Whatever you decide to wear—that’s all taste and you do you.

That won’t stop folks from throwing in their two cents about what it is that you call clothing. And sometimes, they might just be right. No, it’s not you. It’s the clothes. Sometimes they are just impossible to justify and defend. I mean, look at them. You can’t even say they're haute couture. Not sure what to call them.

You decide.

#1

Another Innovative Design From Shein🥲

Another Innovative Design From Shein🥲

Lauren Treloar Report

#2

It Looks Like She Stuck A Kleenex To Her Ass With Painters Tape

It Looks Like She Stuck A Kleenex To Her Ass With Painters Tape

Sierra Rachelle Furtwangler Report

#3

Oh Lord No And For That Price?!?! What Is Wrong With People Lol

Oh Lord No And For That Price?!?! What Is Wrong With People Lol

Jennifer Culver-Irwin Report

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Some of these are just proof that some people have way too much money and don't know what to spend it on anymore

The bare bones definition of clothes is essentially a thing to cover your shame with, with the added bonus of giving your body the needed protection against the elements, i.e. intense heat, cold and whatever else decides to fall from the sky.

But clothes have evolved since man’s first decision to use a maple leaf. In fact, it has moved beyond functionality and has become a lot of many things.
#4

This Looks Like Someone Smeared Mustard All Over A Bedsheet

This Looks Like Someone Smeared Mustard All Over A Bedsheet

Pamela Marie Report

Gillbella
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mustard?? No no, that's a little baby poonami that squished out their nappy

#5

Ready To Show The Third Eye

Ready To Show The Third Eye

Patrícia Chies Report

#6

This Just Popped Up In My Reels 😧

This Just Popped Up In My Reels 😧

Debra Fulbright Report

Clothes have become a way of expressing oneself. Others look at you and they immediately can get a glimpse into who you really are. Heck, you look at you, and immediately understand what your image is saying about you.

It is clothing that imposes an impression upon others and it influences how you feel about you and how others will behave towards you. Dressing business casual and dumpster fire attire is definitely a testament to it in a job interview.
#7

Now Shein What Is This?😐

Now Shein What Is This?😐

Amaya Ferrer Report

#8

Saw This Shared On Snapchat. $335

Saw This Shared On Snapchat. $335

Shelby Bradshaw Report

#9

Mushroom Top Anyone???

Mushroom Top Anyone???

Lily Mottershead Report

This also translates to an evolutionary psychology concept of mate selection. You don’t just dress to impress a boss—you dress to impress your potential partner.

Just like the peacock unravels its vibrant fan of a tail, similar behaviors can be seen in a number of species, including humans. But instead of their nonexistent tails, they use clothes to increase their chances of becoming a specimen in discussion on the Discovery Channel.

The same works the other way, mind you—you can use clothes to blend in.
#10

Truly No Words For This One

Truly No Words For This One

Clare McMath Report

#11

I'm Getting Worried About These Ads

I'm Getting Worried About These Ads

Michelle Nudson Report

Jason
Jason
Jason
Community Member
2 hours ago

I might have tried to push the button more than once.

#12

Uhhh…😳

Uhhh…😳

Jessica Marie Report

There’s also an interesting phenomenon whereby in many societies, certain clothes depict wealth and taste. The Hemline Index suggests this by stating that skirt lengths rise and fall depending on stock prices and overall economic status, which is reflected in how women choose to dress. Recessions mean longer dresses and skirts, while economic prosperity means shorter hemlines.
#13

Temu 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Temu 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Roger Thalien Report

#14

At Least It Only Costs £8.49 I Guess 🤣

At Least It Only Costs £8.49 I Guess 🤣

Jules Shaw Report

#15

Edit: Sorry Everyone I Didn’t Mean To Step On Toes. I Can Honestly Say I Had Never Heard Of This Person. I Just Saw The Dress And Thought It Was Ugly

Edit: Sorry Everyone I Didn't Mean To Step On Toes. I Can Honestly Say I Had Never Heard Of This Person. I Just Saw The Dress And Thought It Was Ugly

