Happy birthday to Jack Harlow , Common , and William H. Macy ! March 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper and Actor Jack Harlow, 28 Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, American rapper, singer, and songwriter Jack Harlow rose to prominence with his viral 2020 single “Whats Poppin.” His authentic style and confident delivery have earned him a devoted fanbase. He has since collected multiple chart-topping hits, including the number one single “First Class.”



Little-known fact: At age 12, Jack Harlow recorded his first songs using a Guitar Hero microphone on a laptop and sold the resulting CD at his middle school.

#2 Rapper and Actor Common, 54 Respected for his intellectual lyrics and smooth delivery, American rapper and actor Common has continually pushed artistic boundaries. His music often explores themes of love, spirituality, and social justice, resonating deeply with a global audience. He has garnered significant acclaim, including an Academy Award for the song "Glory" from the film Selma.



Little-known fact: During his teenage years in Chicago, Common worked as a ball boy for the legendary Chicago Bulls basketball team.

#3 Actor and Director William H. Macy, 76 American actor and filmmaker William H. Macy gained significant recognition for his role in the 1996 film Fargo, earning an Academy Award nomination. He is celebrated for his extensive work in independent films and his acclaimed performance as Frank Gallagher in the long-running television series Shameless.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to acting, William H. Macy initially studied veterinary medicine at Bethany College.

#4 Musician Adam Clayton, 66 An English-Irish musician, Adam Clayton is widely celebrated as the steadfast bassist for the legendary rock band U2. He has provided the driving rhythmic foundation for countless iconic tracks across their prolific career. Clayton, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has also garnered 22 Grammy Awards as a core member of the influential quartet.



Little-known fact: He was initially fired from his very first band, The Max Quad Band, for his perceived inability to play the bass guitar.

#5 Actress Dana Delany, 70 An American actress celebrated for her versatile dramatic roles, Dana Delany gained significant recognition with her two-time Emmy Award-winning performance in the Vietnam War drama China Beach. She has also voiced the iconic Lois Lane and starred in Desperate Housewives.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Dana Delany once worked as a cocktail waitress and sold tickets at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

#6 Singer David Draiman, 53 An American heavy metal singer and songwriter, David Michael Draiman rose to prominence as the powerful lead vocalist of Disturbed. He is best known for his distinctive baritone voice and penning hit singles like "Down with the Sickness."

Draiman also fronts the industrial metal project Device and earned a spot on Hit Parader's list of "Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time."



Little-known fact: David Draiman, despite his rock career, was trained as a hazzan, a Jewish cantor.

#7 Actor George Mackay, 34 Praised for his immersive acting style, British actor George MacKay commands the screen with a compelling presence.

He gained widespread acclaim for his lead role in the war film 1917 and also showcased his versatility in Captain Fantastic.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, at five years old, George MacKay produced, directed, and starred in a play of Peter the Wolf with his friends.

#8 Actress Lucy Fry, 34 An Australian actress known for her compelling performances, Lucy Elizabeth Fry celebrates her birthday today. Her career gained international traction with roles in fantasy and dramatic series. Fry is recognized for her work in the Netflix film Bright and the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Lucy Fry was a runner-up in Girlfriend Magazine’s Model Search in 2007.

#9 Musician and Filmmaker Fito Páez, 63 An influential Argentine musician and filmmaker, Fito Páez emerged as a pivotal figure in Latin rock with his emotive piano work and insightful songwriting. His 1992 album, El Amor Después del Amor, became the best-selling record in Argentine rock history. Páez has also garnered 11 Latin Grammy Awards for his prolific career.



Little-known fact: Fito Páez, who began playing piano at an early age, discontinued his classical music education due to suffering from myopia.

#10 Politician John Hoeven, 69 An American politician and banker, John Hoeven has shaped North Dakota's trajectory for over two decades. He served as governor for ten years before being elected to the US Senate.



Among his projects, Hoeven has focused on economic diversification, energy independence for his state, and securing vital agricultural support. His career reflects a commitment to public service and fiscal responsibility.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, John Hoeven was president and CEO of the Bank of North Dakota, which grew significantly under his leadership.

