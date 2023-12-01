Looking for the perfect gift? Look no further! With our curated list of 100 amazing gifts that suit a variety of tastes, needs, and preferences, we've got something for everyone. Whether it's for family, friends, or a special someone, you're sure to find an item that will brighten their day.

#1 Custom Neon Sign: That'll add a personal and vibrant flair to their home spaces — seriously an awesome gift that will make them go "OMG, you shouldn't have...but I'm glad you did!" Review: "Gift for our granddaughter. She and her mom loved it! Great quality and very bright. I also purchased the optional remote control and dimmer switch, which I highly recommend so brightness can be adjusted. Well made and complete with instructions and hanging accessories. Would definitely buy again!" — E. Davis

#2 Rocketbook Planner & Notebook: Connecting the joy of pen-to-paper writing with the convenience of digital - a game-changing gift for those constantly on-the-go or obsessed with organization. Review: "This Notebook is what I have been looking for for a long time. I have tried various planners and notepad apps on my phone or iPad but the Rocketbook Fusion works the best of all of it. I like that I can scribble notes for shot term planning or I can save more important notes for the long term in MS OneNote and make them searchable. If thin and easy to carry and works like the description says. I take everywhere I go and have told others about it and they love also. I would get the portfolio as well for meeting hand outs and other items that you are given. We worth the purchase...Highly recommended." — MacDuff

#3 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: Blessing their eyes with super reading comfort while storing thousands of titles, making it a certified 'must-have' for those passionate bookworms in your life who just can't resist a good e-read, day or night. Review: "I love it. It works great. I'm reading now more than ever. It's great having a book store at your fingertips! Being able to download samples before purchasing is a game changer. I was worried about it not being the "same" as reading a physical book but it is, it's all about the story! I bring it with me everywhere, it's lightweight and holds a charge for about 3-4, 300-400ish page, books worth of reading (for me). I bought it primarily because I was running out of room to put physical books and trying to downsize. I say go for it if you love to read!" — Madhatz

#4 Stanley Iceflow Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw: The perfect gift for friends who are always on-the-go, keeping beverages chilled for an entire day, it's an eco-friendly and stylish choice they'll definitely appreciate. Review: "I really tried to ignore the hype but when the internet is right, it's right. These cups really are worth the money. Now, I can't speak to the trendy handled Stanley but this one is magic. I struggled to drink water PS (pre-Stanley). I don't really know how I survived honestly but ever since this cup came into my life, it's a true pleasure to be hydrated. In all seriousness, this cup keeps your drinks cold and doesn't dent when you drop it. It doesn't seem to leak and it fits into my cup holder!!! Hallelujah! It's also a good looking cup. Just succumb already and buy it. Take a page out of my book and defend your purchase to your SO by saying it's for your health." — Jenn Scott

#5 Crayola Globbles Fidget Toy: The washable and vibrant stress-busters that make kids and adults alike stick, stack, squish, and sling their anxieties away. Review: "Best money I've spent in a long time. Endless fun for all ages. Heck I even play with them and I'm 33. My 7 year old loves them. When the sticky goes away you just wash them off and it comes back just as sticky as they were when you opened the package." — Krissy

#6 Mystical Fire Flame Colorant: That'll utterly transform any ordinary wood fire into a vibrant display of colors - a must-have for creating magic in both indoor fireplaces and outdoor campfires that'll have everyone completely mesmerized. Review: "Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50 pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires. Depending on how much your fire is raging they will last 30-60 minutes. I use 2-3 packets at a time. Highly recommend." — JAO

#7 Lip Sleeping Mask: They'll love waking up to, leaving their lips baby-soft in the morning - a must-have gift anyone would appreciate for its overnight transformation magic. Review: "I am LIVING for this lip mask! It is most definitely worth the hype. The formulation is unmatched. I've tried cheaper, similarly marketed lip masks and balms and nothing has worked this well. This lip mask is hydrating without being sticky or obnoxious. Although it is a "sleeping" mask, I use it all day every day with no complaints! My lips are always soft and the smell/taste is so GOOD! I got lucky and purchased this during a prime day sale, and I am so glad I did! Though, I would gladly repurchase at the normal price because I simply cannot live without it now!" — Mav

#8 Squishmallows Plush Mystery Pack: That'll amp up the thrill of unboxing gifts and leave your loved ones *squeezing* with joy — nothing screams surprise more than these ultra-soft, randomly chosen plushies to gift and snug! Review: "Sent these to my grandkids as a fun surprise. Not shocking, but they love them! As you see from the picture, none were the same, and they are not the common ones you can find at just any retail store. They have the same softness and squishy-ness that has become so popular. But most important: who doesn't love a surprise?" — bananafrog99

#9 The Screaming Goat: A quirky desk companion that is *literally* the ultimate gag gift for basically anyone with a sense of humor. Review: "Hands down this is the best purchase ever made on Amazon! I have had it about 4 months. I don't know why it took me so long to write this review. I was hesitant to purchase this because of the other reviews. Not because of anything negative said but the sheer volume in some of the videos. I thought oh how annoying that would be. Actually it's just the opposite. It is loud enough to get out your frustrations with one press without terrorizing everyone in your house. I start off every day with a press. As people tick me off during the day another press. Gimmicky perhaps but a real stress buster." — Susan

