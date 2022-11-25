People around the world can be divided into two categories: those who absolutely love Black Friday, and those who make fun of it every year (but still secretly buy a thing or two). Although it is hard to believe that you might not have ever heard about Black Friday, if that’s the case, it is the day after Thanksgiving, when we happily buy stuff we don’t need for a little less money than at any other time of the year.

Initially, it was just this one day when stores would offer Black Friday deals, and things would grow quite intense as customers rushed to get the goods before someone else could take them from under their noses. With the introduction of online sales, things got a little easier. Now you can look for the best Black Friday stores with large discounts from the comfort of your home and avoid physical contact with other people with the same goal. Another new development is that now Thanksgiving sales start earlier and sometimes last for a whole week.

We at Bored Panda decided to give you our own Black Friday special offer: a whole article full of Black Friday memes. Whether you actively participate in the shopping or prefer to sit this one out, you will surely find this collection amusing. Do you have a favorite Black Friday meme? Share it with us in the comments!