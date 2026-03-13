Who Is Fito Páez? Rodolfo “Fito” Páez is an Argentine musician and filmmaker known for his influential contributions to Latin rock and pop. His lyrical depth and piano-driven sound have established him as a significant voice in Spanish-speaking music. Páez’s breakout moment arrived with his landmark 1992 album, El Amor Después del Amor, which became the best-selling album in Argentine rock history. The record sold over 750,000 copies, catapulting him to international fame.

Full Name Rodolfo “Fito” Páez Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Argentine Education Rosario Polytechnic School Father Rodolfo Páez Mother Margarita Ávalos Kids Martín Páez, Margarita Páez

Early Life and Education Born in Rosario, Argentina, Fito Páez experienced early tragedy when his mother, Margarita Ávalos, a concert pianist, passed away when he was eight months old. He was raised by his father, Rodolfo Páez, who instilled a love for music and gifted him his first electric piano. Páez pursued music studies at the Rosario Polytechnic School and formed his first band, Staff, at the age of thirteen. He often skipped classical lessons due to myopia, gravitating instead towards contemporary influences like The Beatles and Argentine rock pioneers.

Notable Relationships Fito Páez has had several high-profile relationships throughout his career, including a long-term partnership with singer Fabiana Cantilo from 1983 to 1990. He was married to actress Cecilia Roth from 1991 to 2003, with whom he adopted his son, Martín Páez. Later, Páez had a relationship with actress Romina Ricci from 2002 to 2005, and they welcomed their daughter, Margarita Páez. He was also linked to journalist Julia Mengolini and actress Eugenia Kolodziej in subsequent years.

Career Highlights Fito Páez achieved immense commercial and critical success with his 1992 album, El Amor Después del Amor, which remains the best-selling album in Argentine rock history. This seminal work spawned multiple hit singles and sold over 750,000 copies, solidifying his status. Beyond his musical output, Páez has made notable forays into filmmaking, directing features such as Vidas Privadas and ¿De quién es el portaligas? He also contributed to the scripts and soundtracks for his cinematic projects. To date, Páez has collected an impressive array of accolades, including 11 Latin Grammy Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, recognizing his lasting impact on Latin music.