#10 Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence: That'll rejuvenate their skin and provide long-lasting hydration, without harming any snails, making it an essential pick for any natural skincare enthusiasts. Review: "So, you've gotta mentally get passed the "snail mucin" part, but once you do, this stuff is amazing! I've got very sensitive skin and I have had no issues. Also with the winter coming and colder weather, it's held the moisture in my face. My skin feels so soft and smooth. Will definitely be buying again. Tell yourself whatever you have too to get over the snail thing!" — Jen Schmiege

#11 Sensor LED Night Light: that will bring whimsical nature into your home, with adorable glowing mushrooms and adjustable leaves and flower - a perfect gift for both children and adults who appreciate A touch of magic in their decor. Review: "So I got 2 of these bad boys for the hallway and the main part of my studio apartment. I cannot explain 1) the comfort they bring 2) the effectiveness of how they respond to light (turn off if it's light, turn on when dark) 3) how happy they make me. Genuinely one of the few things I've LOVED buying." — Kaitlyn

#12 Laser-Guided Wall Racer: A perfect gift for thrill-seeker kiddos eager to turn their world upside down in the most rad way possible! Review: "My two sons BEGGED me for this toy...When it finally arrived, they were so stoked to get some use out of it and to my surprise, it was very easy for them to set up by themselves with limited help from me. The toy is very cool to watch and the kids had a blast with it. The range is actually better than expected on the remote as well!" — Ryan Cupolo

#13 Ocoopa Hand Warmers Rechargeable: The perfect winter gift that doubles as a power bank and offers instant warmth with adjustable levels, keeping them warm and their gadgets powered all day long! Review: "These hand warmers are really nice. They're not too huge or too tiny. Fit nicely in my hand, but still small enough to put in my mittens. I live in Wisconsin where 5 months of the year it is either cold or bitter cold. I had a pair of rechargeable heated gloves that sadly did nothing for my fingertips if the temperature was below freezing. These warmers actually keep my hands toasty when slipped in my mittens, no more numb white fingertips. I've only ever tried the low and medium settings because they're plenty warm enough. I like that the recharging is just a simple USB-C and not something complicated with extra wires. I take about 3 walks per day with my dog and find that I only need to recharge these every 3rd day." — fruit bat

#14 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: Perfect for the trendy selfie-lover in your life, adds a fun vintage vibe to any moment with its cool transparent ring lens, automatic exposure for bright shots, and customizable shutter buttons. Review: "It's easy to use and picture quality is not bad. Overall, we buy these for having an instant tangible record of the moment, not for high resolution picture quality. That's what smart phones already provide. These are to immortalize a moment right then and there. Also, this can be a good education to children, who nowadays grow up immersed in consumerism and don't know some things are limited. As these come with 20 printable films, you have to be very patient while choosing the picture angle and think twice before you press the button. Once the film is used, it's not like you can undo it." — Deniz Sa.

#15 Bath Pillow For Bathtub: Designed with AirMesh technology and soothing softness for ultimate relaxation - the must-have gift that turns your bathtub into a home spa. Review: "Before this product my baths were minimal due to having back problems and not being able to get comfortable in a hard surfaced tub. This product is extremely comfortable, making it possible to stay in a nice relaxing tub for longer periods of time without the aches and pains. The product looks and feels like spa quality and is able to be displayed at anytime without having to worry about unpacking and packing it up every time you want to use it(although the carry case it came in is great for storage if you did not want it displayed). The size of the product was perfect for my tub and I strongly recommend this product to anyone who is sick of having aches and pains after getting out of a bath(which defeats the whole purpose of a "relaxing" bath)." — Amazon Customer

#16 Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow: A must-have caddy of convenience that not only keeps your drinks hot or cold longer but also holds your snacks, reading glasses, or TV remote, perfect for a cozy night in. Review: "I have a very long recliner sofa and I needed this cup cozy to have all I need right next to me. If I don't have them in the cup cozy everything just disappears thru the back rest and ends up behind the sofa. I bought the small one in June 2018 and I couldn't believe it took me 2 years to order the large one. I needed the additional compartments for my drinks, control remote, headphones, phone, etc. I can also rest my elbow on it, just amazing. By the way the small one is in perfect condition after 2 years of been use and abuse." — Janet

#17 PureWine Wine Wands Purifier: The only gadget you need to filter all the nasties and enjoy pure, unadulterated vino - no more bad wine nights, Guarantee! Review: "My first box was a 4 pack. I didn't really think it would perform like it did. AMAZING! I have rosacea so wines aggravates the condition. Not any more! Absolutely no face flushing. I still get satisfaction using the wand on 1+ glasses so no need to open a new one per glass, unless you are drinking a whole lot! No more groggy headaches either. I'm a bargain seeker so purchased the largest box with my next supply. If you go direct to the maker, the more you buy, the better the price. For those singles in bars (sorry, married), it's a conversation starter. Just saying...." — TippinTeaCup Girl

