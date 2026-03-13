Who Is David Draiman? David Michael Draiman is an American heavy metal singer, noted for his distinctive distorted baritone voice and percussive singing style. He has been the powerful lead vocalist of Disturbed since 1996. Draiman’s breakout moment arrived with the band’s debut album, The Sickness, which featured the iconic single “Down with the Sickness.” This song propelled Disturbed into the public eye, establishing his authoritative stage presence.

Full Name David Michael Draiman Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Loyola University Chicago Father Yehuda “YJ” Draiman Siblings Benjamin Draiman Kids Samuel Bear Isamu Draiman

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, David Draiman grew up in a Jewish household, which deeply influenced his early life and perspective. He attended several Jewish day schools, including Ida Crown Jewish Academy in Chicago. He furthered his studies at Yeshivas Neveh Zion in Jerusalem before returning to the US to triple major at Loyola University Chicago in Political Science, Government, Philosophy, and Business Administration. Draiman considered law school before pursuing music.

Notable Relationships David Draiman married model Sarah Uli in an outdoor ceremony in November 2025, after proposing to her onstage during a Disturbed concert. Previously, he was married to model and actress Lena Yada from 2011 until their divorce in 2023. Draiman shares a son, Samuel Bear Isamu Draiman, with his ex-wife Lena Yada, with whom he continues to co-parent. He publicly confirmed his relationship with Uli in January 2024.

Career Highlights David Draiman, as the frontman of Disturbed, achieved multi-platinum success with albums like The Sickness and Indestructible. His unique vocal style led to him being ranked number 42 on Hit Parader’s list of “Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time” in 2006. During Disturbed’s hiatus from 2011 to 2015, Draiman formed the industrial metal project Device, releasing a self-titled album in 2013. The band’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” also became a major hit. Disturbed has sold over 17 million records worldwide, earning multiple RIAA certifications for their albums. Draiman’s songwriting has also contributed to many of the band’s successful singles.