Narys anonimas Report

Ultimately, you are what you wear. Researchers Mary Ellen Roach-Higgins and Joanne B. Eicher have suggested this in their scholarly work on dress and identity, saying that the clothes send nonverbal cues to other people—cues like how powerful on a social scale you are, how much influence you have over people, how smart you are or even how much you earn.
#16

No, Thank You Amazon. That Dress Is Awful And Overpriced

No, Thank You Amazon. That Dress Is Awful And Overpriced

Whitney Vasquez Report

#17

It’s A Top & Skirt Set… Maybe I Just Don’t Understand Modern Fashion But…😅😅

It's A Top & Skirt Set… Maybe I Just Don't Understand Modern Fashion But…😅😅

Harmony Douglas Report

#18

Soooooo

Soooooo

Nathalie Nootje Report

Clothes are so connotative that you can’t help but think about specific people based on the things that they have on them.

Just think about it: whenever you see round, black-rimmed glasses, you will likely think of Harry Potter; whenever you see glass shoes, you can’t help but immediately associate them with Cinderella; and whenever you see a red cap with an M on it, bam, that’s Mario.
#19

Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲

Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲

Narys anonimas Report

#20

Over $200 For The Shorts Alone Just To Look Like A Caveman From A School Play

Over $200 For The Shorts Alone Just To Look Like A Caveman From A School Play

Jordan Green Report

#21

Really?!

Really?!

Anna Tribe Report

Everything from the fabric to the make to even the colors signify something about you.

For instance, the color black is associated with power, mystery, and professionalism, whereas red is passion, intensity and aggression, yellow is happiness, optimism and youth, blue is loyalty, stability, and tranquility, and green is healing, success and hope. There’s more, but you get the point.
#22

A Couple Of Things….i Really Need Amazon To Stop Advertising Things To Me That Are Trillion Dollarssss 😂…..i Also Thought This Was A Bonnet At First. Then Realized It Was Dress To My Horror. I Just…don’t Know What They Were Thinking Lmao

A Couple Of Things….i Really Need Amazon To Stop Advertising Things To Me That Are Trillion Dollarssss 😂…..i Also Thought This Was A Bonnet At First. Then Realized It Was Dress To My Horror. I Just…don't Know What They Were Thinking Lmao

Narys anonimas Report

#23

Not Exactly A Dress But…. 🤢🤮

Not Exactly A Dress But…. 🤢🤮

Brandy Leigh Report

#24

Wdym By Almost Single 🤨

Wdym By Almost Single 🤨

Em Linder Report

There’s, of course, more to it than color as previously mentioned, and Science of People provides a nifty guide on how to achieve a certain look.

According to them, for a formal look, go with dark colors and minimal accessories. For casual, go with bright colors, loose fits, and a single yet outstanding accessory. If it’s edgy you want, mix and match colors, fabrics and shapes that are bold.
#25

Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲

Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲

Narys anonimas Report

#26

Gotta Use Satien Babe

Gotta Use Satien Babe

Charlotte Cleret Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm fine with the Free the Nipple movement. I don't know if I'm ready for the Free the Vajayjay movement.

#27

I Finally Have A Contribution! It Looks Like When You’re Drunk In The Club Bathroom, Trying To Put Your Complicated Dress Back On

I Finally Have A Contribution! It Looks Like When You're Drunk In The Club Bathroom, Trying To Put Your Complicated Dress Back On

Avalon Crowley-Holyoak Report

zububonsai
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, to me it looks like the brass string is supposed to go over the now still bare shoulder, but when fotographer and model tried that they found out it hangs too loose and instead of shorten the strap on the backside they decided "let's put it just above the othe side, no one will notice".

For professionals, it’s all about that well-fitted, modest lifestyle. On the contrary, if you want to be more attractive, they’d be more revealing than that of professionals, but they should also be comfortable and should highlight your best features.

Lastly, strong, bold and representative clothing might have the added bonus of showing off your power as an individual, but if it’s unique you want, prints, weird shapes and unorthodox accessories from boutiques might do the trick.

