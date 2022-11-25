People around the world can be divided into two categories: those who absolutely love Black Friday, and those who make fun of it every year (but still secretly buy a thing or two). Although it is hard to believe that you might not have ever heard about Black Friday, if that’s the case, it is the day after Thanksgiving, when we happily buy stuff we don’t need for a little less money than at any other time of the year.

Initially, it was just this one day when stores would offer Black Friday deals, and things would grow quite intense as customers rushed to get the goods before someone else could take them from under their noses. With the introduction of online sales, things got a little easier. Now you can look for the best Black Friday stores with large discounts from the comfort of your home and avoid physical contact with other people with the same goal. Another new development is that now Thanksgiving sales start earlier and sometimes last for a whole week. 

We at Bored Panda decided to give you our own Black Friday special offer: a whole article full of Black Friday memes. Whether you actively participate in the shopping or prefer to sit this one out, you will surely find this collection amusing. Do you have a favorite Black Friday meme? Share it with us in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black-Friday-Memes

alk1234 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#2

Black-Friday-Memes

blushtan Report

14points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My bank account issues a blood curdling scream and hides in the corner.

1
1point
reply
#3

Black-Friday-Memes

MattBellassai Report

14points
POST
#4

Black-Friday-Memes

jwoodham Report

14points
POST
chicken
chicken
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WOW, impressive, in my first grade I was only the line leader twice I think

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Black-Friday-Memes

Sensuwal Report

14points
POST
#6

Black-Friday-Memes

steviegidden Report

14points
POST
#7

Black-Friday-Memes

wrongd0er Report

13points
POST
Falcon
Falcon
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm stealing this, lol!

1
1point
reply
#8

Black-Friday-Memes

ConanOBrien Report

13points
POST
#9

Black-Friday-Memes

mohanad123123 Report

13points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, not everyone. BTW, I like the grasshopper shaped heli.

0
0points
reply
#10

Black-Friday-Memes

dumbasses_r_us Report

13points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude, I got bad news for you...

2
2points
reply
#11

Black-Friday-Memes

keyon Report

12points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

target has 10 cents off on some awesome c**p if you’re interested

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Black-Friday-Memes

DarkRainLife Report

12points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

all the billionaires will become millionaires

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Black-Friday-Memes

sarahcolonna Report

12points
POST
#14

Black-Friday-Memes

zoubek3 Report

11points
POST
#15

Black-Friday-Memes

AquamanK55 Report

11points
POST
#16

Black-Friday-Memes

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
#17

Black-Friday-Memes

HagNasty Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#18

Black-Friday-Memes

rachelmillman Report

11points
POST
#19

Black-Friday-Memes

chamika_m Report

10points
POST
#20

Black-Friday-Memes

Nurrsha Report

10points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you combine inflation with deflation and get exploitation.

1
1point
reply
#21

Black-Friday-Memes

BeautyByBetty Report

10points
POST
#22

Black-Friday-Memes

trevor_norris0 Report

10points
POST
#23

Black-Friday-Memes

MacMallyMMA Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you don't talk about the PS5 isle

0
0points
reply
#24

Black-Friday-Memes

barryfromwat Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#25

Black-Friday-Memes

Yoyoesnadia Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

do you get a Black Friday belt for your loot too?

0
0points
reply
#26

Black-Friday-Memes

jaybier2000 Report

9points
POST
#27

Black-Friday-Memes

BirbActivist Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fake, the shop's floor is not empty like that on BF

-1
-1point
reply
#28

Black-Friday-Memes

Prairiedogn Report

9points
POST
#29

Black-Friday-Memes

millerkern Report

8points
POST
#30

Black-Friday-Memes

ReadyTraining Report

8points
POST
chicken
chicken
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thanks, looks about as hard than the 2020 toilet paper mayhem

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Black-Friday-Memes

Petaaa Report

8points
POST
#32

Black-Friday-Memes

Eva-Fox Report

8points
POST
#33

Black-Friday-Memes

Salohkin11 Report

8points
POST
#34

Black-Friday-Memes

ExpertAccident Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’m thankful for my black friday battle cart

1
1point
reply
#35

Black-Friday-Memes

Gedogfx Report

8points
POST
#36

Black-Friday-Memes

UgreenOfficial Report

8points
POST
#37

Black-Friday-Memes

Thaifox Report

8points
POST
#38

Black-Friday-Memes

nikitaaar Report

8points
POST
#39

Black-Friday-Memes

ownyourlimits Report

8points
POST
#40

Black-Friday-Memes

chadzumock Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#41

Black-Friday-Memes

XplodingUnicorn Report

8points
POST
#42

Black-Friday-Memes

ghostdahlias Report

7points
POST
#43

Black-Friday-Memes

MaskedUser13 Report

7points
POST
#44

Black-Friday-Memes

pmjski Report

7points
POST
#45

Black-Friday-Memes

cloudcone Report

7points
POST
#46

Black-Friday-Memes

moshedman85 Report

7points
POST
#47

Black-Friday-Memes

Revil-0 Report

7points
POST
#48

Black-Friday-Memes

RexHuppke Report

7points
POST
#49

Black-Friday-Memes

maxzma Report

7points
POST
#50

Black-Friday-Memes

jamesbiscos Report

7points
POST
#51

Black-Friday-Memes

xSilverdroid Report

7points
POST
#52

Black-Friday-Memes

AlanGHangover Report

6points
POST
#53

Black-Friday-Memes

TaliaMar Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Black-Friday-Memes

HummBaby40 Report

6points
POST
#55

Black-Friday-Memes

Bonkversity Report

6points
POST
#56

Black-Friday-Memes

billybobtexas Report

6points
POST
#57

Black-Friday-Memes

LtKanada Report

6points
POST
#58

Black-Friday-Memes

GilbertotheGrT Report

6points
POST
#59

Black-Friday-Memes

TisTheDamnPhD Report

6points
POST
#60

Black-Friday-Memes

yagirltoomuch Report

6points
POST
#61

Black-Friday-Memes

TakaTina1 Report

6points
POST
#62

Black-Friday-Memes

ReadingRelated Report

6points
POST
#63

Black-Friday-Memes

Darth_Pingu Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Black-Friday-Memes

Pandamoanimum Report

6points
POST
#65

Black-Friday-Memes

jaku_zzi Report

6points
POST
#66

Black-Friday-Memes

Jayd3nKnight Report

6points
POST
#67

Black-Friday-Memes

LASTEXITshirts Report

6points
POST
#68

Black-Friday-Memes

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#69

Black-Friday-Memes

Ok_Cash8046 Report

6points
POST
#70

Black-Friday-Memes

PapaJaundice Report

6points
POST
#71

Black-Friday-Memes

VPM1991 Report

6points
POST
#72

Black-Friday-Memes

Donimation73 Report

6points
POST
#73

Black-Friday-Memes

dragonpaint Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Black-Friday-Memes

MortuusSlayn Report

6points
POST
#75

Black-Friday-Memes

TheroryGuy1 Report

6points
POST
#76

Black-Friday-Memes