate Gentleman Chris Hemsworth

As If Your Wedding Day Couldn't Be Any Better... This Almost Upstaged Selwyn, The Best Man's Star-Turn Speech, The Ultimate Gentleman Chris Hemsworth

Happy to be photographed with Anneka & Kent.

Happy to be photographed with Anneka & Kent.

Imagine Being Able To Say Cardi Freaking B Officiated Your Wedding

Imagine Being Able To Say Cardi Freaking B Officiated Your Wedding

Probably The Last Thing Adam Sandler Wanted To Do After Playing Basketball Was To Star In Our Wedding Pics, But He Hopped Right In And Made The Day Even More Remarkable

Probably The Last Thing Adam Sandler Wanted To Do After Playing Basketball Was To Star In Our Wedding Pics, But He Hopped Right In And Made The Day Even More Remarkable

Lebron James Surprises Wedding Party

Lebron James Surprises Wedding Party

Bill Clinton Crashed Wedding In Ireland

Bill Clinton Crashed Wedding In Ireland

When Your Couple's Portrait Session Gets Crashed By The Weeknd

When Your Couple's Portrait Session Gets Crashed By The Weeknd

Tom Hanks Crashing A Wedding, 1993

Tom Hanks Crashing A Wedding, 1993

Photobomber Strikes Again (Jason Segel)

Photobomber Strikes Again (Jason Segel)

The pose is priceless

So Taylor Swift Showed Up To My Cousin's Wedding

So Taylor Swift Showed Up To My Cousin's Wedding

Jennifer Hudson Surprises A Gay Couple At Their Wedding

Jennifer Hudson Surprises A Gay Couple At Their Wedding

Meg And Nick's Private Ceremony. Their Friend, Bradley Cooper, Was Visiting Georgetown And Made Sure To Congratulate The Newlyweds As They Walked Around Campus

Meg And Nick's Private Ceremony. Their Friend, Bradley Cooper, Was Visiting Georgetown And Made Sure To Congratulate The Newlyweds As They Walked Around Campus

Guess Who Crashed Our Wedding?

Guess Who Crashed Our Wedding?

Back In 2011, Justin Bieber Crashed My Cousin's Wedding

Back In 2011, Justin Bieber Crashed My Cousin's Wedding

Taking Wedding Pictures When We Run Into This Guy (Bill Nye)

Taking Wedding Pictures When We Run Into This Guy (Bill Nye)

Katie And Shane Came All The Way From The UK To Get Married In This Place. There Was Also A Brief Appearance By Liam Hemsworth Who Was Such A Gentleman

Katie And Shane Came All The Way From The UK To Get Married In This Place. There Was Also A Brief Appearance By Liam Hemsworth Who Was Such A Gentleman

Fun Memories From When Steven Tyler Crashed Our Wedding

Fun Memories From When Steven Tyler Crashed Our Wedding

I Had The Pleasure Of Dj’ing This Wedding. He Was The Father Of The Bride

I Had The Pleasure Of Dj'ing This Wedding. He Was The Father Of The Bride

Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding At Disney World

Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding At Disney World

Robert Pattinson Crashed An Irish Wedding In Co Down, With Bride And Groom Sarah And Tom Lenihan

Robert Pattinson Crashed An Irish Wedding In Co Down, With Bride And Groom Sarah And Tom Lenihan

Sharon Stone Officiated The Wedding Of Two Men For Their Beachside Ceremony In February 2022

Sharon Stone Officiated The Wedding Of Two Men For Their Beachside Ceremony In February 2022

That Time When Conan O'Brien Crashed The Wedding

That Time When Conan O'Brien Crashed The Wedding

Just After The Ceremony, I Was Taking Pictures Of The Newlyweds When Ellen And Portia Stroll Up And Congratulate Brigid And Xavier. How Random Is That?

Just After The Ceremony, I Was Taking Pictures Of The Newlyweds When Ellen And Portia Stroll Up And Congratulate Brigid And Xavier. How Random Is That?

