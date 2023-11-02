ADVERTISEMENT

After dressing up as Clueless’ protagonist Cher with her daughter, North West, and rocking a Bratz doll costume alongside her sister, Khloé, Kim Kardashian decided to embody Salma Hayek’s character in the 1996 horror film From Dusk Till Dawn.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Wednesday, when she posted a video showcasing her daring outfit inspired by Hayek’s vampire stripper Santánico Pandemonium from the Quentin Tarantino cult classic.

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Salma Hayek’s vampire character from the 1996 horror-action movie ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’

In the video, the Kardashian star can be seen wearing a velvet bikini with gold details, a detailed headdress, and a gold snake bracelet. She also held a massive yellow snake, just like Salma did in the film.

The sultry costume not only caught the attention of fans but also earned praise from Hayek herself.



Salma Hayek was able to overcome her fear of snakes for the Quentin Tarantino cult classic

In response, Salma reposted Kim’s video on her Instagram story along with a heartfelt message: “Bravo @kimkardashian. I’m so honored,” wrote Hayek. “You’ve brought back some wild memories … and a little PTSD. Kim wore it best.”

The scene referenced by both women involved dancing with snakes – something that terrified Salma at that time. In fact, during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in 2017, she revealed how anxious she was while filming this particular scene due to her extreme fear of reptiles.

“‘Oh, by the way, you’re dancing with a snake.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that, I can’t do that. It’s my greatest fear,’” Hayek recalled Tarantino telling her. She further added: “I had to overcome my greatest fear. I had to go into a trance to do the dance. And there was no choreography. It was improvised. Because you can’t choreograph a snake — we don’t know what she’s going to do!”

Despite not breaking box office records at its release, ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ has since become a beloved cult classic.

