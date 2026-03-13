Lucy Fry smiling at a panel discussion, speaking into a microphone with short blonde hair and gold earrings.

Lucy Fry

Born

March 13, 1992

Died
Birthplace

Wooloowin, Australia

Age

34 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Lucy Fry?

Lucy Elizabeth Fry is an Australian actress recognized for her versatile performances across film and television. Her roles often blend ethereal qualities with grounded emotional depth.

She first captured international attention as Lissa Dragomir in the fantasy film Vampire Academy. This breakthrough role established her presence in a global market, leading to a steady stream of diverse projects.

Full NameLucy Elizabeth Fry
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAustralian
EducationBrisbane Girls Grammar School
FatherAlex Fry
MotherWendy Fry
SiblingsSally Fry

Early Life and Education

Born in Wooloowin, Australia, Lucy Fry developed an early passion for performance, encouraged by her family. She began studying theatre from a young age, honing her craft.

Fry attended Brisbane Girls Grammar School in Brisbane, Queensland, and trained with the physical theatre company Zen Zen Zo. This early theatrical immersion laid a strong foundation for her later screen career.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Lucy Fry has maintained a private approach to her personal life, though she was linked to actor Dominic Sherwood in 2017. Later, speculation tied her to Daniel Webber, her co-star from 11.22.63, in 2018.

She remains single, focusing on her career without public children or confirmed partners since her last reported relationships.

Career Highlights

Lucy Fry’s works-first approach to her craft has yielded several prominent roles. She starred as Tikka in the Netflix urban fantasy film Bright alongside Will Smith, a role that brought her significant global recognition.

She also delivered a critically praised performance as Marina Oswald in the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63, showcasing her dramatic range. More recently, Fry has been a main character as Stella Gigante in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem since 2019.

Signature Quote

“Playing Lissa was the most thrilling, terrifying, uplifting, fulfilling, surprising, and experience of my life.”

