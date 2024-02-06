That won’t stop folks from throwing in their two cents about what it is that you call clothing. And sometimes, they might just be right. No, it’s not you. It’s the clothes. Sometimes they are just impossible to justify and defend. I mean, look at them. You can’t even say they're haute couture. Not sure what to call them.

Whatever you decide to wear—that’s all taste and you do you.

#1 Another Innovative Design From Shein🥲 Share icon

#2 It Looks Like She Stuck A Kleenex To Her Ass With Painters Tape Share icon

#3 Oh Lord No And For That Price?!?! What Is Wrong With People Lol Share icon

The bare bones definition of clothes is essentially a thing to cover your shame with, with the added bonus of giving your body the needed protection against the elements, i.e. intense heat, cold and whatever else decides to fall from the sky. But clothes have evolved since man’s first decision to use a maple leaf. In fact, it has moved beyond functionality and has become a lot of many things.

#4 This Looks Like Someone Smeared Mustard All Over A Bedsheet Share icon

#5 Ready To Show The Third Eye Share icon

#6 This Just Popped Up In My Reels 😧 Share icon

Clothes have become a way of expressing oneself. Others look at you and they immediately can get a glimpse into who you really are. Heck, you look at you, and immediately understand what your image is saying about you. ADVERTISEMENT It is clothing that imposes an impression upon others and it influences how you feel about you and how others will behave towards you. Dressing business casual and dumpster fire attire is definitely a testament to it in a job interview.

#7 Now Shein What Is This?😐 Share icon

#8 Saw This Shared On Snapchat. $335 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Mushroom Top Anyone??? Share icon

This also translates to an evolutionary psychology concept of mate selection. You don’t just dress to impress a boss—you dress to impress your potential partner. Just like the peacock unravels its vibrant fan of a tail, similar behaviors can be seen in a number of species, including humans. But instead of their nonexistent tails, they use clothes to increase their chances of becoming a specimen in discussion on the Discovery Channel. The same works the other way, mind you—you can use clothes to blend in.

#10 Truly No Words For This One Share icon

#11 I'm Getting Worried About These Ads Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also an interesting phenomenon whereby in many societies, certain clothes depict wealth and taste. The Hemline Index suggests this by stating that skirt lengths rise and fall depending on stock prices and overall economic status, which is reflected in how women choose to dress. Recessions mean longer dresses and skirts, while economic prosperity means shorter hemlines.

#13 Temu 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Share icon

#14 At Least It Only Costs £8.49 I Guess 🤣 Share icon

#15 Edit: Sorry Everyone I Didn’t Mean To Step On Toes. I Can Honestly Say I Had Never Heard Of This Person. I Just Saw The Dress And Thought It Was Ugly Share icon

Ultimately, you are what you wear. Researchers Mary Ellen Roach-Higgins and Joanne B. Eicher have suggested this in their scholarly work on dress and identity, saying that the clothes send nonverbal cues to other people—cues like how powerful on a social scale you are, how much influence you have over people, how smart you are or even how much you earn.

#16 No, Thank You Amazon. That Dress Is Awful And Overpriced Share icon

#17 It’s A Top & Skirt Set… Maybe I Just Don’t Understand Modern Fashion But…😅😅 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Soooooo Share icon

Clothes are so connotative that you can’t help but think about specific people based on the things that they have on them. Just think about it: whenever you see round, black-rimmed glasses, you will likely think of Harry Potter; whenever you see glass shoes, you can’t help but immediately associate them with Cinderella; and whenever you see a red cap with an M on it, bam, that’s Mario.

#19 Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲 Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Over $200 For The Shorts Alone Just To Look Like A Caveman From A School Play Share icon

Everything from the fabric to the make to even the colors signify something about you. For instance, the color black is associated with power, mystery, and professionalism, whereas red is passion, intensity and aggression, yellow is happiness, optimism and youth, blue is loyalty, stability, and tranquility, and green is healing, success and hope. There’s more, but you get the point.

#22 A Couple Of Things….i Really Need Amazon To Stop Advertising Things To Me That Are Trillion Dollarssss 😂…..i Also Thought This Was A Bonnet At First. Then Realized It Was Dress To My Horror. I Just…don’t Know What They Were Thinking Lmao Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Not Exactly A Dress But…. 🤢🤮 Share icon

#24 Wdym By Almost Single 🤨 Share icon

There’s, of course, more to it than color as previously mentioned, and Science of People provides a nifty guide on how to achieve a certain look. According to them, for a formal look, go with dark colors and minimal accessories. For casual, go with bright colors, loose fits, and a single yet outstanding accessory. If it’s edgy you want, mix and match colors, fabrics and shapes that are bold.

