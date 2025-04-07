Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen Reveals All Cosmetic Surgeries She Has Undergone
Celebrities, News

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen Reveals All Cosmetic Surgeries She Has Undergone

Sami Sheen, the eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, listed all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone.

Addressing her critics, the 21-year-old OF model took to TikTok to share details about the work she had done on her face and body.

“Apparently, I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done,” she began.

Highlights
  • Sami Sheen has responded to her critics and revealed all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone.
  • The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has had three surgeries, in addition to receiving injections.
  • She began working as a model on the adult platform OF after turning 18 and reportedly earns $3 million on the site.

Sami revealed that she has been getting lip fillers since she was eighteen and gets a “touch-up” every year because she’s “addicted.”

    Sami Sheen revealed all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone since turning 18

    Young woman with long blonde hair in a car, discussing cosmetic surgeries.

    Image credits: samisheen

    “I absolutely hate the way my lips look without filler,” she said.

    Then, she shared that she got Botox on her forehead, a procedure she “hated.”

    She explained: “I got it to lift my eyebrows up, but it did the complete opposite. I was one of the rare people… it weighed my whole face down. It looked horrible, so I let it dissolve naturally, and I’ve never gotten it since.”

    After getting lip fillers, she opted for nose fillers “to try to make it more straight and lifted.”

    The fillers “worked a tiny bit,” so she later underwent two rhinoplasties.

    The 21-year-old said she’s “addicted” to lip fillers and hates her natural lips

    Blonde woman with hoop earrings discusses cosmetic surgeries, pointing at her temples in a camo shirt.

    Image credits: samisheen

    “Next, I finally got a big procedure, and I got the girls done. They’re finally fully dropped and settled in,” Sami continued while gesturing toward her chest. 

    The 21-year-old said she regrets not going for a bigger cup. “I feel like I could’ve gone bigger, and I really wish I went bigger. When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger.”

    “I think I’m gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”

    The “worst” procedure for Sami was getting dental veneers.

    Young woman pointing at her nose in a car, highlighting cosmetic surgery changes.

    Image credits: samisheen

    “That was the worst process ever. Good thing they don’t need to be fixed for another 20 years,” she told viewers.

    “Let’s hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again.”

    Sami finished her video by saying, “That’s everything. Go crazy in the comments,” and flipping off the camera.

    She also had fillers put on her nose before going under the knife for two rhinoplasties

    Young woman recovering from cosmetic surgery, wearing a nasal bandage and a black shirt, resting on a beige pillow.

    Image credits: samisheen

    On a recent episode of her family’s Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami opened up about how the bullying she experienced in high school fueled her insecurities about her appearance. 

    “High school was very hard. I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say that I looked like my dad,” she shared.

    “I actually got a comment the other day from somebody saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.’ I have this frickin’ honker stuck to my face.”

    Young woman with long blonde hair, wearing a black tank top, indoors with sunlight on her face, discussing cosmetic surgeries.

    Image credits: samisheen

    She also admitted to spending “hours and hours” editing her nose in photos and said she was sometimes insecure about posting pictures online because her nose “looked huge.”

    She further revealed that “one of the main reasons” she joined the adult content site at 18 was to pay for her cosmetic procedures, as well as to afford an apartment and a car.

    Though Denise ultimately accepted her daughter’s decision to go under the knife, she initially felt guilty about Sami’s expectations regarding her image.

    Sami had Botox injections on her forehead but “hated” the look

    Young woman sitting outside at night, wearing black earrings and a lace top, related to Denise Richards' daughter's cosmetic surgeries.

    Image credits: samisheen

    “For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad,” the actress and model said, crying.

    “I feel bad that she feels that she has to live up to my nose or whatever the f**k, because I don’t want them to feel like they have to look a certain way.

    “They have two parents in this f***ing business, and I feel bad.”

    She said dental veneers were the “worst” procedure

    Young woman gesturing to her teeth, discussing her cosmetic surgeries in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: samisheen

    The reality show documented Sami’s consultations with her surgeon, as well as her emotions upon seeing her new nose in the mirror.

