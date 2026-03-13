Who Is Common? Common is an American rapper, actor, and activist, recognized for his thoughtful lyrics and versatile performances. He has carved out a unique space in entertainment by blending artistry with social consciousness, consistently delivering impactful work. His breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed album Like Water for Chocolate, particularly the Grammy-nominated single “The Light.” This success propelled him beyond the underground scene, establishing his mainstream appeal.

Full Name Common Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jennifer Hudson Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Luther High School South, Florida A&M University Father Lonnie Lynn Sr. Mother Mahalia Ann Hines Kids Omoye Assata Lynn

Early Life and Education Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr. was born on March 13, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of educator Mahalia Ann Hines and former basketball player Lonnie Lynn Sr. His mother stressed the importance of education and consistent church attendance during his upbringing. He attended Luther High School South in Chicago and later pursued a business administration degree at Florida A&M University. An early interest in rap led him to perform with a high school trio, foreshadowing his influential career.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Jennifer Hudson, Common previously dated tennis star Serena Williams and was romantically involved with Erykah Badu. He shares a daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, with his former girlfriend Kim Jones.

Career Highlights Common’s music career boasts flagship albums like Resurrection and Like Water for Chocolate, which garnered critical acclaim for their thoughtful lyrics and jazz-infused sound. His consistent output led to multiple Grammy Awards, including one for “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” with Erykah Badu. Beyond music, he launched a successful acting career with roles in films such as American Gangster and Selma, where he also co-wrote the Oscar-winning song “Glory.” Common also established the Common Ground Foundation, advocating for underprivileged youth. His trophy case includes an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and multiple Grammy Awards, cementing him as a versatile and celebrated artist across mediums.