Who Is Lucy Fry? Lucy Elizabeth Fry is an Australian actress recognized for her versatile performances across film and television. Her roles often blend ethereal qualities with grounded emotional depth. She first captured international attention as Lissa Dragomir in the fantasy film Vampire Academy. This breakthrough role established her presence in a global market, leading to a steady stream of diverse projects.

Full Name Lucy Elizabeth Fry Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality Australian Education Brisbane Girls Grammar School Father Alex Fry Mother Wendy Fry Siblings Sally Fry

Early Life and Education Born in Wooloowin, Australia, Lucy Fry developed an early passion for performance, encouraged by her family. She began studying theatre from a young age, honing her craft. Fry attended Brisbane Girls Grammar School in Brisbane, Queensland, and trained with the physical theatre company Zen Zen Zo. This early theatrical immersion laid a strong foundation for her later screen career.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Lucy Fry has maintained a private approach to her personal life, though she was linked to actor Dominic Sherwood in 2017. Later, speculation tied her to Daniel Webber, her co-star from 11.22.63, in 2018. She remains single, focusing on her career without public children or confirmed partners since her last reported relationships.

Career Highlights Lucy Fry’s works-first approach to her craft has yielded several prominent roles. She starred as Tikka in the Netflix urban fantasy film Bright alongside Will Smith, a role that brought her significant global recognition. She also delivered a critically praised performance as Marina Oswald in the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63, showcasing her dramatic range. More recently, Fry has been a main character as Stella Gigante in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem since 2019.