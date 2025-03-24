Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Know I Look Crazy”: Woman Brutally Trolled After Rhinoplasty Defends The Results
Celebrities, News

“I Know I Look Crazy”: Woman Brutally Trolled After Rhinoplasty Defends The Results

Influencer Indy Clinton clapped back at online trolls who accused her of not being “transparent” enough about her rhinoplasty.

In February, Indy told her followers that she would be undergoing a nose job to correct an injury resulting from a surfing accident in 2020.

“I don’t know if I’m going to post my recovery. I haven’t decided yet. I’m not trying to monetize off this or anything. I genuinely just want to get it done, recover, and move on with my life, she said.

Highlights
  • Indy Clinton, an Australian influencer, responded to an online troll who compared her to Michael Jackson after her surgery.
  • The mom of three underwent a nose job in February to correct an injury resulting from a surfing accident.
  • Indy defended her right to keep certain details about the surgery private, insisting that she didn’t want to “monetize” it.

“I’m in a position where I have millions and millions of followers, so I’m not trying to lie and hide something, but I’m not trying to talk about it to monetize or promote.”

RELATED:

    Indy Clinton responded to an online troll who compared her to Michael Jackson and criticized her for not being “transparent” about her nose job
    Woman poses confidently post-rhinoplasty, wearing black top and gray pants, in a modern room.

    Image credits: indyclinton

    Woman showing rhinoplasty results with straight hair in a bright room.

    Image credits: indyclinton

    On March 14, Indy reposted a comment from a hater who likened her to Michael Jackson, who underwent a rhinoplasty in the late 1970s. The online troll also slammed her for not documenting her recovery.

    “Ok weird – MJ vibes now,” the comment read. “Don’t get me wrong, been there done that (Rhinoplasty) Yet for someone so transparent… can’t even ‘hear’ because of your obscurity.”

    Indy responded in a video that shows her wearing a bandage on her nose as she drinks a smoothie in her garden.

    @indyclinton.♬ original sound – indyclinton

    “Just because I’m transparent doesn’t mean I need to show myself with bruised eyes, a swollen face, blood-crusted stitches and my greasy hair,” the mom of three wrote.

    “I made a choice not to show my recovery for many reasons, but the reason which bothers me the most, is the fact it bothers YOU so much.”

    Image credits: indyclinton

    Woman with bandaged nose after rhinoplasty wearing a party hat indoors.

    Image credits: indyclinton

    In the comments, people debated the responsibility influencers have regarding the type of content they share. 

    While some prioritized full transparency, others raised concerns that someone like Indy, who has 2 million followers, might unintentionally encourage her audience to go under the knife.

    One user asked: “Why would she show her recovery when people will complain she’s promoting rhinoplasty?”

    “I think it’s really responsible and great for you to do this privately. People should do a nose job for themselves not for others,” another said.

    The comments section was divided over whether influencers should be fully transparent about surgeries

    Woman discusses rhinoplasty results amidst online trolling.

    Image credits: itsnavysworld

    “I like the transparency,” wrote a third user, while a fourth commented, “Your nose is literally perfect you’re so beautiful I can’t believe you’d get a nose job.”

    Someone else penned: “Live and let live, do whatever you want! It’s your life and nobody else’s.”

    People undergo rhinoplasty to reshape their nose for aesthetic reasons or to correct medical issues that affect their breathing. The procedure can also fix a broken nose.

    Woman pointing at nose after rhinoplasty surgery, defending the results from online trolls.

    Image credits: itsnavysworld

    Nose jobs are among the most common cosmetic surgeries, with over 350,000 performed annually in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

    Women account for 80% of these procedures, while men make up 20%.

    Over 350,000 nose jobs are performed annually in the United States

    Woman outdoors post-rhinoplasty, sipping iced coffee while addressing online trolling about her appearance.

    Image credits: indyclinton

    @indyclintonbethany, watch until the end♬ original sound – indyclinton


    After surgery, patients typically experience swelling, which gradually decreases and usually goes away within three months in 90% of cases. Bruising or skin discoloration around the nose may also occur.

    People may also experience asymmetrical healing, where swelling affects one side of their nose and not the other, causing it to appear crooked. This can occur within the first few weeks and is a normal part of the healing process.

    In a separate post, Indy, known for her raw content on motherhood, shared an update with her followers on her post-op recovery.

    “I know I look crazy, guys. It’s only been two weeks,” she said on Saturday (March 22), showing off a glowy makeup look and saying she was pleased with the “super natural” results.

    Indy mentioned swelling and numbness in her nose but said she was pleased with the “super natural” results Woman with long hair shows rhinoplasty results, highlighting her nose profile.

    Image credits: itsnavysworld

    Indy said she had external and internal swelling in her nose, but it was “going down every day.”

    She shared: “I’m still numb, but everything will drop slowly. Well, I hope it drops because I have a photo shoot in April.

    “But I think it takes four to six weeks for your tip to drop and […] the swelling to go down and then another year for all the rest of the swelling to slowly go down.”

    Woman defends rhinoplasty results, showcasing before and after photos.

    Image credits: indyclinton/itsnavysworld

    Indy won TikTok Creator of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Australia Awards. The “momfluencer” documents her fun and sometimes chaotic life in New South Wales, Australia, as the mom of three young children: Navy Raphae, Bambi Valentine, and Soul Valerie.

    “Good on you for doing what you want to do,” one viewer said of Indy’s recent surgery

    Comment saying "Indy you were perfect" with 6,066 likes related to rhinoplasty feedback.

    Comment referring to rhinoplasty results, saying "Indy loo who?" with heart and dislike reactions below.

    Comment criticizing rhinoplasty with sad and broken heart emojis, expressing frustration with societal pressures.

    A comment praises a woman's appearance, questioning her rhinoplasty decision, amid online discussions about cosmetic surgery.

    Commentary on rhinoplasty, saying "thank you for reminding me to NEVER get a nose job," with 4 likes and 1 dislike.

    Comment criticizing rhinoplasty results, saying "Imagine going from naturally beautiful to this? Crazy world we live in.

    Comment questioning results, possibly about rhinoplasty, with reactions and user name anonymized.

    Comment defends rhinoplasty results, highlighting healing time, with a profile image, heart icon, and engagement count.

    Comment defending rhinoplasty results, reminding patience and kindness online.

    Positive comment praising woman's post-rhinoplasty recovery; notes patience and healing time needed after the procedure.

    Social media comment supporting woman after rhinoplasty surgery.

    Comment expressing support after woman's rhinoplasty, saying she looks good and anticipating full healing.

    Comment supporting woman's rhinoplasty results amid online trolling.

    Comment defending rhinoplasty results, mentioning transformation over time and personal experience. 693 likes.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
