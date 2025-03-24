“I Know I Look Crazy”: Woman Brutally Trolled After Rhinoplasty Defends The Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Indy Clinton clapped back at online trolls who accused her of not being “transparent” enough about her rhinoplasty.

In February, Indy told her followers that she would be undergoing a nose job to correct an injury resulting from a surfing accident in 2020.

“I don’t know if I’m going to post my recovery. I haven’t decided yet. I’m not trying to monetize off this or anything. I genuinely just want to get it done, recover, and move on with my life, she said.

Share icon Indy Clinton responded to an online troll who compared her to Michael Jackson and criticized her for not being “transparent” about her nose job



On March 14, Indy reposted a comment from a hater who likened her to Michael Jackson, who underwent a rhinoplasty in the late 1970s. The online troll also slammed her for not documenting her recovery.

“Ok weird – MJ vibes now,” the comment read. “Don’t get me wrong, been there done that (Rhinoplasty) Yet for someone so transparent… can’t even ‘hear’ because of your obscurity.”

Indy responded in a video that shows her wearing a bandage on her nose as she drinks a smoothie in her garden.

“Just because I’m transparent doesn’t mean I need to show myself with bruised eyes, a swollen face, blood-crusted stitches and my greasy hair,” the mom of three wrote.

“I made a choice not to show my recovery for many reasons, but the reason which bothers me the most, is the fact it bothers YOU so much.”

In the comments, people debated the responsibility influencers have regarding the type of content they share.

While some prioritized full transparency, others raised concerns that someone like Indy, who has 2 million followers, might unintentionally encourage her audience to go under the knife.

One user asked: “Why would she show her recovery when people will complain she’s promoting rhinoplasty?”

“I think it’s really responsible and great for you to do this privately. People should do a nose job for themselves not for others,” another said.

The comments section was divided over whether influencers should be fully transparent about surgeries

“I like the transparency,” wrote a third user, while a fourth commented, “Your nose is literally perfect you’re so beautiful I can’t believe you’d get a nose job.”

Someone else penned: “Live and let live, do whatever you want! It’s your life and nobody else’s.”

People undergo rhinoplasty to reshape their nose for aesthetic reasons or to correct medical issues that affect their breathing. The procedure can also fix a broken nose.

Nose jobs are among the most common cosmetic surgeries, with over 350,000 performed annually in the United States, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Women account for 80% of these procedures, while men make up 20%.

Over 350,000 nose jobs are performed annually in the United States

After surgery, patients typically experience swelling, which gradually decreases and usually goes away within three months in 90% of cases. Bruising or skin discoloration around the nose may also occur.

People may also experience asymmetrical healing, where swelling affects one side of their nose and not the other, causing it to appear crooked. This can occur within the first few weeks and is a normal part of the healing process.

In a separate post, Indy, known for her raw content on motherhood, shared an update with her followers on her post-op recovery.

“I know I look crazy, guys. It’s only been two weeks,” she said on Saturday (March 22), showing off a glowy makeup look and saying she was pleased with the “super natural” results.

Indy said she had external and internal swelling in her nose, but it was “going down every day.”

She shared: “I’m still numb, but everything will drop slowly. Well, I hope it drops because I have a photo shoot in April.

“But I think it takes four to six weeks for your tip to drop and […] the swelling to go down and then another year for all the rest of the swelling to slowly go down.”

Indy won TikTok Creator of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Australia Awards. The “momfluencer” documents her fun and sometimes chaotic life in New South Wales, Australia, as the mom of three young children: Navy Raphae, Bambi Valentine, and Soul Valerie.