#25 Facebook Marketplace Finds 🥴🥲 Share icon

#26 Gotta Use Satien Babe Share icon

#27 I Finally Have A Contribution! It Looks Like When You’re Drunk In The Club Bathroom, Trying To Put Your Complicated Dress Back On Share icon

For professionals, it’s all about that well-fitted, modest lifestyle. On the contrary, if you want to be more attractive, they’d be more revealing than that of professionals, but they should also be comfortable and should highlight your best features. Lastly, strong, bold and representative clothing might have the added bonus of showing off your power as an individual, but if it’s unique you want, prints, weird shapes and unorthodox accessories from boutiques might do the trick. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Expensive Too. 2500 Ddk/400ish Euro. Don't The Model Just Look So Happy Wearing That Thing 😄 Share icon

#29 Not A Dress But What Is This And Why Is There Only 1 Of Them Left? Share icon

#30 I Was Scrolling Through Reels When I Came Across This 💀 She Said It Was Gorgeous Share icon

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? What style do you prefer and would you wear any of the dresses in this listicle? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below! And if you can’t stop looking at these fashion fails, why not give another one of our articles a go.

#31 Found This In The Wild Today 😳 Share icon

#32 The Video Was Moving Pretty Fast So Apologies The Screenshots Aren’t The Best. I Knew From The Second I Saw The Word “Modern” I’d Hate Them 🫠🫠 If It Was Red Maybe The Bow One Would Be Okay For A Christmas Party Or Something But For A Weddinnng??? 😩 Share icon

#33 Guys, It’s On Sale! Grab Two! Would Make A Great Christmas Gift 🤪😂 Share icon

#34 Found In Another Group! This Is Crazy Share icon

#35 Ain't No Way In Hell I'm Paying Anywhere Near That Much Especially When It Comes With Huge Holes.... It's Supposed To Be A Purse... To Hold Things🥴🥴 Share icon

#36 Cute Dress. Lets Ruin It By Putting The Slip On Top Of It Share icon

#38 Bloody Bandage Wrap Chic 💅 It's Almost 800 Dollars Share icon

#39 Oh Yes, I’ve Always Wanted To Sit On A Ton Of Insects Share icon

#40 I'll Bet He Was Speechless Share icon

#41 I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think Share icon

#42 Found This On Facebook Marketplace 😍 She Said Those Are Very Pretty Dresses Good For A Wedding 😛 Share icon

#43 The Only Thing I Can Say: $449.99 Share icon

#44 Not A Dress But Worth A Share. Wonder If It Works Like A Slinky On The Stairs? 🤔 Oh, And The Price. 😬 Share icon

#45 I Was Specifically Looking Through Fb Marketplace For Size 3x Skirts, Pants, Etc And This Pops Up!!! Lordt!!!!! I Just Can't 🥴 Share icon

#46 Yeah, She Planned This Whole Outfit Around Wanting Her Shirt To Show Under Her Skirt. Didn't Blur Bc It's An Ad. 🤣🫣 Share icon

#47 But Why Share icon

#48 Can I Just Say I Am Confused When I Look At This? Lol Share icon

#49 Came Across This Today, In A Clothing Shop In The UK, And Believe It Or Not This Is Actually A Dress 😶 Share icon

#50 I Know It’s Not A Dress But I Saw These At Target And Laughed So Hard 🤣 Share icon

#51 This Shirt Bothers Me So Much Share icon

#52 I Just Found These & What People Have Done This Year. Thoughts 🤷‍♀️ Share icon

#53 The Video Was Moving Pretty Fast So Apologies The Screenshots Aren’t The Best. I Knew From The Second I Saw The Word “Modern” I’d Hate Them 🫠🫠 If It Was Red Maybe The Bow One Would Be Okay For A Christmas Party Or Something But For A Weddinnng??? 😩 Share icon

#54 Label Shows This Was From A Bridal Shop ......if Anyone Wants One, Like Share icon

#55 Nice Pants Share icon

#56 Found This On Facebook Marketplace 😍 She Said Those Are Very Pretty Dresses Good For A Wedding 😛 Share icon

#59 Tis The Seasons....🎁 (My Bestie Posted This On Her Own Ig And I Just Had To Share Lollll They're Also Loud If You Shake It Too) Share icon