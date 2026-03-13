Who Is John Hoeven? John Henry Hoeven III is an American politician and banker from North Dakota, known for his work in both state and federal government. He has consistently focused on economic development and energy policy throughout his career. Hoeven’s breakout moment arrived with his election as the 31st Governor of North Dakota in 2000, where his leadership helped expand and diversify the state’s economy. This success propelled him to the national stage.

Full Name John Henry Hoeven III Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Dartmouth College, Northwestern University Father John Henry Hoeven, Jr. Mother Patricia Chapman Kids Marcela Hoeven, Jack Hoeven

Early Life and Education Born in Bismarck, North Dakota, John Hoeven grew up with a strong connection to the banking industry; his father, John Henry Hoeven, Jr., owned and operated a bank in Minot. His ancestry includes Dutch, Swedish, and English roots. Hoeven pursued higher education at Dartmouth College, graduating with honors in 1979, before earning a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University in 1981. He also played on the men’s golf team while at Dartmouth.

Notable Relationships John Hoeven is married to Mical “Mikey” Laird, with whom he resides in Bismarck, North Dakota. The couple has been together for many years, a consistent presence throughout his political ascent. Hoeven shares two children, Marcela and Jack, with his wife Mikey, and they also have eight grandsons. His family life remains a private but acknowledged aspect of his public persona.

Career Highlights John Hoeven’s political career features significant roles in both state and national governance. He served as the 31st Governor of North Dakota from 2000 to 2010, overseeing a period of economic expansion and diversification that created thousands of new jobs. Since 2011, Hoeven has been the senior US Senator from North Dakota, where he champions policies in agriculture, energy, and defense. He notably advocated for the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline and has been instrumental in developing farm bills to support producers. His work includes chairing the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and serving as a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, ensuring vital funding and risk management tools for farmers and ranchers.