Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen Reveals All Cosmetic Surgeries She Has Undergone

Sami Sheen, the eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, listed all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone.

Addressing her critics, the 21-year-old OF model took to TikTok to share details about the work she had done on her face and body.

“Apparently, I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done,” she began.

Sami revealed that she has been getting lip fillers since she was eighteen and gets a “touch-up” every year because she’s “addicted.”

Sami Sheen revealed all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone since turning 18



“I absolutely hate the way my lips look without filler,” she said.

Then, she shared that she got Botox on her forehead, a procedure she “hated.”

She explained: “I got it to lift my eyebrows up, but it did the complete opposite. I was one of the rare people… it weighed my whole face down. It looked horrible, so I let it dissolve naturally, and I’ve never gotten it since.”

After getting lip fillers, she opted for nose fillers “to try to make it more straight and lifted.”

The fillers “worked a tiny bit,” so she later underwent two rhinoplasties.

The 21-year-old said she’s “addicted” to lip fillers and hates her natural lips

“Next, I finally got a big procedure, and I got the girls done. They’re finally fully dropped and settled in,” Sami continued while gesturing toward her chest.

The 21-year-old said she regrets not going for a bigger cup. “I feel like I could’ve gone bigger, and I really wish I went bigger. When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger.”

“I think I’m gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”

The “worst” procedure for Sami was getting dental veneers.

“That was the worst process ever. Good thing they don’t need to be fixed for another 20 years,” she told viewers.

“Let’s hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again.”

Sami finished her video by saying, “That’s everything. Go crazy in the comments,” and flipping off the camera.

She also had fillers put on her nose before going under the knife for two rhinoplasties

On a recent episode of her family’s Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami opened up about how the bullying she experienced in high school fueled her insecurities about her appearance.

“High school was very hard. I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say that I looked like my dad,” she shared.

“I actually got a comment the other day from somebody saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.’ I have this frickin’ honker stuck to my face.”

She also admitted to spending “hours and hours” editing her nose in photos and said she was sometimes insecure about posting pictures online because her nose “looked huge.”

She further revealed that “one of the main reasons” she joined the adult content site at 18 was to pay for her cosmetic procedures, as well as to afford an apartment and a car.

Though Denise ultimately accepted her daughter’s decision to go under the knife, she initially felt guilty about Sami’s expectations regarding her image.

Sami had Botox injections on her forehead but “hated” the look

“For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad,” the actress and model said, crying.

“I feel bad that she feels that she has to live up to my nose or whatever the f**k, because I don’t want them to feel like they have to look a certain way.

“They have two parents in this f***ing business, and I feel bad.”

She said dental veneers were the “worst” procedure

The reality show documented Sami’s consultations with her surgeon, as well as her emotions upon seeing her new nose in the mirror.

“I’m gonna cry. Oh my god, I’ve wanted this for so long,” Sami said, sobbing. “It looks so good! This is how I FaceTune it.

“I feel like a new woman. I feel so pretty. Now I’ve got a good nose!” she continued, saying she felt confident about getting headshots taken to start a modeling career.

“He did a beautiful job, and I’m happy that she’s happy,” Denise added.

Sami has reportedly earned $3 million on OF since joining the site after her 18th birthday, a source told The Daily Mail.

“Her images are super popular, and she is already a multi-millionaire,” the insider said. “She is on her way to making a fortune from her modeling, and she is just getting started.”

Denise has also joined the provocative site, the Wild Things actress told People magazine.

One major reason Sami joined OF after turning 18 was to fund her cosmetic procedures, apartment, and car

“I really did it because I didn’t understand what [OF] was. I had heard of it… and when I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this business.

“It bothered me that Sami was getting backlash for owning her own s*xuality and her being a woman and doing what she wanted to do.”

Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, films her content. He told the magazine he shoots it “more like a high fashion Vogue.”



Sami has no issue with her mother posting risqué content on the platform.

“I always just tell her I wish she waited a little bit because she started it right after I did. But yeah, it doesn’t bother me at all,” she said.

Netizens praised Sami for openly discussing her surgeries and staying confident despite other people's opinions