#18 Lightsaber Chopsticks: That'll take your dinner experience to a galaxy far, far away — they're basically a must-have for all diehard movie fans and sushi lovers! Review: "These are the coolest chopsticks I have ever seen. I bought these as a birthday gift for my brother. The instructions for use and cleaning were clear and concise, the light that they give off is amazing! I would have loved if the base had been molded and not just a sticker, but they still look amazing and my brother was beyond excited." — Jennifer P. Lane

#19 Cat Tarot: 78 Cards & Guidebook: Is a purr-fect gift that blends tradition, a touch of humor, and feline mystique—ideal for both seasoned and novice tarot lovers, making their present a decked-out delight! Review: "I just love love love these cards! First the artists managed to incorporate every cat trait and characteristics in this deck! I have 3 cats and I can relate to every single card! They are super easy to read, the artist made sure to add subtle hints in each card to make interpreting the cards very easy as well! They are super cute! The cards are very good quality and the box is very cut too! A very well thought out and designed set of tarot cards! I got a few good laughs at some of the cards, I am really impressed by this deck and so happy I purchased them!!!" — Stefannie

#20 Dairy-Free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker: For Quickly Whipped Up Delicious Treats Minus The Fats, Sugars, Or Preservatives— A Must-Have For Those Who Love Variety In Their Healthy, Homemade Desserts! Review: "I can not believe this exists!!!! Now you do have to wait to unthraw the fruit 7-15min. If you are too quick on the draw of adding frozen fruit in it won't come out as smooth. If you are too slow the nice-cream will come out mushy. I've been on weight-watchers for 3 months And there are limited amount of desserts that you can eat in bulk to satisfy the sugar cravings. As long as fruit is zero points, this is the perfect addition to your kitchen gadgets. Easy-peasy guilt free dessert! I haven't made bulk desserts yet to see how it freezes, but that's the next trial! I can't wait!" — Kitty

#21 Flying Orb Ball Toy: A height of high-flying fun and the perfect gift that guarantees hours of endless entertainment, for everyone! Review: "My kids love it!!!!! This would be a perfect birthday gift for a kid. My kids are 15, 12 and 8, and they think it is so cool. Definitely going to order 2 more for each kid. And it is durable for sure because it has hit the ground several times from

#22 Book Vase For Flowers: Perfect for adding a unique literary charm to any space - for those who appreciate innovative home decor or seeking a surprising gift with a clever twist. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "It came just as pictured and it’s very see-through. It had no smell upon arrival and it’s very stable on my nightstand. I have fake flowers in it only because I can’t maintain flowers but it’s just as beautiful definitely worth the money and it feels like an actual book it’s very smooth definitely recommend." — Jessica

#23 Burn After Writing: A powerful tool for personal growth that allows you to declare your feelings privately, away from the pressures of social media. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My boyfriend recommended this book to me since he was like "This seems like something you're into." I was like okay and went and searched it up. I was like oooo pretty and it's in pink. I read some reviews and decided to buy it. It came and I instantly opened it and looked at the first few pages and noticed that I am signing up with a cult. I mean this is the nicest cult to join, you get to sit back and relax and just write about yourself. You must be honest with yourself and tell the truth, remove that mask you show the world. It's definitely for people that have ventured out and have done things with their lives... Also no real matches :D I don't want to burn this book but keep it for memories. I'll hide it away so no one finds it. Enjoy your own self-discovery friends." — Autumn

#24 Revlon One Step Volumizer: A two-in-one hair tool that's basically like gifting a personal hair stylist because who doesn't want salon-style blowouts at home with half the heat damage? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Let me start by saying I don't write reviews. But I love this product so much I had to this time. I have long thick hair that stylists would love to charge me extra because it takes so long to color and cut. My routine was to wash, dry and then straighten my hair which takes forever and I hated the routine. Read about this product and thought I would try it. Oh my gosh! I now dry it in half the time and only have to add a few curls. No more hating washing my hair! You will not be disappointed using this to cut your drying/styling process time!!" — Donna

#25 Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie: That'll keep their head warm in a classic, rugged style, because nothing says 'functional and fashionable' like a time-tested piece from Carhartt. Perfect for anyone who’s all about that cozy life. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Got this to replace my old Carhartt hat that I lost. That was my favorite hat ever. This color isn't available in the women's version so I got the men's hat. It fits just like my old hat, there haven't been any changes in quality, and it's as warm as ever. I think my old one may have been a slightly different color, but the color of the new one is fine and it matches everything. The colors are off in my picture but it's one of the legit ones... can't fake Carhartt quality. These hats are practically perfect." — mim

#26 Moon Lamp: A perfect gift that brings both a pop of color and peace to any room – it's an out-of-this-world night light with 16 color options, delivering serenity at bedtime with the tap of a remote! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This product is absolutely amazing! I was a little worried that the moon lamp itself would look cheap or break while it was being delivered but I was completely wrong! The lamp is super easy to assemble and looks absolutely fantastic. The colors are gorgeous and stunning. The moon lamp itself looks extremely realistic and the battery lasts for hours! I’d leave my moon lamp on overnight for days at a time and the battery lasts for 3-4 days straight. Im in love with this product. I’ve had no issues with assembling or the remote control. 10/10" — Carlie