#28

Expensive Too. 2500 Ddk/400ish Euro. Don't The Model Just Look So Happy Wearing That Thing 😄

Expensive Too. 2500 Ddk/400ish Euro. Don't The Model Just Look So Happy Wearing That Thing 😄

Kristine Tæbring Report

#29

Not A Dress But What Is This And Why Is There Only 1 Of Them Left?

Not A Dress But What Is This And Why Is There Only 1 Of Them Left?

Erin Leigh Report

Leaf
Leaf
Leaf
Community Member
2 hours ago

Bet there's only one because they only made the one. No way people are actually buying this.

#30

I Was Scrolling Through Reels When I Came Across This 💀 She Said It Was Gorgeous

I Was Scrolling Through Reels When I Came Across This 💀 She Said It Was Gorgeous

Persephone Eris Nyx Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
41 minutes ago

A payed influencer can say anything? And slso, taste is personal 🤷‍♂️

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? What style do you prefer and would you wear any of the dresses in this listicle? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

And if you can’t stop looking at these fashion fails, why not give another one of our articles a go.
#31

Found This In The Wild Today 😳

Found This In The Wild Today 😳

Breehan Saunders Report

#32

The Video Was Moving Pretty Fast So Apologies The Screenshots Aren’t The Best. I Knew From The Second I Saw The Word “Modern” I’d Hate Them 🫠🫠 If It Was Red Maybe The Bow One Would Be Okay For A Christmas Party Or Something But For A Weddinnng??? 😩

The Video Was Moving Pretty Fast So Apologies The Screenshots Aren't The Best. I Knew From The Second I Saw The Word "Modern" I'd Hate Them 🫠🫠 If It Was Red Maybe The Bow One Would Be Okay For A Christmas Party Or Something But For A Weddinnng??? 😩

Narys anonimas Report

#33

Guys, It’s On Sale! Grab Two! Would Make A Great Christmas Gift 🤪😂

Guys, It's On Sale! Grab Two! Would Make A Great Christmas Gift 🤪😂

Rebecca Floyd Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago

They want over $1500 for a FEATHER? Audi would kill a bird for free, and then there would be enough feathers to make a top.

#34

Found In Another Group! This Is Crazy

Found In Another Group! This Is Crazy

Narys anonimas Report

#35

Ain't No Way In Hell I'm Paying Anywhere Near That Much Especially When It Comes With Huge Holes.... It's Supposed To Be A Purse... To Hold Things🥴🥴

Ain't No Way In Hell I'm Paying Anywhere Near That Much Especially When It Comes With Huge Holes.... It's Supposed To Be A Purse... To Hold Things🥴🥴

Iris Moo Report

#36

Cute Dress. Lets Ruin It By Putting The Slip On Top Of It

Cute Dress. Lets Ruin It By Putting The Slip On Top Of It

Hansu Bansu Report

#37

Kate Groves Report

#38

Bloody Bandage Wrap Chic 💅 It's Almost 800 Dollars

Bloody Bandage Wrap Chic 💅 It's Almost 800 Dollars

Abigail Lynn Report

#39

Oh Yes, I’ve Always Wanted To Sit On A Ton Of Insects

Oh Yes, I've Always Wanted To Sit On A Ton Of Insects

Ella Darling Report

#40

I'll Bet He Was Speechless

I'll Bet He Was Speechless

Sara Jones Report

Alex Boyd
Alex Boyd
Alex Boyd
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Without the black halter top (?) This looks like a fairly normal 1980's wedding dress.

