Woman Goes Viral After Childhood Bully’s Dad Subscribes To Her OnlyFans

When a child goes through bullying, they often dream of a future where they can exact revenge on their aggressor.

Lucy Banks’ revenge, however, came in a rather unusual form – an OnlyFans subscription.

As Banks revealed, the father of a girl who used to turn her life into misery at school is among the list of her adult content subscribers.

Lucy Banks, an adult content creator from Australia, went viral after revealing that her childhood bully’s father had subscribed to her OnlyFans page

Image credits: imlucybank

“The girl from my hometown who tried to ruin me. Her dad just subscribed to me,” read the overlay text on a TikTok video uploaded by the Australian model where she’s seen dancing frantically in her garden.

In the video, which has been played over 50,000 times, Banks referred to the event as the “greatest day ever.”

The woman referred to the event as “the greatest day ever” in the video’s caption

Image credits: littleaussiemama

Given that she and the bully’s dad reside in the same small town, it appears unlikely that the man didn’t know who she was before deciding to purchase her content.

Onlyfans— an online platform launched in 2016 where people pay for sexually explicit photos, videos, and live streams via monthly memberships—has a reputation for being a lucrative way for many women to make money. In an interview with Mamamia, Banks revealed that she made $3,000 during her first month by posting content on the adult site.

Four years later, the mother of two has made over $1 million on the site.

You can watch the original video below

Her decision to join the platform stirred controversy among her loved ones. “I had family members that didn’t talk to me for 18 months,” she shared. ”I fell out of my entire friend group. It was really hard, and there was a time when I was like, ‘What have I done?’”

Though she eventually reconnected with her family members, she still hasn’t reconciled with her former friends.

Despite her initial feeling of regret, Banks continued to be a part of OnlyFans, a position that, she says, “carries a lot of stigma.”

Banks, a mother of two, has made over $1 million since joining the adult platform four years ago

Image credits: imlucybank

Image credits: imlucybank

But her wish to sell content on the site will be put on pause at the end of the month. Recently, the woman shared her Snapchat code with subscribers, an action that goes against the platform’s rules and caused her to be exiled from the site.

Banks’ wasn’t the lone OnlyFans scandal to have gone viral this year. In February, a 28-year-old woman named Sophia was surprised to learn that her mother’s new boyfriend was one of her most loyal subscribers. The OnlyFans creator shared the story during a broadcast of Australian news show Kyle and Jackie O.

Some social media users celebrated Banks’ news as a victory for her younger self

Others, however, roasted the OnlyFans creator for her idea of revenge