    “I’m gonna cry. Oh my god, I’ve wanted this for so long,” Sami said, sobbing. “It looks so good! This is how I FaceTune it.

    “I feel like a new woman. I feel so pretty. Now I’ve got a good nose!” she continued, saying she felt confident about getting headshots taken to start a modeling career.

    “He did a beautiful job, and I’m happy that she’s happy,” Denise added.

    Mother and daughter driving, discussing cosmetic surgeries, in a car with beige interior.

    Image credits: Bravo

    Sami has reportedly earned $3 million on OF since joining the site after her 18th birthday, a source told The Daily Mail.

    “Her images are super popular, and she is already a multi-millionaire,” the insider said. “She is on her way to making a fortune from her modeling, and she is just getting started.”

    Denise has also joined the provocative site, the Wild Things actress told People magazine.

    One major reason Sami joined OF after turning 18 was to fund her cosmetic procedures, apartment, and car

    A family enjoying a meal together in a cozy restaurant setting.

    Image credits: samisheen

    “I really did it because I didn’t understand what [OF] was. I had heard of it… and when I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this business.

    “It bothered me that Sami was getting backlash for owning her own s*xuality and her being a woman and doing what she wanted to do.”

    Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, films her content. He told the magazine he shoots it “more like a high fashion Vogue.”

    @samisheen#plasticsurgery#lipfiller#nosejob#veneers#transparent♬ original sound – sami sheen


    Sami has no issue with her mother posting risqué content on the platform.

    “I always just tell her I wish she waited a little bit because she started it right after I did. But yeah, it doesn’t bother me at all,” she said.

    Netizens praised Sami for openly discussing her surgeries and staying confident despite other people’s opinions

    Comment praising Sami Sheen's natural beauty despite cosmetic surgery discussions.

    Comment praising Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries, described as natural and stunning.

    Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgery honesty praised in a user comment with a heart and dislike count.

    Comment praising Sami Sheen's honesty about cosmetic surgeries, stating "U own it... most lie about it", with likes and dislikes visible.

    Comment supporting transparency in Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgery post, showing a red heart emoji and 262 likes.

    Social media comment supporting Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries, with positive feedback and interaction.

    A comment expressing opinion on Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries.

    Comment on Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries, praising her honesty.

    Comment from user "dee" discussing insecurity related to cosmetic surgeries.

    Comment advising on lip size after cosmetic surgeries revealed by Denise Richards' daughter.

    Comment supporting Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries, saying "You do whatever you want to do. Your beautiful and people are just jealous.

    Comment on Sami Sheen’s cosmetic surgeries: "Hey do what makes you happy. Quit worrying about people on social media.

    Text comment on cosmetic surgeries, reading: "your young and have the money go for it," with likes and dislikes icons.

    Comment discussing Sami Sheen's pressures and appearance, referencing her well-known parents.

    Comment supporting Sami Sheen's natural beauty amid cosmetic surgeries discussion.

    Comment supporting Denise Richards' daughter, emphasizing natural beauty and no need for cosmetic surgery.

    Positive comment on Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries, supporting her decisions and dismissing critics.

    Comment on Sami Sheen's cosmetic surgeries, encouraging happiness and self-acceptance.

    Social media comment about cosmetic surgeries with supportive message.

    Social media comment discussing cosmetic surgeries with emojis reacting to Sami Sheen's reveal.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very sad in my opinion. Her lips look really weird.

    tehbonz avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP, don't stoop to tabloid level. You used to be full of art and fun comics and funky stuff, but now you've resorted to featuring complete nobodies doing nothing whatsoever to improve the state of the planet. Don't go down that rabbit hole - it's not too late yet.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could afford some of it, but a) don't want to look like a generic blow up doll and b) have fun seeing all those fillers migrate. I actually toyed with the idea of a nose job when I was younger, I inherited my dad's nose. But then people look really different when getting a nose job, I did not like that idea. So yeah, some of us are just okay with how we look like.

