Woman Slammed For Wearing Revealing Tutu That She Designed To Brother’s Wedding

A woman sparked conversation on wedding etiquette after showing off the dress she designed for her brother’s nuptials.

“Cocktail dress code means short, right?” Paris Culbertson wrote alongside a video of herself in her atelier, showing the pattern of what would later be a light blue tutu dress.

The Melbourne content creator said that she had previously made several long formal gowns for other black-tie weddings, so, as the dress code was more relaxed this time, she wanted to wear a shorter dress.

“I definitely don’t dress my age, and I feel like this style of dress makes me look younger than I am, so I’m a little bit nervous about it. But I’m gonna push on,” said the fashion designer.

Cocktail wedding attire is slightly more elevated than semi-formal attire, but it is less formal than formal wedding attire (also known as black-tie optional), according to The Knot. A suit is preferable for men, while women should opt for a midi cocktail dress, a formal jumpsuit, or something that hits just above the knee, the bridal magazine recommends.

“The most important idea to take away from the cocktail dress code is that your goal is to create an elegant look wearing a knee-length, tea-length [three to four inches above the ankle], or midi dress,” social etiquette advisor Maria Lucrecia Arguello told Brides Magazine.

“I’m a little bit nervous about it. But I’m gonna push on,” said the Aussie designer while showing the pattern of her dress at the atelier

Many people thought Paris didn’t adhere to the dress code and that her dress was too inappropriate for the occasion. One TikTok user wrote, “Maybe just buy a bridesmaid dress. Styling isn’t for everyone. That’s too short.”

“I would actually never speak to my sister again if she did this,” a separate user claimed.

Many people thought Paris’ dress was inappropriate for the ceremony

In a subsequent post, Paris showed off the finished creation: a light blue dress with a dropped waist and bow in the front, which she paired with black high heels with silver detailing.

“Love the dress, but definitely not for a wedding,” another person chimed in, while someone else said, “Your whole rear end is hanging out. I would be upset if you wore that to my wedding. It’s inappropriate.”

“I loved wearing it but had to brace myself to post it here,” the Melbourne fashionista said

Meanwhile, others complimented Paris on her design, saying, “A dress is never too short. This is a complete slay.”

“BIG Carrie Bradshaw vibes,” an additional user wrote.

“The dress is gorgeous and you look beautiful in it. It makes me sad that you don’t seem excited about it. you literally look AMAZING,” commented another person, to which the designer responded, “Thank you angel! I loved wearing it but had to brace myself to post it here.”

Paris’ design sparked varying opinions on TikTok