#27 Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza: Fast-paced game your friends haven't stopped talking about — it's a must-have for all ages and perfect for any get-together, trust me you're gonna want this on your game night shelf. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We got this for our 9 year old daughter for her birthday. While she was upstairs playing with her new gifts, my husband and I decided to try this game out. Well to our surprise it was so much fun, a tad frustrating because you get competitive and want to win! It got violent though, my watch thought I had taken a hard fall and needed SOS! lol #facepalm It might be a bit too rough for our daughter, but maybe we just need to tone down the competitiveness when playing with her! We like it!

*update. Our daughter loves it too! Great family game all around! Can be played as a two player, but the more people you have the more fun it becomes!" — wifeyperkins

#28 Star Projector Galaxy Night Light: Perfect for creating ambiance and an out of this world experience - seriously, who wouldn't want to dream beneath the stars? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I absolutely love this little astronaut star & nebula projector. I had been considering getting a nighttime sky projector for my kids but wasn’t really excited about the options that looked bulky, cheap or let’s be real, like a machine. I wanted something cool and appealing to the eye, you know fun! This little guy is it! It was easy to unbox, and set up. It comes with a stand, astronaut projector, and power cord... This also comes with a remote control you can use for the star brightness and pulse, and for the nebula color and pulse (timing change)... I was pleasantly surprised with vivid nebula colors and the coverage of the projection, as well as the timing features. Seriously this was a great buy and I believe the price matches quality, and ease of use." — Jean Immanuel

#29 The Woman In Me: A heartbreaking yet uplifting memoir that unveils the resilience of pop music's iconic star; a must-have for readers seeking truth, inspiration, and the unquestionable power of a woman's voice. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I just got it today and it’s already soooo good! I don’t want to go into details because I don’t want ti ruin it for others but wow it’s definitely a must read so far. I’m so glad Britney is telling her story, she deserves all of the happiness in the world considering everything she’s been through. This book deserves to be #1 Best Seller!! The book itself is very well made, I love the cover & how the book feels in general. Definitely worth the money!" — Candy Bevans

#30 The Bucket List 1000 Adventures Big & Small (Bucket Lists): This book is *the* ultimate gift for your adventure-craving buddy who's always dreaming of life-affirming trips across the seven continents. Trust me, it's the prime source for making those vacay dreams, a reality. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My friend of thirty +- years just retired. I bought this book to motivate her to "get started" enjoying our sixties. This book is GREAT! Informative, interesting, and fun to skim through when the "travel bug" hits." — Mo'ui/Mimi

#31 Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask: That'll give them the pore-cleansing they didn't know they needed — infused with green tea, charcoal, and lavender extract for a truly luxuriant and refreshing skin experience. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical before trying this product. From the moment I began the application, I was in love! With having both dry (mostly around my nose) and oily (mostly my chin and my forehead between my eyebrows) skin, its difficult to find a product to tackle enlarged pores without also worsening another issue. If this sounds like you, PLEASE give this particular mask even the slightest chance. About a week ago I was living with the acceptance of me just inheriting some dermalogical trifecta, leaving me without any actual chance at a remedial treatment. This. Is. It.. ..Oh, and my fiance swears by it as well!" — Jenny Boyle

#32 Envisual TV LED Backlight With Camera: Literally the best techie gift ever - it adds dynamic vibes, creates perfect ambiance for chill Netflix nights, and takes TV watching to another level. Must-have for anyone who loves to amp up their home entertainment scene. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Bought these for my new TV and I love these lights so much. It really enhances your experience when watching movies or shows. When it comes to LED lights you get what you pay for. I love Govee because you can connect them up to your phone to turn it on/off or change the lighting settings. The installation is super easy and quick. Overall I would highly recommend you buy this for yourself or a friend because they are great!" — IK

#33 Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock: The perfect present for heavy sleepers and kids, who will adore waking up to a sunrise simulation and nature sounds — it's an everyday essential but upgraded. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Such a gentle way to wake up! I set it for 5am and around 4:50 she starts to “rise” and I come sweetly out of my slumber. Easy to set, 2 different alarms, if you need that. Crazy variety of colors also but I wanted to mimic the sun. Not to mention all the lovely background sounds, you can choose from. And a radio, which I was excited about but I didn’t have any luck getting a channel with the flimsy antenna. But I don’t even care." — Gretchen Barden

#34 LEGO Ideas Tree House: To make every season unforgettable, a gift that transforms into a summer or fall escape complete with cabins, accessories and precious family memories - something that'll make you the coolest gift-giver ever! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My nine-year-old wasn’t sure if this was biting off more than he could chew. But I got ‘em it and he finished it… in four days. I helped him add a light kit. It’s now a milestone in his Lego building showcase. He’s excited to share what he accomplished at a rate of roughly 750 pieces per day." — Dustin

