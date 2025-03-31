“In White??”: Model Ella Cervetto Sparks Controversy With Dress For Friend’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to be an etiquette expert to know that, unless you’re the bride, wearing white to a wedding is the ultimate faux pas. For some, this rule extends to cream, light beige, or any shade that might appear white in person or on camera.

Model Ella Cervetto sparked outrage when she shared a video of herself in a long, light-colored gown with a plunging neckline that she wore to a friend’s wedding.

Highlights Australia-based model Ella Grace Cervetto stirred controversy by wearing a light-colored dress to a friend’s wedding.

Ella’s long halter dress highlighted her waist and featured a plunging neckline.

Her outfit choice reignited the conversation about wedding etiquette and the appropriate dress color for guests.

“Wedding readyyyy,” Ella, who has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, captioned a video of herself showing off the look.

While many commented on Ella’s beauty, others were baffled by her outfit choice.

“IN WHITE??” commented one viewer, while another simply wrote: “Nooooooooo!😩”

Image credits: ellacervetto

Someone else said: “She’s about to take all the attention away from the bride.”

In May 2024, IMG model Isabelle Mathers received similar comments when she showed the dress she wore to her friend’s wedding welcome dinner in Italy: an over-the-shoulder, see-through white gown with a cut-out below the chest.

“Did you just outdress the bride-to-be? It looks like you’re the one going to get married, not your friend,” one critic wrote.

Image credits: ellacervetto

Others said the Aussie model’s look was inappropriate, as it showed too much skin. As a rule of thumb, Glam magazine recommends no more than one cut-out for a wedding guest’s dress. However, this varies depending on the formality of the ceremony.

Defending herself against the negative remarks about her dress, Isabelle responded, “The bride is my best friend…You don’t think I discussed every single one of my outfits with her?”

Similarly, in June, a bride exposed her aunt on a Facebook group dedicated to wedding shaming for wearing a questionably light-colored dress to her nuptials.

Social media users accused her of outshining the bride with her look

Image credits: ellacervetto

“My aunt wore this dress to my wedding, raising questions about whether it’s okay for a guest to wear this much white. I think it’s excessive; even the heels appear bridal. Am I overreacting?” the bride penned.

The bride explained that she hadn’t confronted her relative during the ceremony because she didn’t want to “let it affect [her] mood,” but still wanted to see whether others found it as disrespectful as she had. Most people agreed with her.

Image credits: ellacervetto

Sometimes, it’s not a wedding guest’s dress color but the design that triggers people. For instance, designer Paris Culbertson opted for a light blue tutu dress for her brother’s cocktail wedding that many deemed too short.

For cocktail ceremonies, The Knot recommends a midi dress, a formal jumpsuit, or something that hits just above the knee.

“I loved wearing it but had to brace myself to post it here,” Paris wrote after many commented that her “whole rear end was hanging out.”

Image credits: ellacervetto

Image credits: ellacervetto

Fashion entrepreneur Nadia Bartel made headlines after wearing a see-through black dress that revealed her underwearto a friend’s wedding in Melbourne, Australia.

In Taiwan, a mother-in-law was heavily criticized for styling a blue bikini underneath a white crystal mesh cover-up for her daughter’s wedding.

“Why would you wear a bikini to a wedding? You’re not at a beach, and you are the mother of the groom,” one commenter wrote.

The 57-year-old mother had reportedly chosen a white design for the event, but ditched her original idea after her child begged her not to outshine the bride.

According to her Instagram page, the model is based in Australia

Image credits: ellacervetto

Another common wedding faux pas is using the occasion to make a big announcement, such as a pregnancy, gender reveal, or promotion. Proposing at a wedding is also frowned upon, as it shifts the focus away from the couple’s special day.

On March 10, a woman named Alyssa Fowler shared the moment her husband, Josh Stepherson, popped the question at the end of a wedding.

“When [the bride] tossed the bouquet, Josh caught it,” Alyssa recalled. “In that moment, he decided he would get down on one knee and ask me to marry him.”

Image credits: ellacervetto

She continued: “I was obviously over the moon that he was asking me to marry him, but also realized that we were at someone’s wedding and immediately made sure the bride was okay with what was happening!

“I asked her, ‘Did he ask you? Is this okay?’ To which she responded, ‘No, he didn’t, but it’s okay! Say yes!’ All guests that I have spoken to since have said the timing couldn’t have been better, and everything played out perfectly.”

Bored Panda has contacted Ella Cervetto for comment.

“Inappropriate dress for a wedding,” one person commented

People Also Ask When did brides start wearing white? The tradition of Western brides wearing white for their weddings dates back to Queen Victoria’s 1840 nuptials to Prince Albert. The queen chose that color to showcase the intricate lace made by the British lace industry, which was struggling at the time. Since then, white has come to symbolize innocence and purity.

Do all brides wear white to their wedding? No. In China, brides often wear red, as it symbolizes happiness and good luck. They typically accessorize with gold jewelry for good fortune. Vietnamese brides wear a traditional áo dài, which is usually red, white, or pastel-colored. In India, red is a popular choice for brides because it represents love and commitment, though some opt for gold, orange, peach, or yellow. In Kenya, many people wear printed fabrics or blend Western styles with African prints and accessories such as beads and feathers.