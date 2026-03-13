Who Is Adam Clayton? Adam Charles Clayton is an English-Irish musician, globally recognized as the bassist of the iconic rock band U2. His distinctive bass playing style, marked by harmonic syncopation, provides a driving rhythm to the band’s influential sound. Clayton first garnered widespread attention as a co-founder of U2 in 1976, quickly becoming integral to their breakthrough. This foundational role established him within one of music’s most enduring groups.

Full Name Adam Charles Clayton Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $400 million Nationality English Irish Ethnicity White Education Mount Temple Comprehensive School Father Brian Clayton Mother Jo Clayton Siblings Sebastian Clayton, Sarah Clayton Kids Alba Clayton, Son (born 2010)

Early Life and Education Adam Charles Clayton was born to Brian and Jo Clayton in Chinnor, Oxfordshire, England. His father’s career as a pilot led the family to live briefly in Nairobi, Kenya, before settling in Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland, when Adam was five years old. He attended St Columba’s College and later Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where he famously met his future U2 bandmates. It was there that his early interest in music blossomed, eventually leading him to pick up the bass guitar.

Notable Relationships Adam Clayton has had several high-profile relationships, including a past engagement to supermodel Naomi Campbell. More recently, he married Brazilian lawyer Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho in September 2013, following a four-year courtship. Clayton and Teixeira de Carvalho amicably divorced in April 2024, but continue to co-parent their daughter, Alba. He also has a son from a previous relationship born in 2010.

Career Highlights Adam Clayton, as U2’s bassist, has been central to shaping their rock and alternative rock sound, contributing distinctive bass lines to global hits like “With or Without You” and “Mysterious Ways”. The band has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Beyond U2, Clayton collaborated with bandmate Larry Mullen Jr. on the popular 1996 “Theme from Mission: Impossible” single. He also contributed to U2 albums Achtung Baby and Zooropa. His profound impact has earned him 22 Grammy Awards with U2 and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.