#35 Exploding Kittens Party Pack Card Game: It's the ultimate playful gift for that friend who's into kittens, explosions, and party games, plus it's easy to learn and a blast for up to 10 players! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "We love the board game "Explosive Kittens" very much and bought this full version so that we have all the options for the game. This is a very fun game and thanks to its different variations we can play all day long. The game can be done quickly or for a long time, for two people or a large company. + Look at this design!!!" — Julia

#36 Eye Massager For Migraines: That's here to kiss all those nasty headaches goodbye with comfortable heating massage and rhythmic percussion massaging - it's a hotspot for relaxation *and* the perfect sympathy gift for a migraine-sufferer who needs a little self-care love! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This feels AMAZING. I bought it for my mom who is an eye health nerd, and we both agree that it’s a little slice of heaven. The air pressure is just enough to feel glorious around the eye socket, without putting pressure on the eye, itself, but there are various settings and levels to suit your sensitivity. The heat level is perfect. The only drawback is that the device can be slightly uncomfortable to wear because of the size and weight, but if you recline slightly during use (which, I assume, is the intended use) it feels just fine." — Abigail Kraft

#37 Massage Gun: That'll bring sweet relief to their sore muscles and perfectly portable for athletes on-the-go — a fantastic piece with long battery life and totally customizable settings that they'll adore using at home, at the office, or at the gym. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I absolutely love this massager. My chiropractor used one similar to this and I had to get one. This one is exactly like his but less expensive. It’s compact and has a really nice carrying case everything fits snug inside and protected when traveling. It’s a powerful massager and the battery lasts a long time I’ve put it away for months and used it and the battery is still somehow charged. My whole family uses it. So I had to buy more for Christmas gifts. Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." — Stefaniwho

#38 The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: Because who wouldn't want to whip up Disney magic in their own kitchen? It's a timeless treat whether you're a lifelong Disney fan or just a snack aficionado. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I received this in the mail 2 days ago and already made my first recipe from the book! Matterhorn Macaroons! This book has just about every food you can think of from the American Disney parks. And it isn’t just dessert items, there’s lots of other recipes that could be dinner or appetizers too! I look forward to making even more recipes from this amazing book!!" — Anjali

#39 Scratch The World Travel Map: That they'll totally gush over, perfect for that travel junkie in your life to plan and record their adventures, plus it adds some serious cartographic flair to any wall space. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Love, love, love the details of this map. Great quality and super easy to scratch off the states. We used a 17x11 magnetic frame for easy access. Great gift idea for those who love to travel. Wonderful little map." — TM

#40 Multicolor Warm Winter Crew Socks: The perfect gift to add the finishing touch to their winter outfits while keeping their feet cozy and fashion-forward in one go – because who wouldn't love to get cute, comfy socks in fun designs and colors? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "LOVE!!! so warm, so cozy, and great for sliding across a hardwood floor. These have kept my tootsies toasty all winter. 10/10, highly recommend." — Shannon Ryan Christiansen

#41 National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes: Set that'll let your giftee embark on a thrilling geological treasure hunt and reveal enthralling crystal formations - a gift as exciting as it's educational, perfect for nurturing the little scientist in them. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My 9 year old is obsessed with all things gems and geology. We bought this for Christmas. He opened it tonight and it was so beautiful we ended up cracking them all! He even got an amethyst (he was thrilled as that's his favorite!). I am very impressed. I will definitely be buying again. One tip- definitely score them before cracking and be a little gentle if you want two halves. My husband was a little heavy handed. Also, one of them at first we thought wasn't much but I had a feeling there was more inside so we cracked it in half again and lo and behold, it was a beautiful geode. Highly recommend! — Andrea Green

#42 Custom Spotify Plaque: A unique, personalized décor that lights up their space with a colorful glow - trust me, y'all, it's the ultimate token of affection intrinsic to your memories. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I honestly hardly have words. right when I opened it, I immediately got so excited and fell in love with it!! the picture's exposure is a bit lighter than I thought it'd be, but with the warm light on, it looks absolutely PERFECT. i 10/10 recommend this product." — Elena

#43 Custom Face Socks With Picture: You can totally personalize for a hella unique gift that will make your loved ones laugh and cherish a truly one-of-a-kind present! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My sister freaked out when she got these for Christmas (in the best way!) they came out so great. I had low expectations at first based on some other reviews and pictures. Got both her cat and dog on the socks. (Up to 2 pics) they look AMAZING!!! Will definitely buy more! Came early too which was great. Tip: Use high resolution photos that are clear with a good view of the head. I used 2 different pictures in a side by side photo collage. They will crop out the background. Also consider your choice of sock color, the blue I picked make the photos pop nicely. I’m super impressed with these. So worth it!!!" — Julia

#44 Charcuterie Boards Gift Set: Ideal for anyone who loves hosting epic parties or intimate gatherings, and wants to add an upscale touch with a versatile serving piece that's a total crowd-pleaser. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This board is a very nice quality and the perfect size for holding a good variety of cheese, olives, fruit, crackers and meats. Everything fit nicely and the serving utensils included were very handy. There are 2 slate picks for labeling the cheese as well. Lots of compliments from guests. Highly recommend and it would make a great gift too." — pattytexas