#41

I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think

I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think

Midas Moore Report

#42

Found This On Facebook Marketplace 😍 She Said Those Are Very Pretty Dresses Good For A Wedding 😛

Found This On Facebook Marketplace 😍 She Said Those Are Very Pretty Dresses Good For A Wedding 😛

Karolina Kolaříková Report

#43

The Only Thing I Can Say: $449.99

The Only Thing I Can Say: $449.99

Hana Bechara Report

#44

Not A Dress But Worth A Share. Wonder If It Works Like A Slinky On The Stairs? 🤔 Oh, And The Price. 😬

Not A Dress But Worth A Share. Wonder If It Works Like A Slinky On The Stairs? 🤔 Oh, And The Price. 😬

Kresten Carroll Report

#45

I Was Specifically Looking Through Fb Marketplace For Size 3x Skirts, Pants, Etc And This Pops Up!!! Lordt!!!!! I Just Can't 🥴

I Was Specifically Looking Through Fb Marketplace For Size 3x Skirts, Pants, Etc And This Pops Up!!! Lordt!!!!! I Just Can't 🥴

Lyn Beavers Report

#46

Yeah, She Planned This Whole Outfit Around Wanting Her Shirt To Show Under Her Skirt. Didn't Blur Bc It's An Ad. 🤣🫣

Yeah, She Planned This Whole Outfit Around Wanting Her Shirt To Show Under Her Skirt. Didn't Blur Bc It's An Ad. 🤣🫣

Kimberlee Dawn Long Report

#47

But Why

But Why

Myar Mohamed Report

#48

Can I Just Say I Am Confused When I Look At This? Lol



Katie Faust Report

#49

Came Across This Today, In A Clothing Shop In The UK, And Believe It Or Not This Is Actually A Dress 😶

Came Across This Today, In A Clothing Shop In The UK, And Believe It Or Not This Is Actually A Dress 😶

Luci Dudley Report

emmakgoldstein avatar
Emma Goldstein
Emma Goldstein
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this mixed media. Unbutton the bottom and show off the legs.

#50

I Know It’s Not A Dress But I Saw These At Target And Laughed So Hard 🤣

I Know It’s Not A Dress But I Saw These At Target And Laughed So Hard 🤣

Tiana Barone Report

#51

This Shirt Bothers Me So Much

This Shirt Bothers Me So Much

Rebecca Eve Report

#52

I Just Found These & What People Have Done This Year. Thoughts 🤷‍♀️

I Just Found These & What People Have Done This Year. Thoughts 🤷‍♀️

Report

#53

The Video Was Moving Pretty Fast So Apologies The Screenshots Aren’t The Best. I Knew From The Second I Saw The Word “Modern” I’d Hate Them 🫠🫠 If It Was Red Maybe The Bow One Would Be Okay For A Christmas Party Or Something But For A Weddinnng??? 😩

The Video Was Moving Pretty Fast So Apologies The Screenshots Aren’t The Best. I Knew From The Second I Saw The Word “Modern” I’d Hate Them 🫠🫠 If It Was Red Maybe The Bow One Would Be Okay For A Christmas Party Or Something But For A Weddinnng??? 😩

Narys anonimas Report

#54

Label Shows This Was From A Bridal Shop ......if Anyone Wants One, Like

Label Shows This Was From A Bridal Shop ......if Anyone Wants One, Like

Sara Jones Report

#55

Nice Pants

Nice Pants

Haylee Meskow Report

#56

Found This On Facebook Marketplace 😍 She Said Those Are Very Pretty Dresses Good For A Wedding 😛

Found This On Facebook Marketplace 😍 She Said Those Are Very Pretty Dresses Good For A Wedding 😛

Karolina Kolaříková Report

#57

🫣

🫣

Sara Jones Report

#58

😬

😬

Becka Lynn O'Neil Report

#59

Tis The Seasons....🎁 (My Bestie Posted This On Her Own Ig And I Just Had To Share Lollll They're Also Loud If You Shake It Too)

Tis The Seasons....🎁 (My Bestie Posted This On Her Own Ig And I Just Had To Share Lollll They're Also Loud If You Shake It Too)

Barby WK Report

#60

A Girl A Grade Above Me Wore A Dress Like This To Our Prom And She Sounded Like Glass Clinking Together When She Walked Around. It Looked So Uncomfortable And She Literally Couldn't Dance In It

A Girl A Grade Above Me Wore A Dress Like This To Our Prom And She Sounded Like Glass Clinking Together When She Walked Around. It Looked So Uncomfortable And She Literally Couldn't Dance In It

Dylan Love Arthur Report

