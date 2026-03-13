New York City, New York, US

Who Is Dana Delany? Dana Welles Delany is an American actress known for her compelling work across television, film, and stage. Her performances often explore characters with strength and complexity. She achieved widespread recognition in the dramatic series China Beach, earning critical acclaim and two Emmy Awards. This defining role showcased her profound acting abilities.

Full Name Dana Welles Delany Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Phillips Academy, Wesleyan University Father Jack Delany Mother Mary Delany Siblings Corey Delany, Sean Delany

Early Life and Education A family focus on the arts shaped Dana Delany’s early years in Stamford, Connecticut, where she often attended Broadway shows with her parents. Her father was a plumbing company CEO, and her mother an interior designer. Delany’s formal education began at Phillips Academy, a prep school in Andover, Massachusetts, before she majored in theater at Wesleyan University, graduating in 1978.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dana Delany’s personal life, including relationships with actors Treat Williams and Henry Czerny. Despite dating, she has never married. Delany also has no children, having consistently prioritized her career and personal freedom.

Career Highlights Dana Delany’s breakthrough performance as Colleen McMurphy in the series China Beach earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards. This iconic role solidified her reputation as a powerful dramatic actress. Her versatile career also includes extensive voice work, most notably as the enduring voice of Lois Lane across various animated Superman projects. Delany also starred in Desperate Housewives and Body of Proof. To date, Delany has received numerous accolades for her contributions to entertainment, reflecting a sustained impact in Hollywood.