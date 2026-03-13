Who Is William H. Macy? William Hall Macy Jr. is an American actor known for his nuanced portrayals of ordinary, often flawed, characters. His performances frequently blend a quiet intensity with understated vulnerability, making complex roles feel deeply authentic. He first garnered widespread attention with his Academy Award-nominated turn as Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 film Fargo, a performance that solidified his reputation for anchoring dark comedies and compelling dramas. His distinctive presence resonated with critics and audiences alike.

Full Name William Hall Macy Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Scottish, English, Irish Education Allegany High School, Bethany College, Goddard College, HB Studio Father William Hall Macy Sr. Mother Lois Overstreet Macy Kids Sophia Grace, Georgia Grace

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, William H. Macy spent his formative years in Georgia and Maryland, raised by his father, William Hall Macy Sr., a decorated World War II pilot, and his mother, Lois. After graduating from Allegany High School, he initially pursued veterinary medicine at Bethany College but soon transferred to Goddard College, where he immersed himself in theater studies under playwright David Mamet.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined William H. Macy’s personal life, notably his marriage to actress Felicity Huffman. They dated on and off for 15 years before marrying on September 6, 1997. Macy and Huffman share two daughters, Sophia Grace and Georgia Grace, and have navigated their shared family life through decades of public careers.

Career Highlights William H. Macy’s career is highlighted by his acclaimed performance in the 1996 film Fargo, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred as Frank Gallagher in the celebrated television series Shameless from 2011 to 2021, receiving multiple Emmy Award nominations. Beyond acting, Macy has expanded his craft into directing and writing, including co-founding the Atlantic Theater Company and directing various stage productions. He also wrote and starred in the Emmy-winning television film Door to Door. To date, Macy has collected two Emmy Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, solidifying his stature as a versatile and respected performer in the industry.