#45 Shape Shifting Box: A transformational, fun and versatile gift that'll keep everyone hooked with its unique design and endless shape possibilities - the ultimate must-have for gifting a dose of mind-challenging fun. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This makes a great gift for a friend at work/coworker. I didn't want to gift a novelty tape holder, desk organizer, novelty desk sign...or some other lame work-related gift, so this seemed like a fun choice. Due to its cool shape and bright colors, it's definitely attention grabbing- almost everyone who walked past it picked it up and played with it, and said they thought it was pretty interesting. It cones in multiple patterns if you want a different color (this was a birthday gift item so I got the confetti pattern). She found it so interesting that she took it home, and let the kids play with it, taking it on a weekend road trip. I would imagine with multiple linking pieces it would be even more interesting. A solid & fun gift idea for someone who you may or may not not know very well- works either way." — Mathew Inc.

#46 Foot Massager Machine: For the perfect gift to soothe their tired feet and improve circulation, featuring heat, deep-kneading and a patented massage technique — best for unwinding after a long day. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Hands down, the best foot massager I’ve ever had. It’s very intuitive and easy to use. It comes with 2 remote controls for those that have a hard time bending over to adjust the intensity or pressure. The kneading is not hard or mechanical feeling. There’s also a roller that hits that magic spot on and around the heel. You can select all the way from a gentle to a really deep massage. It has a heat setting that delivers the best warmth to aching feet. I couldn’t be more happy with this machine. It works!" — Amazon Customer

#47 Mixology Bartender Kit: That'll make them the coolest mixology maestro at every party, perfect for housewarming, birthdays, or just because they love a well-crafted cocktail. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I absolutely love this set! I purchased for my boyfriend for Christmas and he LOVES it. The quality and look of both the bar products and the mahogany stand were well worth the price. A 3 year extended warranty comes with it as well, all you have to do is activate it through text or web. Very satisfied with this purchase!" — Danielle

#48 Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15 Pack: That not only helps wash away stress but also turns your shower into a deluxe spa experience - now that's a pampering gift everyone would love! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "You can smell the citrus through the packaging. The smell is definitely clean and refreshing. Nice size - lasted my entire 10 minute shower with some really hot water. Bathroom smelled great from the tablet. Definitely trying the other scent, as I’m sure the scent will be great for the sinuses." — suz2112

#49 Embark Breed & Health Kit - Dog Dna Test: With not only the most precise breed identification but also hundreds of insights into genetic health risks, because everyone deserves to know how to best care for their fluffy friend and this is honestly the perfect way to have all the answers. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I contemplated getting this for a while, but I'm so glad I got it. We have a pitbull mix, and we didn't know what he was mixed with. Come to find out he's part boxer too. Honestly my favorite part of this test is that they check for genetic markers for lots of different health issues. They will also link you to other dogs that share your pups DNA! It's just so cool, and glad we did it for our boy." — Lindsay Kruse

#50 Accidentally Wes Anderson: A visually stunning and intriguing travel adventure for quirky landmark seekers and Wes Anderson fans alike, perfect for gift giving because who doesn't love a touch of eccentricity and wanderlust in their lives? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This book is so beautiful! I was curious about what the quality of the printing would be like, wondering how the images would translate from what we are used to seeing on the Instagram page, but everything about this book is practically perfect. In this digital age, there is still something to be said about seeing full color pictures on paper- wow!!! The write ups on each destination are intriguing, but the pictures are STUNNING. I was so excited I couldn't stop myself from flipping through every page as soon as I got it, so I could see all the pictures. I can't wait to go back and read about each one. This book is giving me a serious case of wanderlust. If you follow this page on Instagram, love travel or photography, this book is a must have." — hburke

#51 Water Bottle With Time Marker: That makes staying hydrated a breeze and makes an ideal gift for those on-the-go or those who simply forget to drink enough water. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I’m amazed with this bottle. The material is a very durable plastic so it’s lightweight. The lid is painted plastic as well but very nice quality. I hate metal lids they start to smell after awhile. The time stamps have changed my life and it’s crazy! I never realized how effective that would be. It’s fits in my purse and in my cup holders. It’s taller than a classic water bottle size but I promise not in an obnoxious way. ITS NOT DISHWASHER SAFE. So you have to wash by hand. It cleans great. I have yet to experience condensation from extras cold water but I typically like my water close to room temp. It’s so functional and gorgeous. It looks amazing on my desk at work and nightstand. I literally have this by my side at all times. I will be buying more. I seen it comes it different colors. The Arcana water bottle is worth the price all day! Once you receive it it will feel like a complete bargain. Easily would have paid $25 for it. Just get it!" — Courtney H

