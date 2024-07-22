Salma Hayek’s Optical Illusion Dress Has Fans Convinced She’s “Gonna Stay Fine All Her Life”

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma Hayek has once again proven that, sometimes, a dress is all you need to steal the show.

On July 18th, at Gucci‘s dazzling summer soiree in honor of its Flora fragrance, the 57-year-old actress showcased a mini-dress that created a striking optical illusion during the event held at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California.

The ageless star wore a bodycon dress that highlighted her enviable hourglass figure with a floral print in shades of green and blue splashed across the front.

Salma Hayek blew fans away with a stunning optical illusion dress for a Gucci event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California

Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram

Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram

The dress played an optical trick, as its vivid floral panel transitioned seamlessly into sleek black fabric on the sides. The result was a look that was undoubtedly head-turning.

Her simple visual masterpiece was accessorized with a necklace to match. She also wore classic black peep-toe heels and a silver ring.

Jessica Alba commented on her post and said she looked “stunning.”

The 57-year-old actress shared a picture with Miley Cyrus, the face of the new Flora Gorgeous Orchid fragrance

Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram

Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram

A number of fans also praised her for the glamorous look.

“She’s gonna stay fine all her life guys,” one fan said.

“Love that dress, hmm wonder where I can get a knock off lol,” said another.

“Love that dress on you,” read a third comment.

“,You are SO beautiful and real,” one fan said, while another wrote, “I love your dress and Miley well no words are needed for her”

Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram

Image credits: Salma Hayek / Instagram

Over the decades, Salma has created a repertoire of timeless elegance and classic sophistication on the red carpet. But this wasn’t always the case.

The Frida actress recalled how she wore a man’s suit to her very first red carpet experience, which was the 1996 premiere of The Birdcage.

“I didn’t have any connections. The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man’s suit because no one else gave me anything to wear,” she told W Magazine in August 2023.

The ageless star said she had to wear a man’s suit for her first red carpet appearance because she “didn’t have any connections” at the time

Salma Hayek explains why she ‘wore man suits for awhile’ on first red carpets https://t.co/1aiZ9VG3pJ pic.twitter.com/DANhOwdrJ4 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2023

During her early days, she “didn’t have access to a lot of designers.”

“They didn’t want to dress me, and so I had to be creative, or find something last minute,” she said during a Vogue interview in April.

The chic queen of the red carpet said she learned how to style herself over the years.

“I’m not a typical model. When you don’t look like a model, you have to learn how to dress: what works and what doesn’t,” she told The Standard in 2016.

“For fashion, my body’s challenging,” she said about learning how to dress herself over the years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The Oscar nominee said she had help from fashion designers who have worked with her along the way.

“At different points, they all taught me tricks: what to accentuate, what to stay away from, and what an inch up or an inch down does,” she continued. “It’s such a science. They’re kind of engineers, especially when they have a challenging body like mine. For fashion, my body’s challenging.”