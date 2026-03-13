Who Is Jack Harlow? Jackman Thomas Harlow is an American rapper and singer known for his effortless charisma and distinct vocal delivery. He blends witty lyricism with mainstream appeal, quickly becoming a prominent voice in contemporary Hip-Hop. His breakthrough arrived with the 2020 single “Whats Poppin,” which became a viral sensation on TikTok. The track’s infectious hook and subsequent remix cemented his presence on global charts and earned him a Grammy nomination.

Full Name Jackman Thomas Harlow Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, French-Irish Education Highland Middle School, Atherton High School Father Brian Harlow Mother Maggie Harlow Siblings Clayborn Harlow

Early Life and Education Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Jack Harlow grew up on a horse farm, with his mother Maggie playing a significant role in introducing him to Hip-Hop music. His early passion for rap led him to begin recording songs at age twelve. Harlow attended Highland Middle School and later Atherton High School, where he famously used a Guitar Hero microphone and a laptop to create his initial mixtapes, selling them to classmates.

Notable Relationships Jack Harlow has maintained a largely private personal life, and publicly confirmed relationships have not been a central focus of his career. No current romantic partners or significant past relationships are widely publicized or officially acknowledged by the rapper. He has no publicly known children, and details regarding his relationship status remain consistently out of the public eye, aligning with a desire to keep his private life separate from his musical career.

Career Highlights Jack Harlow’s musical journey is highlighted by multiple chart-topping hits and critical acclaim. His 2020 single “Whats Poppin” climbed to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy Award nomination. He achieved further success with the 2022 single “First Class,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his second time topping the chart. Harlow also made his acting debut in the 2023 remake of *White Men Can’t Jump*. His accolades include being named Top New Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30, solidifying his impact on popular culture.