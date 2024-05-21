“I’m Child-Free By Choice, Can You Please Leave?”: Woman Has Enough Of Neighbors’ Visits
An unexpected visit is not always a pleasant surprise; especially when it becomes a recurrent event.
For this redditor, her neighbor and her daughter repeatedly visiting unannounced was not something she would look forward to. Child-free by choice, the OP tried being friendly with both the single mom and the child, but had to eventually ask them to leave; and though they did, they let the redditor know they were waiting for an apology.
Surprise visits can be stressful to some
This woman preferred to keep to herself, but her neighbor and her daughter would often visit unannounced
Image credits: Klutzy_Hedgehog_1516
The OP replied to some of people’s comments, providing more details
People didn’t think she was being a jerk in the situation
Some believed the way she handled the situation was not great
Some netizens have gone through similar situations themselves
After reading the comments, the woman decided how to move forward
If OP had said it more sensitivity, the neighbour would have kept pushing. I'm not really up for a visit right now is clear and polite. She argued back. Clearly this is someone who will walk all over anyone who doesn't push back. As OP starts to get to know the other neighbours, I'm sure they will have similar stories.
I think this situation doesn't need an explanation. Setting bounderies because someone is ignoring my hint to leave me alone is the only thing I would have done, children or not.
