Mum-Of-Three Tammy Hembrow Sparks Controversy By Banning Kids At Her Own Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding invitation of one of Australia’s biggest influencers was leaked online, and netizens raised their eyebrows over a strict rule that was mentioned.

Tammy Hembrow is preparing to walk down the aisle in November to marry her fiancé, Matt Zukowski. The couple dated for about three months before announcing that they were engaged.

Wedding invitations of the fitness influencer, 30, and the Love Island Australia star, 28, were leaked online and shared by Amber Paul, who runs the Influencer Updates Australia page.

Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski are slated to marry in a November wedding in Australia

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Zukowski

Social media users were surprised that Tammy, a mother of three, did not want any children accompanying guests at her wedding.

“While we love your babies, our wedding will be child-free,” read the invitation claimed by a Reddit user to be the content curator’s leaked invite.

The 30-year-old fitness influencer and the Love Island Australia star mentioned that they want a child-free wedding

Share icon

Image credits: Tammy Hembrow

“Babysitting can be arranged upon request. Bubs are more than welcome to join us at the recovery party on Sunday,” the message continued.

The content curator, who has been engaged thrice but never married, is a mother to three children. She shares Wolf, 9, and Saskia, 7, with influencer Reece Hawkins and 1-year-old Posey with Australian athlete Matt Poole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No kids surprised me. Surely Tammy’s three kids, as well as nieces and nephews will be at least at the ceremony,” Amber said.

Some netizens found it “gross” that the couple asked for donations through a “wishing well”

Share icon

Image credits: hembrowtammysnarkie / Reddit

A number of people fixated on the part where the engaged couple asked for donations through a “wishing well” at the wedding.

“Your presence on our day is the greatest gift of all. However, if you would like to gift us something, a wishing well will be at our wedding for your contribution and well wishes,” the invite said.

Tammy Hembrow, who was engaged thrice before but never married, got engaged to Matt after three months of dating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy 🐚 (@tammyhembrow)

“The wishing well surprised me. I didn’t know mega rich people would request money,” Amber said.

People on Reddit were also surprised to see the social media star, worth $50 million, asking for donations.

“I think it’s kinda gross they’re having a wishing well given how wealthy Tammy is,” said one Reddit user, while another said, “Given how wealthy a lot of influencers are, it’s tacky she’s asking for money as a gift.”