#52 Xbox Series S: A must-have digital delight for all generations that brings your games and movies to life with insane speed, realism, and advanced 3D Spatial sound. Trust me, this is "game over" for all other consoles! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My Xbox broke last year and ever since I’ve been wanting a new one. I was going to buy one off of someone from Facebook marketplace. But I was nervous too because I wanted to get one that actually worked and I don’t make very much money and I didn’t wanna waste it. So I decided to buy one off of here brand new. It was a little pricey, but it came next day shipping and it works amazing!!! I 100% recommend buying this Xbox. Especially if you’re nervous about buying off of people because I am because I can’t return it if it’s messed up. I am absolutely satisfied with this purchase!!!!!!" — Lane Michael

#53 Suprus Electric Lighter: That's the ultimate tool for camping lovers — windproof, splash-proof, and even has an automatic safety power-off, perfect for all your outdoor igniting needs. It's not just a lighter, it's a gadget they'll brag about. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is the neatest gadget. It’s so handy and so easy to use! I love that it’s rechargeable too! Also very affordable. I plan to order some of these as 'stocking stuffers' for my family Christmas gifts." — Bushel & A Peck

#54 Nintendo Switch – Oled Model: A must-have for all gamers with its vivid 7” screen and enhanced audio, it's perfect for multiplayer fun and basically everyone will want one. Spot on for transforming their gaming experience! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Got this for myself on Christmas. I have the original switch and this is an upgrade. The OLED screen is so smooth and much bigger. I love the feel and comfort for both TV and on the go gaming console." — Axel Montes

#55 Mike’s Hot Honey: The perfect gift with a sweet-heat kick to make their favorite foods pop — this all-natural, gluten-free honey infusion is going to become their new secret ingredient! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Wowww!! I made potato wedges seasoned with garlic and taco seasoning. Drizzled this over the dish. Addicting. Thank you for creating this amazing honey. I’ve tried it on ice cream, steak, veggies, and bacon. All really great but the fries really top the cake. I also bought one for every home in our family. They’re loving it as well GREAT GIFT. Now we are able to share recipes and talk about what we’re using our honey on." — Lexi Forde

#56 Grogu - Mini Bluetooth Speaker: Your Star Wars fan pal will totally geek out over, offering them over 4 hours of cosmic tunes anywhere on-the-go — the fact that it can wirelessly connect to all Bluetooth devices is just the cherry on top. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is the cutest bluetooth speaker ever! It can get really loud too(: so small and barely takes up any space. It also has a cute little keychain option that allows you to attach it to bags and such." — Allee G.

#57 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: Level up your loved one's coffee session with this long-lasting battery-powered mug that keeps their beverage at the perfect temp — it's basically the VIP of mugs and a perfect way to share warmth! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'm loving my Ember mug - it uses an app for setting the holding temp exactly where I want it (140° for me is perfect). It feels stunningly luxurious to have my coffee perfectly hot with every sip. Knowing it won't be cold even after letting it sit for lots of minutes without drinking any is sparking joy! When I'm finished drinking coffe for the day, I'm keeping the base plugged in and on the table by my chair. A quick hand-wash then setting the mug on its base is all it takes and it's waiting and ready for tomorrow. It's "sleeping" and is activated by pouring coffee in. No turning on or off. I'm worthy of this big improvement in (what is for me) an important daily routine." — Peggity

#58 Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Color Printer: An incredible gadget for your selfie lover friends who love instant physical photos, a gift that makes their special moments permanent. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Play Video Love this little portable mini printer. Went to Thailand and made an awesome journal. Only need paper NO INK needed due to special Kodak paper! Great quality prints. Just a pleasure!!!" — Royal Buff

#59 Mini Projector: Guaranteed to woo anyone who's passionate about their home cinema setup. This gift is total game-changer for movie nights, plus it comes with a 100" portable screen! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is a great little mini projector for the money. First time I used it was outside on Halloween and I was surprised by the quality of the built-in speaker. We could hear our movie clearly despite the fan noise from both the projector and the inflatable decorations nearby. The projection was bright, sharp, and easy to see. It was easy to connect a fire stick and watch all kinds of streaming media. The free screen included was fine and actually kind of neat because it could be seen from either side." — Jill

#60 Under Desk Electric Treadmill: For the busy bees that need a powerful yet quiet exercise solution right under their work station – perfect for fitness enthusiasts looking for an extremely convenient, space-saving and sound-proof workout. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love this treadmill! It is small, slender, & fairly light. It is easily concealed under a desk. It is perfect for my purposes especially since I mostly use it for walking. I use it to walk while doing long reading assignments or other work. It is pretty small & only goes up to 6 MPH and has a 220lb limit so it’s more for small/short girls and/or small people in general haha but I am only 5’4” so it is perfect for my short legs. It was so easy to set up & the remote control is great. The option to purchase it with payments over time is also so convenient! I love my little treadmill. New favorite piece of office exercise equipment & convenient way to burn extra calories & save your sanity during long working hours." — Gabriela Centeno

