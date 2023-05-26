OnlyFans Model Is Horrified After She Discovered That Her Top Subscriber Was Her Mom’s Husband

This may come as a shock to you, but you’re far more likely to be hurt by a close family member than a random passerby. It may not necessarily have to be physical pain but psychological for sure. To begin with, we are more careful in our family about what we say or what we do. Now, when it comes to online presence, people keep it anonymous for a reason. And discovering that a family member knows that it is you, especially on such websites as OnlyFans, it would probably creep out everyone of us. Now, figuring this out is one thing but making custom requests and paying for a subscription is really not okay.

After the recent discovery of her anonymous top subscriber on her OnlyFans account being her own stepdad, this woman shared the whole story

Image credits: charlesdeluvio

They used to chat every day and the man would make custom requests almost daily

Image credits: @ta1laaa

“I ruined my mom’s marriage”

“I never planned on telling this story on TikTok, but here we are. So when I first started my website, I had this customer who was my number one customer. [He] bought every single thing that I sent him, he was pretty much a follower since the beginning. We would talk every day, he made custom requests for very specific things. And he also had a very specific username on the website. Two months in, this person had spent around 2000 Australian dollars on the site, and I had someone view my TikTok page with the exact same username and underneath that, it said ‘from your contacts.

I went absolutely mental trying to figure out who this person was from my contacts. I narrowed it down to six people. And one of them was my stepdad. I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account and I said, ‘I know who this is’ and within two minutes, got a text from my stepdad saying, ‘Hey Tai, can we talk?”

Image credits: @ta1laaa

Taila Madisson is an Australian model who has over 87K followers on TikTok. Her recently shared story where she explained how she found out that her top subscriber on her adult website was her stepfather went viral immediately and gained over 3.5M views in a few days. Additionally, the woman added 6 more videos as a continuance to the original story.

In the following videos, Taila mentioned that her stepdad has been in her family since she was 11 years old and after finding out the news, her mum immediately got rid of him. She mentioned that her mum is usually a “loud and opinionated” woman, however this time she was very calm and definitely in shock. “I’m SO happy your Mom had your back,” one user wrote. Another added: “Wild! So happy she left that man.”

Now, speaking about even more creepy things. The woman shared a few of his custom requests that he paid for. First of all, Taila highlighted that they have been chatting every day and he would make requests almost daily. He asked her to show what underwear she was wearing. Additionally, he asked to film content when she was home on the bed or on the floor, but specifically in her room. One user joked: “I was low-key expecting it to be like ‘paint the kitchen’ or ‘clean the car’. I am quite disappointed.”

Moreover, the woman revealed that her stepdad said that he did this for her “welfare”. Oh, okay, that’s interesting. “Bro wanted a family discount,” one user wrote. However, following such an incident, many people were concerned about Taila’s mental health and well-being. She commented that she is feeling okay now, however she couldn’t leave the house for a few days. “This is 100% the reason why I could never do OF, my biggest fear,” one woman wrote on TikTok. “I felt so heartbroken and violated,” the creator emphasized.

Image credits: tailamaddison

For context, according to Mark Travers, Ph.D., who is an American psychologist, a 2021 study discovered that society has a horrifyingly negative view of women who are engaged in sex work. Researchers found that a woman became a target for harassment, dehumanization, and bias when she decided to engage in such work. The study discovered that both men and women shared these opinions, but that males were more likely than women to dehumanize female content creators.

Additionally, The Avery Center, a non-profit organization that works to empower victims of commercial sex trafficking, found in a 2021 report that 30% of the OnlyFans content creators they surveyed had received emails and notifications from the platform warning them that their profile would be deleted if they didn’t post new content.

The social pressure to succeed on OnlyFans, according to Holy City Center, can contribute to mental health problems like anxiety, depression, and burnout. Feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt might result from the ongoing comparison to other artists and pressure to generate more explicit or entertaining content. Furthermore, the stigma attached to sex employment can cause feelings of isolation and humiliation.

You can check out the whole video below:

Folks in the comment section defended the woman and shared some jokes, while saying that she was not the one who ruined the marriage