Surprise, Lauren Speed And Cameron Hamilton With Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Flew To Vegas To Help This Love Is Blind Superfan Couple Tie The Knot

Surprise, Lauren Speed And Cameron Hamilton With Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Flew To Vegas To Help This Love Is Blind Superfan Couple Tie The Knot

That One Day When The Roast Master Himself Jeffrey Ross Joined The Party

That One Day When The Roast Master Himself Jeffrey Ross Joined The Party

Wedding Photobomb. Jason Jones & Samantha Bee

Wedding Photobomb. Jason Jones & Samantha Bee

Back In July 2017, Kirsten And Kayleigh Jennings Were Shocked When Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Crashed Their Wedding In Winnipeg, Canada

Back In July 2017, Kirsten And Kayleigh Jennings Were Shocked When Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Crashed Their Wedding In Winnipeg, Canada

The Orange Is The New Black Star Crashed A Wedding While In Australia With Two Of Her Oitnb Co-Stars: Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) And Danielle Brooks (Taystee)

The Orange Is The New Black Star Crashed A Wedding While In Australia With Two Of Her Oitnb Co-Stars: Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) And Danielle Brooks (Taystee)

Lea DeLaria wrote this on her Instagram: "Me, Yael Stone and Danielle Brooks crashed a wedding down under, in fact, I sang for the brides and danced with everybody".

Country Singer Tim Mcgraw Crashes A Wedding In Philadelphia

Country Singer Tim Mcgraw Crashes A Wedding In Philadelphia

Conan O'Brien Posted A Video On His Twitter Account With This Caption: "This Is The 47th Wedding I’ve Ruined. When I Hit 50 I Can Retire"

Conan O'Brien Posted A Video On His Twitter Account With This Caption: "This Is The 47th Wedding I've Ruined. When I Hit 50 I Can Retire"

Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner And Jake Johnson Unexpectedly Crashed A Wedding Reception In Miami Beach During The Best Man's Speech

Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner And Jake Johnson Unexpectedly Crashed A Wedding Reception In Miami Beach During The Best Man's Speech

Sneaking suspicion that party kicked up a notch

Couldn’t Let Luke Bryan Leave Georgia Without Crashing A Party! Good Thing There Was A Wedding Next Door To Our Savannah Auditions. Congrats McKenna And Austin

Couldn't Let Luke Bryan Leave Georgia Without Crashing A Party! Good Thing There Was A Wedding Next Door To Our Savannah Auditions. Congrats McKenna And Austin

Newlyweds Were Snapping Photos Before The Reception When Justin Timberlake Showed Up, Seemingly Out Of The Blue, To Snap A Photo With The Happy Couple

Newlyweds Were Snapping Photos Before The Reception When Justin Timberlake Showed Up, Seemingly Out Of The Blue, To Snap A Photo With The Happy Couple

Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way I Look At Bambo Diaby On My Wedding Day When The Main Man "Crashed" Our Wedding

Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way I Look At Bambo Diaby On My Wedding Day When The Main Man "Crashed" Our Wedding

It Must Be Good Luck When Amy Schumer Crashes Your Wedding

It Must Be Good Luck When Amy Schumer Crashes Your Wedding

When The Actor From Home Alone Shows Up At Your Wedding

When The Actor From Home Alone Shows Up At Your Wedding

I hope this was when he was still a national joke instead of a national tragedy

Lady Gaga Showed Up To This Couple's Wedding Party, Capping Off An Already Memorable Day

Lady Gaga Showed Up To This Couple's Wedding Party, Capping Off An Already Memorable Day

As If On My Wedding Day I Got To Meet Olly Murs... This Just Topped The Whole Day Off

As If On My Wedding Day I Got To Meet Olly Murs... This Just Topped The Whole

Macklemore Crashes The Wedding After His Mom Coaxes Him To Do It

Macklemore Crashes The Wedding After His Mom Coaxes Him To Do It

Amy Schumer, Glen Hansard And Judd Apatow Showed Up For This Wedding

Amy Schumer, Glen Hansard And Judd Apatow Showed Up For This Wedding

I Now Pronounce You Man And Wife And Ian Rankin

I Now Pronounce You Man And Wife And Ian Rankin