#61 Ring Video Doorbell: It's basically like having a personal security guard, hence a perfect gift for the safety-conscious ones in your life. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I LOVE this ring door bell!! The video quality is great. I purchased a no drill doorbell mount so it was super easy to install. It performs great and holds a charge for days! You can change the motion sensor settings and get rid of all your unwanted notifications and it extends the battery life as well. It saves all your recordings and great to make sure no one is getting in your vehicle at night and great way to step up your personal home security! You can even talk through the doorbell and listen live if someone is standing at your door... Wish I would have purchased one sooner!" — Jennifer Dentremont

#62 Knit Throw Blanket: Perfect for snuggling on the couch, jazzing up your decor, or even for outdoor use - a versatile and elegant gift that everyone would love to have in their home. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This blanket is amazing! I have never bought a Barefoot Dreams one so I can’t compare the two but this thing is seriously great. I bought it as a gift as well. It is nice quality and a good size. Perfect for a chilly day out on the patio or snuggling up for a movie night." — A.T.

#63 Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds: With waterproof and sweatproof technology that delivers immersive sound, instant pairing, and a playtime of over 10 hours, perfect for anyone who values high-quality listening experience on the go. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My new daily headphones. I used the older T10 which has great sound quality but it is bulky. Battery life is around 3 hours for each bud. The newer model sounds about the same but you can use an equalizer with their TOZO app which is great. It's smaller so it fits in your pocket better. Battery size is the same as the older model but I'm getting 5 hours before it goes dead. Huge upgrade for me!" — Brian

#64 Love Lingual Couple Card Game: That promises to bring you closer to your significant other in this digital age, making it the perfect sentimental gift to help ignite deeper conversations and connections. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I had these cards on the table during our Valentine's day dinner date at home and both my husband and I enjoyed them. We've been married for 9 years and together for 14 years and the questions on the cards were intriguing and interesting enough to spark real conversation. Questions that you wouldn't think to ask but that really provoke thought and depth. Some questions are fun too so it's not all serious. Highly recommend." — Jennifer Ann

#65 Blade Vegetable Chopper: That's all about making life easier for all the busy foodies out there — with its 8 interchangeable stainless steel blades, it's just the tool your kitchen needs to get all the slicing, dicing, and grating done in a flash. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "What I like best about this product is that is saves me time in food preparation. It will also aids me in preparing healthier food choices because of the easiness of chopping food. As well I can chop things ahead of time. It will be a no brainer. It is fairly easy to clean. Sometimes the food get stuck, but not a huge issue. I would recommend this product definitely. So far the construction is sturdy and appears to be quality materials. Blades are very sharp, which is good, but take care when using. However, there are safety features that make it safe to use. Just use common sense. I really like how the blades attachments have a storage caddy. Very nice!!!" — bruce berezay

#66 Ice Cube Tray: Making perfectly detailed rose-shaped ice cubes for a chill night in — the must-have gift for the fancy drinker in your life. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "So easy to use and clean. I added a drop of pink food coloring to the water used to fill the molds. Perfect tea rose ice cubes!!! Perfect for cocktails with the ladies. I made ice molds with watermelon purée also. Add mint leaves and vodka and it’s the perfect afternoon." — PrettyMommy

#67 Sparkling Water Maker: It's a sleek, eco-friendly gift that'll level up their beverage game and look fab on their kitchen counter too. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Excellent anniversary gift to us! This machine is very easy to use. I can get a liter of sparkling water or make my favorite cola drink in seconds. No more cans that destroy the environment, fun and great to use! I’ll be saving so much money." — Laura

#68 Celestial One Line A Day Diary: Guaranteed to be a treasured keepsake, perfect for anyone embarking on a new chapter — because who doesn't want a shimmering, stylish record of their daily journey? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I really love this! When I first heard about this concept I did an extensive search on amazon since this would be a notebook I'm going to have for 5 years and this one was the perfect one for me. The design is super cool, stylish and gives it a magical vibe. The interior is not distracting at all and is very clean, the pages look white in the picture but it's actually a very light blue and the subtle decoration inside doesn't bother at all and you won't feel it's "messy" neither. I'm more than happy with this! And writing the highlights, ideas, memories, etc of the day is a very easy habit to pick!" — Ruthmery Canales

#69 Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer: That's perfect for those ladies who love their bling and jet-setting - a luxe velvet finish and tangle-preventing compartments make this a super chic and practical gift they'll totally adore. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Perfect for a weekend getaway or if you have a small selection of timeless pieces. Used this for a weekend vacation and it was perfect, stored all my jewelry and my necklaces did NOT get tangled. The green velvet is so nice and soft and does not feel cheap at all. Will definitely be buying more for stocking stuffers this year!!" — Mercedes C.

#70 Ice Roller For Face & Eye: That's a dream for morning routine and a must-gift for anyone looking to glow and rejuvenate - because, let's face it, who wouldn't love to start their day minus the puffiness and fatigue? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These great reviews are for a reason! How have I lived without this little gem?! I’ve had it for two days and have used it 5+ times... SO relaxing, helps with my rosacea inflammation and on incoming painful zits. I haven’t had a headaches to try it out, but going by how nice it feels on my neck and forehead I would assume it’s effective in that sense as well! Stop contemplating- get it!" — Tiffany